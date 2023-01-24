Read full article on original website
NYPD probes violent robbery at smoke shop in South Beach; 4 suspects sought
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are searching for four suspects in a violent robbery reported at a smoke shop in South Beach. The incident occurred around 10:55 p.m. Wednesday inside the store at 331 Sand Lane, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Botched robbery suspects slashed victim’s face with box cutter in Staten Island
NEW YORK, NY – A 34-year-old man sitting in his vehicle was slashed during a robbery committed by three suspects outside a Staten Island business last weekend. Today, police released a video and photos of the suspects who are still at-large and asked the public to assist in their identification. On Saturday, January 7th, the three suspects approached the man who was inside his vehicle and forced his door open. They demanded the victim’s money and property before slashing his face with a box cutter. In the end, the suspects were not able to get any valuables from the suspect. The post Botched robbery suspects slashed victim’s face with box cutter in Staten Island appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man says he clung to door of his moving BMW as it was stolen from Staten Island Costco parking lot
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island man claims that a shopping trip turned into a nightmare where he was nearly propelled into a pole during a carjacking last month in a busy parking lot in New Springville. When Vadim Garnovsky of Tottenville finally located his 2021 BMW X7...
Police investigating armed carjacking in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – Police are searching for a man who carjacked the driver of a 2019 Toyota Rav 4 at gunpoint in the Bronx last week. Today, detectives with the NYPD’s 42nd Precinct released a photo of the suspect, asking the public to assist in identifying him. According to a police report, the male victim was sitting inside of his parked white 2019 Toyota Rav4 in the vicinity of Boston Road and Louis Nine Boulevard when an unknown individual approached the driver’s side window. “The individual displayed a firearm and demanded that the victim exit his vehicle. The individual The post Police investigating armed carjacking in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Concern for teen sparks large NYPD response in New Springville: Source
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A large number of emergency officials responded to New Springville Thursday afternoon after police became concerned about a runaway teenager, according to a source with knowledge of the response. The teenager was hanging out inside a home on Richmond Hill Road when she called authorities,...
Four Migrants Apprehended for Shoplifting Over 12K from Macys
On Monday, officials stated four of the migrants who were bused into New York City from Texas were arrested for shoplifting thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Nassau County Macys.
Couple arrested in failed murder plot in Suffolk County
HUNTINGTON, NY – Police arrested two people in connection to a failed murder plot in Huntington last month. According to police, Jordan Dekie, 21, of Huntington, and Emily Tague, 19, of Northport, for their roles in a failed plot to rob and murder a Huntington Station man. Court records show that the two conspired to kill the man on December 12. “The victim picked up both Dekie and Tague in his Dodge Charger, and headed to Dekie’s home in Huntington where he intended to drop them off,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said today. “After arriving at Dekie’s The post Couple arrested in failed murder plot in Suffolk County appeared first on Shore News Network.
64-year old man assaulted while stocking shelves at Brooklyn bodega
NEW YORK, NY – A suspect assaulted an elderly man without provocation last Wednesday while he was stocking shelves inside a convenience store in Brooklyn. A video surveillance video of the incident was released by the NYPD on Tuesday. Now, the police are asking the public to assist them in identifying the perpetrator. The attack occurred at around 2:30 pm while the 64-year-old worker was restocking refrigerated goods. Without provocation, the suspect began taunting the man, eventually throwing him to the ground. He suffered facial lacerations. The suspect fled. The victim refused medical attention. Anyone with information in regard to The post 64-year old man assaulted while stocking shelves at Brooklyn bodega appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man who tied up, burned woman alive in Brooklyn was angry about comics, gaming console: prosecutors
The man who allegedly set fire to a woman in Brooklyn last year went on a murderous rampage after prosecutors say the victim destroyed his comic books and video game console.
Bronx security guard assaulted by microwave thieves
NEW YORK, NY – A security guard working at the Dollar Discount Party Store at the Bronx Terminal Market was assaulted when he tried to stop a group of thieves from stealing a microwave oven. An unidentified group of individuals removed a microwave from the Dollar Discount Party Store located at 700 Exterior Street on Wednesday, at approximately 4 pm, and attempted to leave the store without paying for it. A 64-year-old male security guard tried to stop the individuals from leaving the store, at which point the individuals punched him in the face causing serious physical injury. The victim The post Bronx security guard assaulted by microwave thieves appeared first on Shore News Network.
Driver of BMW sentenced in drunken wreck on Gowanus that killed Staten Island woman, 30
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island man was sentenced to two to six years in prison in Brooklyn Supreme Court on Tuesday in connection with a drunken crash that killed a 30-year-old Greenridge woman in March of 2021. Mark Dookhan, 32, of Meiers Corners, had pleaded guilty on...
NYPD responds to body found on grass next to Staten Island strip mall parking lot
Boy, 9, grabbed in attempted kidnapping at Brooklyn synagogue: police
A 9-year-old boy was almost kidnapped from a Brooklyn synagogue Wednesday morning, police said.
Man, woman indicted in failed murder robbery of man on LI: officials
A 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were indicted for their roles in a failed plot to rob and murder a Long Island man, authorities announced Thursday.
24-year-old woman beaten and robbed in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – A 24-year-old woman was beaten and robbed in the area of Sheridan Boulevard and Edgewater Road in the Bronx on Friday. At around 3 pm, the woman was walking when she was approached by a group of suspects who began attacking her. She suffered facial lacerations during the assault. The suspects stole her cell phone and a TD Bank credit card. The suspects fled in an unknown direction. Police have not made any arrests. On Wednesday, the NYPD released video surveillance footage of the suspects. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to The post 24-year-old woman beaten and robbed in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
News 12 Exclusive: Brooklyn mom of 3 in shock after suffering violent attack from Uber driver
Afrii normally walks to pick up her daughters in Gowanus, but due to bad weather she took an Uber with a friend. That's when the incident took place.
Argument aat NYCHA’s Morrisania Houses apartment leads to shooting
NEW YORK, NY -On Tuesday, a 25-year-old man was shot and killed while visiting the Morrisania Houses on Washington Avenue in the Bronx of the New York City Housing Authority. Police said Randall Timber was found by officers responding to a shots-fired 911 call unresponsive and unconscious when they arrived at the first-floor apartment. He was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. FNDY EMS responded and declared Timber dead at the scene. His killer was able to flee before the police arrived. At this time, there have been no arrests made. No suspect information was released by The post Argument aat NYCHA’s Morrisania Houses apartment leads to shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect charged for kidnapping, killing woman inside Brooklyn apartment
NEW YORK, NY – Police have arrested 28-year-old Lashawn Duffie in connection with the November death of a woman whose body was found inside a Cypress Hill residence. At around 3:57 am on November 11th, the body of Surgeys Ramirez was found inside an apartment that was on fire. FDNY EMS located Ramirez unconscious and unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene. She was believed to have been squatting inside the Van Siclen Avenue apartment. According to police, the address given as Duffie’s home tracks back to the Kingsboro Psychiatric Center. It is not known whether or not he The post Suspect charged for kidnapping, killing woman inside Brooklyn apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
Autistic man beaten and robbed by multiple suspects in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – An autistic man was beaten and robbed by multiple suspects on Saturday in Newark. Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé is now requesting the public’s help with identifying the suspects after his office released photos from a nearby video surveillance camera. The attack occurred at around 4:35 pm in the 30 block of Pierce Street. The autistic man saw the four suspects breaking into a vehicle and began to choke and assault the disabled man. Police said the suspects then pushed him to ground and removed his gym bag and JBL speaker before fleeing the scene. The post Autistic man beaten and robbed by multiple suspects in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
