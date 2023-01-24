NEW YORK, NY – A 34-year-old man sitting in his vehicle was slashed during a robbery committed by three suspects outside a Staten Island business last weekend. Today, police released a video and photos of the suspects who are still at-large and asked the public to assist in their identification. On Saturday, January 7th, the three suspects approached the man who was inside his vehicle and forced his door open. They demanded the victim’s money and property before slashing his face with a box cutter. In the end, the suspects were not able to get any valuables from the suspect. The post Botched robbery suspects slashed victim’s face with box cutter in Staten Island appeared first on Shore News Network.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO