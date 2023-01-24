ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronson, MI

Buchanan wins Top 10 matchup over Bronson

By Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p5TSx_0kP5N6dk00

On paper, the matchup on Monday between the Bronson and Buchanan girls looked stellar. The two squads were each ranked inside the newest Division 3 Associated Press poll and it was a rematch of a regional battle from last season.

The end result was a less than stellar contest offensively. But, sometimes that happens in basketball.

The seventh-ranked Bucks made just enough shots and pulled away after a sluggish start to beat the 10th-ranked Vikings on Monday, 42-29.

“Credit to them, having the Twin Towers in there, they alter a lot of shots,” Bronson coach Tony Lasky said of Alyssa and Faith Carson, a pair of tall sisters for the Bucks. “But that’s on us. At the end of the game, we were slow in our execution on offense and shot the ball about as poorly as we’ve shot it in two years. That’s not an excuse, sometimes that happens. That’s part of basketball.”

Bronson’s 29 points were easily the fewest the Vikings have scored in a game this season. The team came into the contest averaging just over 62 points per game. In Monday’s loss, the Vikings made just nine shots. Those nine shots came on 40 attempts for just 22.5 percent from the floor.

Bronson took 22 shots from downtown in the game — something they often do. Only three of those attempts went into the hoop and Ava Hathaway connected on two of those. The rest of the team shot just 1-of-17 from downtown in the game.

“Our ball movement would have had to have gotten better just to be lousy,” Lasky said. “We played like the spotlight on this game was just a little too big for us. But that’s good, that lets us know where we need to be. Now we know where we fit in and what we need to work on.”

Despite defeat, Lasky knows his team will respond.

“This is a resilient group. We got a little dose of humble pie tonight, but I’m eager to see how we are going to respond,” he said.

Neither team was very good offensively in the opening quarter. Buchanan led 8-5 after one and then struggled to take an 18-11 edge at halftime. Nothing was going in the hoop consistenly for either team.

That changed a bit in the third quarter as each team had their highest-scoring eight minute stretch. Buchanan posted 15, Bronson put in 10.

Buchanan got a pair of triples from Hannah Tompkins and five points from Madeline Young in the third. Bronson got a single bucket each form Haylie Wilson, Hathaway, Aubree Calloway and Payton Springstead.

Buchanan out-scored Bronson 9-8 in the fourth.

The Lady Vikings were led by Calloway with 10 points. Wilson and Hathaway each scored eight points, Springstead finished with two and Helena Eley made a free throw.

Bronson made 8-of-15 foul shots.

Buchanan was led by Faith Carson with 15 points, Tompkins tossed in 14. The Bucks connected on 9-of-10 free throws.

Calloway and Springstead each corralled five rebounds and three steals.

Mendon wins again

The newly-ranked Mendon Hornets, now No. 10 in the latest Division 4 AP poll, beat Calhoun Christian 46-14 on Monday.

The Lady Hornets got 10 points with six assists and four steals from Jadyn Samson.

Keyara Szymanski added eight points and eight rebounds, Makennah Mullin scored eight points with 10 rebounds in the game. Presley Allen chipped in with five points, four rebounds, five assists and three steals while Cienna Nightingale scored four points with three steals.

Lila Schinker scored four points as well with six steals, three assists and two rebounds. Brianna Heitkamp scored two points. Brielle Bailey scored three points, Gracie Schultz added two points.

Kayla Wenzel finished with one rebound and one assists, Jenna Scheffler brought in four rebounds.

White Pigeon wins

The White Pigeon girls beat Howardsville Christian on Monday, 49-27.

The Lady Chiefs led 19-5 after one quarter of play and 31-12 at the break. The lead entering the final frame of the game was 40-19.

Amyia Wright led the Lady Chiefs with 15 points in the win, Leigha Shudell tossed in eight points while Jamielynn Delarye added seven points with four rebounds. Sadie McDaniel scored six points with six rebounds, Bailee Freedline tossed in five points. Shelby McDaniel and Dani Steel each had three points, Ellie McBride scored two points with six rebounds.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Kalamazoo Central star lineman makes college football choice

KALAMAZOO, MI – Taahleak Lewis picked up his first college football scholarship offer before he played a snap of varsity football. Three years later, the Kalamazoo Central star defensive lineman has picked his college football destination. Lewis committed this week to the University of Findlay, an Ohio-based Division-II program...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Mabrey to play key role for Irish despite injury

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball team will take the court on Thursday night for the first time this season without fifth-year senior Dara Mabrey. Mabrey started all 18 games so far this season for the Irish before suffering a season-ending ACL injury on Sunday against Virginia.
SOUTH BEND, IN
MLive.com

Hudson Super 16 shakes up Week 7 Michigan high school wrestling power rankings

Some of the state’s best wrestlers took the mat at Hudson on Saturday for one of the season’s premier individual tournaments. Those who reached the top of the podium at the Hudson Super 16 are well on their way to ascending the steps at the state tournament, and there were a few grapplers that had exceptionally good performances.
HUDSON, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The people have spoken: Golfers value 2 Michigan courses among 10 best publics in USA

We often look to the "experts" when reviewing and searching for the best golf courses, so it's refreshing to cull data from "the people" to see what they think. After more than 315,000 reviews in 2022 on GolfPass.com, reviewers have spoken and two Michigan courses were among the top 10 public sites in the U.S. golfers loved the most, and six others made the top 50. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Major Michigan Snowstorm Headed Our Way

It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
MICHIGAN STATE
DBusiness Magazine

Kalamazoo’s Greenleaf Trust Promotes One, Adds Four

Greenleaf Trust, an independent Michigan-chartered trust-only bank exclusively focused on wealth management, trust and estate administration, and administration of company-sponsored retirement plans based in Kalamazoo, announced five promotions and additions. […] The post Kalamazoo’s Greenleaf Trust Promotes One, Adds Four appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 MNC

School delays and closings for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

Several schools are on delay or closed on Thursday, Jan. 26. If your school is closed to in-person learning, be sure to check to see if e-learning or virtual learning is happening instead. The following schools are on delay:. Lakeland. Prairie Heights. West Noble. Whitko. The following schools are closed:
WHITE PIGEON, MI
WWMT

Winter storm taking aim at West Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For an updated forecast, visit the story: Heavy, wet snow arrives Wednesday morning. A winter storm is projected to brush West Michigan Wednesday, likely bringing the most snow we've seen since the blizzard just before last Christmas. A powerful storm is projected to move from the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
News Now Warsaw

Snowfall prediction: 5 to 7 inches in Warsaw Wednesday

WARSAW — Meteorologist Matt Rudkin is predicting five to seven inches of snowfall is possible in Warsaw Wednesday. Unlike many storms, this system storm will likely dump more snow to the south and to the east of Kosciusko County. Kosciusko County is under a weather advisory for much of...
WARSAW, IN
WILX-TV

2023 Faster Horses lineup has arrived

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - The lineup for the 3-day country music festival at Michigan International Speedway this July has been revealed. The Faster Horses Festival has announced its headliners including Luke Bryan, the Zac Brown Band, and Shania Twain. Other artists include Dustin Lynch, Dwight Yoakam, Billy Currington, Dylan Scott,...
BROOKLYN, MI
103.3 WKFR

Abandoned Train Cars on a Deserted Railroad Track: Charlotte, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you may risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, it's about time. We're finally getting a peek inside a couple of old abandoned train cars. These two cars are sitting on an old discarded railroad track just outside of Charlotte, nestled between rows of trees, hiding it from the view of motorists.
CHARLOTTE, MI
nwi.life

The Pokagon Band and its Four Winds Casinos announce grand opening details for their new hotel at Four Winds South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – January 23, 2023 – The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians’ Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that their new 23-story hotel tower at Four Wind South Bend will open to the public on Wednesday, March 1. Media attended a preview of the hotel today and the new structure features 317 rooms including 83 suites, as well as Cedar Spa, Edgewater Café, Ribbon Town Conference and Event Center, an outdoor swimming pool on the third floor, and terraces with spectacular views. Four Winds Casinos also announced that the first live musical performance at Four Winds South Bend’s new Ribbon Town Conference and Event Center will feature Parmalee, one of Country Music’s most successful acts, on Saturday, March 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show start at $59 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster beginning on Friday, January 27 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
SOUTH BEND, IN
fox2detroit.com

Driver dead after losing control, rolling down I-94 embankment in southwest Michigan

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver died in a crash Wednesday morning after he lost control while getting onto I-94 in southwest Michigan. Police said the 55-year-old Kalamazoo man was entering the eastbound side of the freeway from Beadle Lake Road in Calhoun County's Emmett Township around 6:45 a.m. He lost control, rolled down the embankment, and overturned.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Portage commits nearly $1 million to repair water tower

PORTAGE, MI — The Haverhill water tower in the city of Portage is getting a face-lift. The Portage City Council unanimously approved two contracts totaling $919,100, to go toward the rehabilitation, construction and engineering of the water tower during its Tuesday, Jan. 24 meeting. The water tower is in...
PORTAGE, MI
WNDU

Trial underway for man accused of killing bicyclist in Stevensville

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A trial is underway for a Benton Harbor man accused of killing a bicyclist in Stevensville in 2019. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, officials say Sammie Davis, 40, of Benton Harbor was driving home from a casino along Red Arrow Highway back on Nov. 20, 2019, when he hit Joel Crider, 57, of Stevensville with his SUV.
STEVENSVILLE, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Man killed after semi hits car in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- A man was killed Wednesday morning after a semi-truck collided with his car on a freeway, police said. At about 4:45 a.m. Jan. 25, troopers from the Michigan State Police Marshall Post responded to a crash between a car and a semi-truck on the I-69 freeway, south of M-60 in Tekonsha Township, southern Calhoun County.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
Sturgis Journal

Sturgis Journal

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sturgis, MI from Sturgis Journal.

 http://sturgisjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy