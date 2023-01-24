ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Sports: Fourth-quarter rally sends Airport girls basketball over Huron

By Ryan Loren, The Monroe News
CARLETON − Learning how to play basketball at the varsity level comes with both ups and downs.

Sometimes all in the same game.

That's how it was for Airport's girls basketball team Monday night as the Jets fought from behind in the fourth quarter to defeat New Boston Huron 53-45.

Airport led 9-4 after the first quarter, fell behind by 1 point at halftime, and then was outscored 17-11 in the third quarter as Huron commanded a 38-31 into the final period.

Jillian Baker led the rally in the fourth with 6 of her 12 points. The Jets exploded for 22 as a team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2So35X_0kP5N26q00

"We struggled in the first three quarters tonight, but we really battled our way back in the fourth," Airport coach Darrell Mossburg said. "I'm very proud of these girls that they worked through the adversity and came out with a win."

Olivia Gratz led Airport with 13 points, Peyton Zajac also added 12, and Brenna Baker scored 9. The Jets improved to 6-5 overall and 4-2 in the Huron League.

"Our two guards really buckled down in the fourth quarter as well," Mossburg said. " We still have a lot of room for growth."

Huron's Lila Clements led all players with 20 points. She scored 14 in the third quarter but was held off the scoresheet in the fourth.

Gabby Emelian added 10 for Huron, which fell to 5-7 overall (1-5 Huron League).

Airport 9 11 11 22 53
NB Huron 4 15 17 7 45

AIRPORT: Gratz 4 5-17 13, B. Baker 2(2) 3-4 9, J. Baker 5 2-2 12, Zajac 3(1) 5-8 12, Drummond 2 0-0 4, Lambrix 1(1) 0-0 3, Mumbower 0 0-2 0. Totals 16(3) 15-33 53.

NEW BOSTON HURON: Burns 1(1) 0-0 3, N. Clements 1(1) 0-0 3, Bossick 0 0-1 0, Eaton 1 1-2 3, L. Clements 7(6) 0-0 20, Mentzer 1 1-2 3, Chaffin 1 2-4 3, Emelian 4 2-5 10. Totals 16(8) 6-14 45.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kestrels bite Bears

Twelve different players scored for St. Mary Catholic Central in a 54-23 victory over Jefferson Monday night.

The Kestrels held Jefferson off the scoresheet in the first quarter and rode a 35-5 lead into halftime. Jefferson kept pace in the second half but could not mount a comeback.

Brooke Mossburg paced SMCC with 11 points, Avery Dalton scored 9, and Caroline Roecker added 8.

Gracie Jones has 12 points to lead the Bears.

SMCC 15 20 6 13 54
Jefferson 0 5 5 13 23

SMCC: Turner 1(1) 0-0 3, DeSarbo 1 0-0 2, Roecker 3 2-5 8, Mossburg 4(3) 0-0 11, Villarreal 1 0-0 2, LaFountain 0 1-2 1, Potcova 0 2-2 2, Dean 2 1-1 5, Cuccia 1 0-0 2, Dalton 3 3-5 9, LaPrad 1 0-2 2, Carlton 1(1) 4-7 7. Totals 18(5) 13-24 54.

JEFFERSON: Ledger 0 2-2 2, A. Boggs 0 4-4 4, Gennoe 1 1-8 3, Jones 4(2) 2-6 12, Jordan 1 0-1 2. Totals 6(2) 9-21 23.

Flat Rock fades late

FLAT ROCK − Riverview changed tactics in the second half and pulled away for a 60-34 win at Flat Rock Monday.

The Pirates led 29-22 after two quarters.

"We did a really good job breaking their full-court pressure in the first half and moved the ball well to find open shots," Flat Rock coach Brian Kryk said. "Riverview stopped pressing near the end of the second quarter. Riverview continued to sit back in the second half and really increased their half-court pressure making it really difficult to move the ball effectively."

Riverview extended its lead to 43-28 after three quarters and outscored the Rams 17-6 the rest of the way.

Addison Kopp led Flat Rock with 11 points and Peyton Mysliwiec had 8 points and 6 rebounds.

Flat Rock won the junior varsity game 29-26 led by a strong game from Avery Mysliwiec.

Riverview 17 12 14 17 60
Flat Rock 10 12 6 6 34

RIVERVIEW: Hunter 1 0-0 2, Poe 3 5-6 11, Kaminske 7(1) 0-0 15, Patterson 2(1) 2-2 7, Kincaid 9(1) 6-8 25. Totals 22(3) 13-16 60.

FLAT ROCK: Kopp 4(3) 0-0 11, Hussein 2(1) 0-0 5, Kryk 1 0-0 2, Mysliwiec 3(2) 0-0 8, Holbrook 1 2-2 4, Williams 2 0-2 4. Totals 13(6) 2-4 34.

Mason falls behind

ERIE − Erie Mason's Kaylie Bash continued her recent strong play, but it was not enough as Lenawee Christian won 56-40 Monday.

Bash led all scorers with 23 points and added 5 rebounds. She has averaged 21.2 points per game over her past six.

Lenawee Christian outscored Mason 17-9 in the second quarter to pull away.

"I was proud of our effort tonight and the way we competed," Mason coach Josh Sweigert said.

Audrey Trainor added a career-high 13 points with 5 steals. The Eagles fell to 3-11 overall.

LCS 12 17 19 8 56
Mason 10 9 11 10 40

LENAWEE CHRISTIAN: Kirkendall 7(2) 0-2 16, Baker 6 6-10 18, Brooks 1 2-2 4, Clymer 1 2-3 4, Sluss 6 0-0 12. Totals 21(2) 10-17 56.

ERIE MASON: Trainor 3(1) 6-6 13, Meiring 1 0-0 2, Bash 7(2) 7-13 23, Langenderfer 1 0-0 2. Totals 11(3) 13-19 40.

PREP BOWLING

Huron survives Pirates

WYANDOTTE − Heading into the week, New Boston Huron's boys had won 67 straight Huron League matches. Riverview put that streak to the test Monday at Indian Lanes.

The Pirates bowled a league-best 436 series in the baker portion to take a 6-4 lead. Huron rallied in the individual games with strong performances from Donnie Jacobs (238/196), Logan Wyszynski (235/203), and Ryan Viger (190). Huron won the match 20.5-9.5 and improved to 8-0.

Airport also moved to 8-0 with a 23-7 win over Jefferson. Colin Peterson (199) and Ian Freeman (188) bowled well for the Jets. Joseph Galloway (203) paced the Bears.

Milan won 28-2 over SMCC behind Aaron Reutter's 241/224, and Flat Rock took a 28-2 win over Dundee with a 185/186 from Darrin Biscetta. Abrum Dahl bowled a 233 for the Vikings.

Huron's and Airport's girls both moved to 8-0. Addison Dolencic, Olivia Demick, and Veronica Richardson had strong games for Huron. Abby Hill and Kasey Shook powered Airport.

Rachael Paledeau and Maggie Smith led a Milan win over SMCC, and Dundee topped Flat Rock behind strong performances from Liberty Ostrader, Brook Hester, and Kaylee Hovey.

JUNIOR HIGH BASKETBALL

Bedford teams split

Bedford's seventh grade opened its season with a 22-10 win over Dexter Maroon. Madilyn Kwiatkowski led the team in scoring, Kinzi Burmeister played great defense, and Ellen Majewski and Helen Brady also played well.

Dexter Maroon wont he eighth grade game 21-5. Ragan Oscar, Miranda Fulop, and Alivia Muenzer played well for Bedford.

