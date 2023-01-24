Read full article on original website
Lance Kerwin, Star of '70s Coming-of-Age Series 'James at 16,' Dies at 62
Lance Kerwin, who became a teen heartthrob as the titular star of the coming-of-age drama series "James at 16," died Tuesday. He was 62. In a Facebook post, his daughter Savanah Kerwin wrote, "I am so sorry to those we have not been able to reach out to personally to notify but Lance Kerwin passed away yesterday morning. We appreciate all the kind words, memories, and prayers that have been shared. As the coming weeks progress, I will share more information about after life ceremonies."
Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy
Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, who welcomed their first child together. The businesswoman and DJ, 41, announced the news on Instagram, sharing a close-up photo of her baby’s hand wrapped around her finger with a blue emoji. “You are already loved beyond words 💙,” the star captioned the post.... The post Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy appeared first on Grazia USA.
'Beauty is power': For Eileen Gu, fashion and sport aren't so different
If Eileen Gu's account of last Saturday's Freestyle Ski World Cup event in Calgary is anything to go by, a day in the Olympian's life is as varied as it is busy: She took first place in morning qualifiers, wrote two essays, read some René Descartes and George Berkeley for a philosophy class and then "did some physics" before returning to the slopes for the final.
Communing with the dead: A photographer spent 20 years documenting seánces
Though photographer Shannon Taggart grew up only an hour from Lily Dale, New York, the lakeside hamlet where people congregate to commune with the dead, she didn't visit until she was 26 years old. She was interested in documenting the quaint cottage town, which first formed as a summer retreat for paranormal practitioners in the late 19th century, after the Spiritualist movement took root in the state and spread around the world.
'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed' chronicles the fight to purge one family's name from the art world
The campaign by American photographer Nan Goldin to shame galleries and museums into cutting ties with the Sackler families, the owners of OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma, was always under a lens — that was part of its point. Beginning in 2018, a number of noisy protests at some of the art world's finest institutions, including the Met, the Guggenheim and the Louvre, were designed to attract as much publicity as possible as they highlighted the horrors of the United States' opioid epidemic and called out Purdue Pharma's role in it. They proved highly effective.
A tour guide and a tourist fell in love in Europe in 1971. They've been married for 50 years
Carolyn Mazzie arrived at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport in September 1971, excited to embark on a three week tour of Europe. Carolyn, then 30, worked for the Southern Pacific Railroad, an American train network that's since been absorbed into the Union Pacific rail company. 50 years ago, Southern Pacific Railroad had several thousand employees, and the company's employee club hosted regular international trips, chartering airplanes and buses to ferry the railroad workers around Europe.
Guggenheim Museum faces lawsuit over Picasso painting
One of Pablo Picasso's Blue Period paintings is at the center of a lawsuit between a Jewish family and New York's Guggenheim Museum. The heirs of Karl Adler and Rosi Jacobi want the repatriation of the artist's 1904 masterpiece "Woman Ironing (La repasseuse)," which they claim the couple sold under duress as they attempted to escape persecution by the Nazis in their native Germany in 1938.
