Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Nellie Bly goes undercover at Blackwell Island to expose the truth, America's first woman investigative journalist.Sara BNew York City, NY
New York City Mayor Adams Vents His Frustration at the Biden AdministrationTom HandyNew York City, NY
Four Migrants Apprehended for Shoplifting Over 12K from MacysAnne SpollenNassau County, NY
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Families, students thank 91-year-old on her last day as crossing guard on Long Island
The great-grandmother received flowers, an orchid, and violets on her last day as a crossing guard in Levittown.
thephoto-news.com
‘Would you please pray for me?’
The Rev. Jack Arlotta has taken a leave of absence as pastor of the Church of St. Stephen after he said he had been “a victim of blackmail by an adult individual who has threatened to make public some improper conversations that we engaged in.”. In a letter to...
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Author Turns Grandfather’s Holocaust Story of Survival and Resistance Into Novel For Young Audiences
Eight decades after six million Jews were murdered in the Holocaust, the tragedy is fading from living memory at an alarming rate, with few survivors now around to tell their stories. For young people today, the atrocity can seem like an artifact of distant history, even amid rising anti-Semitism in...
Unusual Facts About Newark You Never Knew
Newark, New Jersey, is a city with a rich and varied history, known for its role as a major industrial and transportation hub. But did you know that Newark has some unusual facts that are not known by many?
amny.com
Upper East Side school sued by former employee for ‘unsanitary’ facility, child neglect, abusive work environment
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A former employee of an Upper East Side school for students with brain injuries is suing the nonprofit institution for gender discrimination, sexual harassment, and creating a hostile and abusive work environment.
amny.com
New York City VA nurses demand more nurse recruitment
A group of about 30 registered nurses rallied outside at the VA New York Harbor Healthcare System in Lower Manhattan on Thursday demanding more nursing staff, a dedicated nurse recruiter, and better pay. Alongside union reps from National Nurses United (NNU), they called on Timothy Graham, the new executive director,...
Anthony Galante, 70, Staten Island Ferry captain, dies after a 2-year battle with 9/11-related cancer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Anthony Galante was sailing the Staten Island Ferryboat Gov. Herbert H. Lehman from Whitehall Terminal to the St. George Ferry Terminal when airplanes hit the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. Galante brought the ferry safely to the dock and unloaded the passengers before...
yucommentator.org
Unpack With YUPAC: YUPAC’s Plans for the Spring Semester
The Yeshiva University Political Action Club (YUPAC), has hundreds of members and a mission to promote the America-Israel relationship through advocacy and education. It primarily achieves this goal by hosting speeches and engaging prominent political figures in dialogue with students. However, YUPAC has recently begun to simultaneously expand its purview and means of raising political awareness among the student body.
Subway Tunnel Paint Job Causes Outrage In New York’s Washington Heights Neighborhood
Residents of Washington Heights are up in arms after New York City’s Department of Transportation (DOT) painted over the murals and graffiti that decorated the 191st Street Subway tunnel in an attempt to tidy up the pedestrian throughway, ABC7 reported Monday. Members of the community and their city representative had complained about the condition of the tunnel, which is poorly lit and attracts more than its share of drug users and unhoused people looking for shelter. However, the artwork that lined the tunnel was a source of pride for the neighborhood. “What happened here is just a slap in the face to...
One of the Most Famous Pizza Places in Italy Just Opened in New York City
L'Antica Pizzeria Da Michele is slinging marinara and margherita pizzas in the West Village.
Fence to keep child with autism safe gets pushback on L.I.
PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. -- Dividing lines are being drawn over a fence in one North Shore, Long Island, community, where fencing is mostly prohibited in front yards.Parents of a child with autism said they installed the fence to keep their daughter safe, but the family tells CBS2's Jennifer McLogan that they are getting pushback from angry neighbors.Stella Bovis, age 4, peers out her front door at the new picket fence installed in her Port Washington front yard."What I'm afraid of is that she will bolt out the door. We are one house away from Port Washington Boulevard," Stella's mother, Stevie...
Mayor Adams unveils proposal to convert Midtown offices into apartments
In his second annual address as mayor, Adams is proposing to rezone a portion of Midtown Manhattan for housing. The mayor’s plan comes as housing development trails in Manhattan. [ more › ]
rocklanddaily.com
Life Saved on Board Flight by Rockland Hatzoloh Member
A member of Hatzoloh of Rockland County is being hailed for his heroic actions after he provided medical care to a woman who, due to high blood pressure, collapsed in the aisle on last night's JetBlue flight 571 from LaGuardia to Fort Lauderdale. Naftali Schischa, a Hatzoloh of Rockland EMT,...
foodgressing.com
Kalye NYC Announces Official Opening and Welcome Event
Kalye NYC, the Filipino street fare-inspired restaurant located at 251 Broome Street in the Lower East Side of Manhattan, today announced that it would hold its official opening and welcome event on January 26. As part of the event, Kayle will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4pm and give away gift cards, apparel, and a free dessert to anyone who buys an entrée throughout the day.
New York City has 700 Million Pounds of Road Salt it Can’t Use
Something that upstate New York residents can't relate to, New York City's lack of snowfall has left it with 700 million pounds of road salt it can't use. According to an article by Sarah Beling of W42ST.com, New York City hasn't gotten enough snow to even register a measurement of at least 0.1 inches since March 9, 2022. That means that while we upstate New York residents are shoveling out our driveways and slipping all over the roads, New York City residents have a warehouse filled with 700 million pounds of road salt that it can't use.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Dec. 12-18, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Dec. 12-18, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Founder of investment firm, 46, plunges to his death from NYC rooftop bar
The founder of an investment firm plunged to his death from a Manhattan rooftop bar on Wednesday night, cops and law enforcement sources said. Dale L. Cheney, 46, man plummeted from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York in front of at least two witnesses around 6:30 p.m., police and the sources said. He landed on the street below and was pronounced dead on scene, cops said. Two people at the rooftop bar told police that the man jumped off the building, sources said. One woman called 911, saying she heard a loud noise. The death is being...
insideradio.com
Audacy Shuffles Midday Anchors At WINS And WCBS New York.
Audacy is making midday changes at its New York news outlets, WINS-AM/FM (1010/92.3) and WCBS (880). Lynda Lopez joins as the midday anchor at WINS and Brigitte Quinn and her signature “Newsline” program move to WCBS middays (1-3pm), where she will host and serve as Managing Editor of the show. Additionally, reporter Sophia Hall has been promoted to Long Island Bureau Chief.
pix11.com
Lawyer sues company for towing car on Upper West Side
Melinda Scott parked her car near the corner of West 60th Street and Freedom Place South in the heart of a neighborhood filled with recently constructed luxury high-rise developments. Lawyer sues company for towing car on Upper West …. Melinda Scott parked her car near the corner of West 60th...
yucommentator.org
It’s About to Get Awkward: The Truth About the YU Community
At a recent Yeshiva University (YU) event, a faculty member spoke about the importance of symbiotic relationships between people, at times digressing to discuss the significant need for Orthodox Jews to improve the quality of our conversations. While in the middle of one of these tangents, he suddenly paused and bluntly rebuked the students on a more personal level. “YU is not a friendly place,” he said. Despite Jewish precepts, stories and values that encourage friendliness, students at Yeshiva do not actively make an effort to generate a welcoming environment and often remain in previous social circles, according to the faculty member. The administrator mentioned that he has been on too many elevators without anyone greeting him and engaged in too few conversations where people introduced themselves. While we have all heard the critiques of Yeshiva University for its supposed “cold” Shabbat life and intimidating beit midrash, this reproach was more resounding for some reason. The thirty students in the room instantly stopped eating their slices of pizza and were left speechless, wondering whether YU is, indeed, an aloof environment.
