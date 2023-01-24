ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackensack, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thephoto-news.com

‘Would you please pray for me?’

The Rev. Jack Arlotta has taken a leave of absence as pastor of the Church of St. Stephen after he said he had been “a victim of blackmail by an adult individual who has threatened to make public some improper conversations that we engaged in.”. In a letter to...
WARWICK, NY
amny.com

New York City VA nurses demand more nurse recruitment

A group of about 30 registered nurses rallied outside at the VA New York Harbor Healthcare System in Lower Manhattan on Thursday demanding more nursing staff, a dedicated nurse recruiter, and better pay. Alongside union reps from National Nurses United (NNU), they called on Timothy Graham, the new executive director,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yucommentator.org

Unpack With YUPAC: YUPAC’s Plans for the Spring Semester

The Yeshiva University Political Action Club (YUPAC), has hundreds of members and a mission to promote the America-Israel relationship through advocacy and education. It primarily achieves this goal by hosting speeches and engaging prominent political figures in dialogue with students. However, YUPAC has recently begun to simultaneously expand its purview and means of raising political awareness among the student body.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Subway Tunnel Paint Job Causes Outrage In New York’s Washington Heights Neighborhood

Residents of Washington Heights are up in arms after New York City’s Department of Transportation (DOT) painted over the murals and graffiti that decorated the 191st Street Subway tunnel in an attempt to tidy up the pedestrian throughway, ABC7 reported Monday. Members of the community and their city representative had complained about the condition of the tunnel, which is poorly lit and attracts more than its share of drug users and unhoused people looking for shelter. However, the artwork that lined the tunnel was a source of pride for the neighborhood. “What happened here is just a slap in the face to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Fence to keep child with autism safe gets pushback on L.I.

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. -- Dividing lines are being drawn over a fence in one North Shore, Long Island, community, where fencing is mostly prohibited in front yards.Parents of a child with autism said they installed the fence to keep their daughter safe, but the family tells CBS2's Jennifer McLogan that they are getting pushback from angry neighbors.Stella Bovis, age 4, peers out her front door at the new picket fence installed in her Port Washington front yard."What I'm afraid of is that she will bolt out the door. We are one house away from Port Washington Boulevard," Stella's mother, Stevie...
PORT WASHINGTON, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Life Saved on Board Flight by Rockland Hatzoloh Member

A member of Hatzoloh of Rockland County is being hailed for his heroic actions after he provided medical care to a woman who, due to high blood pressure, collapsed in the aisle on last night's JetBlue flight 571 from LaGuardia to Fort Lauderdale. Naftali Schischa, a Hatzoloh of Rockland EMT,...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
foodgressing.com

Kalye NYC Announces Official Opening and Welcome Event

Kalye NYC, the Filipino street fare-inspired restaurant located at 251 Broome Street in the Lower East Side of Manhattan, today announced that it would hold its official opening and welcome event on January 26. As part of the event, Kayle will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4pm and give away gift cards, apparel, and a free dessert to anyone who buys an entrée throughout the day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

New York City has 700 Million Pounds of Road Salt it Can’t Use

Something that upstate New York residents can't relate to, New York City's lack of snowfall has left it with 700 million pounds of road salt it can't use. According to an article by Sarah Beling of W42ST.com, New York City hasn't gotten enough snow to even register a measurement of at least 0.1 inches since March 9, 2022. That means that while we upstate New York residents are shoveling out our driveways and slipping all over the roads, New York City residents have a warehouse filled with 700 million pounds of road salt that it can't use.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Founder of investment firm, 46, plunges to his death from NYC rooftop bar

The founder of an investment firm plunged to his death from a Manhattan rooftop bar on Wednesday night, cops and law enforcement sources said. Dale L. Cheney, 46, man plummeted from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York in front of at least two witnesses around 6:30 p.m., police and the sources said. He landed on the street below and was pronounced dead on scene, cops said. Two people at the rooftop bar told police that the man jumped off the building, sources said. One woman called 911, saying she heard a loud noise. The death is being...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
insideradio.com

Audacy Shuffles Midday Anchors At WINS And WCBS New York.

Audacy is making midday changes at its New York news outlets, WINS-AM/FM (1010/92.3) and WCBS (880). Lynda Lopez joins as the midday anchor at WINS and Brigitte Quinn and her signature “Newsline” program move to WCBS middays (1-3pm), where she will host and serve as Managing Editor of the show. Additionally, reporter Sophia Hall has been promoted to Long Island Bureau Chief.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Lawyer sues company for towing car on Upper West Side

Melinda Scott parked her car near the corner of West 60th Street and Freedom Place South in the heart of a neighborhood filled with recently constructed luxury high-rise developments. Lawyer sues company for towing car on Upper West …. Melinda Scott parked her car near the corner of West 60th...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yucommentator.org

It’s About to Get Awkward: The Truth About the YU Community

At a recent Yeshiva University (YU) event, a faculty member spoke about the importance of symbiotic relationships between people, at times digressing to discuss the significant need for Orthodox Jews to improve the quality of our conversations. While in the middle of one of these tangents, he suddenly paused and bluntly rebuked the students on a more personal level. “YU is not a friendly place,” he said. Despite Jewish precepts, stories and values that encourage friendliness, students at Yeshiva do not actively make an effort to generate a welcoming environment and often remain in previous social circles, according to the faculty member. The administrator mentioned that he has been on too many elevators without anyone greeting him and engaged in too few conversations where people introduced themselves. While we have all heard the critiques of Yeshiva University for its supposed “cold” Shabbat life and intimidating beit midrash, this reproach was more resounding for some reason. The thirty students in the room instantly stopped eating their slices of pizza and were left speechless, wondering whether YU is, indeed, an aloof environment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy