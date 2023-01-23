ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Genni Franklin

What to pack for a cruise

Disclaimer: Some of the links contained in this post are affiliate links, meaning that at no cost to you, I will earn a small commission if you click through and make a purchase.
travelawaits.com

Viking Debuts New World Cruise Itineraries For 2024/2025 — The Amazing Places You’ll Visit

Viking is announcing an amazing itinerary for its upcoming series of world cruises. See up to 37 countries with Viking’s three cruise options. The 2024/2025 World Cruises have four different lengths. The longest is called Viking World Voyage I and lasts 180 days. Onboard this cruise, you will stop at 85 ports spread across 37 countries with 13 ports hosting overnight stays. It sets sail from Fort Lauderdale on December 19, 2024, and returns to New York on June 17, 2025, onboard the Viking Sky, a 930-guest ship.
luxesource.com

This Timeless Naples Home Reflects A Durable Take On Luxury Living

A little more than 10 years ago, when a young family purchased a home in Naples, they conveniently found design assistance from the person who knew the house best: the seller. The previous owner, designer Kelli Fontana Vogelgesang, happily agreed to outfit her former dwelling for its new occupants—and then another residence the couple later acquired in the Northeast. Before long, though, “we needed more space and storage,” the wife says. “We always have so much family over, and I wanted a playroom for the children.” So they contacted the designer for their third and greatest endeavor: a 14,000-square- foot Naples home to be constructed where three others once stood on more than four acres, land they had purchased a few years earlier. “Every square inch of the house gets used,” Vogelgesang says. “There’s not a room that’s just for show. It’s a well-thought-out design.”
NAPLES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy