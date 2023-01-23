A little more than 10 years ago, when a young family purchased a home in Naples, they conveniently found design assistance from the person who knew the house best: the seller. The previous owner, designer Kelli Fontana Vogelgesang, happily agreed to outfit her former dwelling for its new occupants—and then another residence the couple later acquired in the Northeast. Before long, though, “we needed more space and storage,” the wife says. “We always have so much family over, and I wanted a playroom for the children.” So they contacted the designer for their third and greatest endeavor: a 14,000-square- foot Naples home to be constructed where three others once stood on more than four acres, land they had purchased a few years earlier. “Every square inch of the house gets used,” Vogelgesang says. “There’s not a room that’s just for show. It’s a well-thought-out design.”

NAPLES, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO