Area police reports

State patrol---

Jan. 16, 12:52 p.m., at County Road 17D and U.S. 24 in Henry County's Napoleon Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Lindsey Tackett, 34, Perrysburg, struck a southbound vehicle driven by Leroy Helberg, 81, Napoleon. Both individuals were taken by Napoleon EMS to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. As well, passengers in Tackett's vehicle, Tyler Tackett, 39, Perrysburg; Alexandra Tackett, 1, Perrysburg; David Tackett, 2, Perrysburg; and Amilia Tackett, 5, Perrysburg, were taken by Napoleon EMS to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, with suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage, and Helberg was cited for failure to yield.

Friday, 6:30 a.m., at milepost 9 on Ohio 2 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a westbound Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio vehicle driven by Lukas Campbell, 33, Stryker, sustained no damage when it struck a deer.

Friday, 9:08 a.m., at milepost 27 on U.S. 24 in Defiance, a westbound vehicle driven by Matthew Baerlin, 23, 628 Tiedeman Ave., attempted to merge onto the highway from the on-ramp at Domersville Road and struck a westbound semi driven by Michael Lalonde, 58, Lansing, Mich. Baerlin's vehicle had moderate damage and the semi had light damage. Baerlin was taken by Defiance EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Baerlin was cited for a turn and stop signals violation.

Saturday, 4:41 p.m., on County Road 22A in Williams County's Springfield Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Serenity Bustamente, 19, Stryker, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Defiance sheriff---

Jan. 16, 8:11 p.m., on Buckskin Road, east of State Line Road in Hicksville Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Rebecca Notestine, 69, Butler, Ind., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Jan. 17, 7:15 p.m., on Watson Road, west of Williams Road in Defiance Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Judy McGuire, 69, 1790 Wildwood Drive, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Jan. 17, 7:43 p.m., on U.S. 127 near Jericho Road in Delaware Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Daryl McClish, 76, Dupont, sustained heavy damage when it was struck by a deer. He and a passenger, Catherine McClish, 64, Dupont, were treated by Delaware Fire Department for suspected minor injuries.

Wednesday, 8:11 a.m., at Buckskin and Behnfeldt roads in Delaware Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Lacey Martinico, 21, 21799 Ohio 18, sustained light damage when it left the roadway on the south side, overcorrected and crossed the center line. The vehicle then left the north side of the roadway and came to rest in a field. Martinico was cited for failure to control.

Thursday, 3:28 a.m., on the U.S. 24 eastbound entrance ramp off of Domersville Road, an eastbound vehicle driven by Tayler Notestine, 28, 1206 Myrna St., left the road way and traveled down an embankment and became stuck in a water-filled ditch. The driver then left the scene and was contacted the next day. She was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane.

Friday, 4:43 p.m., on Glenburg Road, south of Buckskin Road in Delaware Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Korben Keissling, 19, 1721 Ralvan Drive, sustained no damage when it struck a deer.

Friday, 10:48 p.m., on Harding Road, north of Garman Road in Defiance Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Benicio Garcia, 18, 13416 Wilhelm Road, sustained moderate damage when it crossed over the center line and struck a guardrail on the opposite side of the road. Garcia was cited for failure to control and OVI.

Sunday, 6:32 a.m., on Mansfield Road, east of Painter Road in Highland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Gregory Bowersox, 53, Oakwood, sustained heavy damage when it struck two deer.

Defiance police---

Sunday, 8:33 a.m., at Ayersville Avenue and Dohoney Road, a northbound vehicle driven by William Herald, 54, 14516 Dohoney Road, slid into the intersection and struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Abbey Schlosser, 23, 27450 Defiance Ayersville Pleasant Bend Road. Schlosser was taken by the Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital with possible injuries. Schlosser's vehicle had moderate damage and Herald's had heavy damage. Herald was cited for a stop sign violation.

Sunday, 5:22 p.m., at 1804 N. Clinton St., Jennifer Timbers, 38, 717 W. First St., was charged with theft and released with a summons.

Monday, 7:06 a.m., at Palmer Drive and Cleveland Avenue, a northbound vehicle driven by Viktor Jurcevich, 19, 1771 Iroquois Court, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Heather Stites, 44, 123 Jefferson Ave. Both vehicles had light damage, and Jurcevich was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Monday, 7:42 a.m., at Maywinn and River drives, a southbound vehicle driven by Joshua Bolman, 18, 222 Maywinn Drive, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Avery McCarrier, 15, 404 Carpenter Road. Both vehicles had light damage, and Bolman was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Hicksville police---

Friday, 5:04 p.m., on West High Street, east of North Main Street, a westbound vehicle driven by Michelle Kitson, 61, Hicksville, was struck by a vehicle driven by Samuel Switzer, 61, 21720 Oak Forest Drive, when Switzer's vehicle attempted to back from a parking spot. Both vehicles had light damage, and Switzer was cited for improper starting and backing.

Sunday, 7:39 a.m., on West High Street at Antwerp Drive, an eastbound vehicle driven by Tristian Alcantar, 21, Fort Wayne, sustained moderate damage when it left the roadway to the south, re-entered and crossed over the center line, striking a guardrail on the north side. The vehicle came to rest in the westbound lane facing east. Alcantar was cited for failure to control.

Henry sheriff---

Saturday, 5:35 a.m., on County Road Z in Napoleon Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Eric Braun, 57, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Saturday, 9:04 a.m., at 14-831 Ohio 18, Holgate, Robert Plotts, 37, Holgate, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.

Saturday, 7:18 p.m., on Ohio 18, east of County Road 11 in Monroe Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Branden Kent, 22, Holgate, sustained light damage when it struck a raccoon.

Saturday, 7:44 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Trent Geahlen, 23, Liberty Center, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Sunday, 12:13 p.m., at milepost 53.4 on U.S. 24 in Washington Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Alicia Meter, 43, Liberty Center, slid off the south side of the roadway and struck a fence. The vehicle had light damage, and Meter was cited for failure to control.

Sunday, 1:05 p.m., on County Road U in Liberty Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Daniel Jenkins II, 32, Delta, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Napoleon police---

Sunday, 7:21 p.m., at 121 Sheffield Ave., Jorge Valadez II, no address given, was charged with criminal trespassing.

Sunday, 10:24 p.m., at 845 W. Main St., James Monroe, 38, Napoleon, was arrested on warrants from Defiance County and taken to CCNO.

Sunday, 10:41 p.m., at CCNO, Codie Ledford, 29, Defiance, was served warrants.

Paulding sheriff---

Friday, 1:43 a.m., on County Road 180 in Crane Township, west of Township Road 61, a westbound vehicle driven by Logan McDaniel, 26, Paulding, sustained moderate damage when it traveled through a fence at the end of County Road 180 and came to a final rest along U.S. 24. McDaniel was cited for failure to control.

Sunday, 9:30 a.m., on County Road 115, south of Ohio 111 in Emerald Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Kaleb Soukup, 16, Paulding, sustained moderate damage when it slid on a snow-covered road, left the roadway to the west and struck a tree. Soukup sustained suspected minor injuries and self-transported for treatment. He was cited for failure to control.

Sunday, 9:50 a.m., at county roads 107 and 82 in Blue Creek Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Laura Stoller, 18, Paulding, sustained moderate damage when it attempted a right turn and slid off the roadway where it struck a utility pole. No damage was caused to the pole.

Sunday, 10:48 a.m., on County Road 143, south of Township Road 236 in Emerald Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Lacie Shawver, 17, Oakwood, sustained heavy damage when it lost control, slid off the roadway and struck a tree. She was taken by Paulding EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Shawver was cited for failure to control.

Monday, 7:40 a.m., at Township Road 105 and County Road 180 in Crane Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Robert Manz, 24, Cecil, sustained light damage when it slid through the intersection and into a ditch, striking a cement culvert. Manz was cited for failure to control.

Fulton sheriff---

Thursday, 3:33 p.m., at county roads E and 13 in Clinton Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Ty Mahaffey, 55, Sylvania, struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Michael Chapa Frost, 30, Delta. Chapa Frost was taken by ALS-81 to Fulton County Health Center for possible injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage, and Mahaffey was cited for failure to yield.

Friday, 2:58 p.m., at Ohio 108 and County Road AC in Clinton Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Jason Reed, 46, Napoleon, struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Ronald Buehrer, 56, Delta. Buehrer was taken by Wauseon ALS-81 to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injuries. Reed was treated at the scene by ALS 8-2 for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage, and Reed was cited for failure to yield.

Friday, 7:09 p.m., on Ohio 2 in German Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Nicole Stough, 33, Archbold, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Saturday, 5:50 p.m., on Ohio 2, west of County Road 19 in German Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Patsy Jackson, 61, Archbold, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Wauseon police---

Thursday, 7:50 a.m., at Shoop Avenue and Elm Street, an eastbound vehicle driven by Roger Behnfeldt, 84, Wauseon, attempted a left turn in front of a westbound vehicle driven by Kirby Smith, 64, Wauseon, and was struck. Behnfeldt's vehicle had light damage and Smith's had moderate damage.

Friday, 11:38 a.m., at 1497 Shoop Ave., a southbound vehicle driven by Kendra Thomas, 30, Wauseon, struck a vehicle driven by Christian McCowan, 26, Wauseon, as McCowan's vehicle attempted to exit a private driveway. Both vehicles had heavy damage, and McCowan was cited for failure to yield.