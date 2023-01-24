ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Ex-college assistant Beau Trahan taking over at Tyler Legacy

Beau Trahan comes to Tyler Legacy with a lot of experience. He knows his way around both sides of the football, both as a player and a coach. And now, the former Texas high school football coach who has spent the past 15 years at the collegiate level is now a Red Raider.
TYLER, TX
AMBER Alert issued for missing 13-week-old East Texas baby

KEMP, Texas — Police officers are searching for a missing 13-week-old East Texas baby who officials say was abducted by his mother while he is in the custody of Child Protective Service. The Kemp Police Department said Xyavier Calliste Jr. was last seen with his mother Abigail Margaret Williams,...
KEMP, TX
Flint man sentenced to 60 years in prison after what police called murder-suicide attempt

A Flint man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for aggravated assault against a family member. Charles Ronald Lowrance, 73, was involved in what authorities said was an attempted murder-suicide last February. Lowrance shot his wife in the chest then shot himself at a home on County Road 140 on Feb. 3, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
FLINT, TX

