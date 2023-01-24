Read full article on original website
WVNews
Loyola Marymount 79, Portland 60
PORTLAND (11-12) Nduka 5-7 2-3 12, Sjolund 1-8 0-1 2, Wood 4-9 7-8 15, Gorosito 2-5 0-0 5, Robertson 2-8 0-1 6, Applewhite 3-8 2-3 8, Meadows 2-6 1-1 5, Vucinic 2-2 0-0 4, Perry 0-1 0-0 0, Lemke 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 22-55 13-18 60.
WVNews
Utah 63, Oregon St. 44
UTAH (15-7) Be.Carlson 3-4 0-0 6, Br.Carlson 3-7 5-6 12, Anthony 3-4 1-2 7, Madsen 4-11 3-4 13, Worster 4-8 3-3 12, Stefanovic 2-7 0-0 6, Keita 2-3 0-0 4, Exacte 1-7 0-0 3, Holt 0-2 0-0 0, Tarlac 0-0 0-0 0, Brenchley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 12-15 63.
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
WVNews
No. 6 Arizona 63, Washington St. 58
ARIZONA (18-3) A.Tubelis 9-16 0-2 18, Ballo 0-3 1-2 1, Kriisa 5-11 0-0 15, Ramey 2-9 0-0 5, Henderson 1-6 2-2 5, Larsson 5-8 0-0 10, Boswell 4-5 0-0 9. Totals 26-58 3-6 63.
WVNews
Mavericks All-Star Doncic leaves game with ankle injury
PHOENIX (AP) — Luka Doncic left the Dallas Mavericks' game against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night with a sprained left ankle. The Mavericks said he would not return to the game.
WVNews
Pistons beat Nets, first win in Brooklyn in almost 5 years
NEW YORK (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 25 points and the Detroit Pistons won in Brooklyn for the first time in nearly five years, beating the Nets 130-122 on Thursday night. Alec Burks added 20 for the Pistons, who snapped a four-game losing streak. They were playing for the first time since giving up 150 points in a loss to Milwaukee on Monday, when they were down 49-24 after one quarter.
WVNews
Lincoln boys return to win column with county victory
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Snapping a four-game losing streak is good. Doing so with a win over a county and section rival is even better. After coming out on the wrong end of four consecutive games, Lincoln boys basketball dug out of a second-half deficit to beat Robert C. Byrd at home Thursday, 54-50. The back-and-forth contest indicated just how evenly matched the two teams are as they prepare to face each other again in two weeks and potentially a third time in the playoffs.
