Investigation finds magistrate judge from Butler Co. not at fault in Rt. 228 pedestrian crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An investigation into a pedestrian crash in Butler County has found that a magistrate judge behind the wheel was not at fault for the incident.

According to the Butler Eagle, District Judge Sue Haggerty was the driver behind the wheel when a 13-year-old student from Mars Area Middle School was struck while crossing Route 228 in November.

Butler County District Attorney Rich Goldinger told the Butler Eagle that there was no fault by Haggerty for the crash and that there will be no criminal charges filed.

The investigation by Adams Township Police revealed that Haggerty was driving the speed limit and requested to be taken for a blood test to show she wasn't under the influence of any drugs or alcohol.

Goldinger has called the incident a 'tragic accident.'