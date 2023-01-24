ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

Investigation finds magistrate judge from Butler Co. not at fault in Rt. 228 pedestrian crash

By Mike Darnay
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02gfml_0kP5Hqe900

DA: Driver will not be charged after hitting student on Route 228 00:32

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An investigation into a pedestrian crash in Butler County has found that a magistrate judge behind the wheel was not at fault for the incident.

According to the Butler Eagle, District Judge Sue Haggerty was the driver behind the wheel when a 13-year-old student from Mars Area Middle School was struck while crossing Route 228 in November.

Butler County District Attorney Rich Goldinger told the Butler Eagle that there was no fault by Haggerty for the crash and that there will be no criminal charges filed.

The investigation by Adams Township Police revealed that Haggerty was driving the speed limit and requested to be taken for a blood test to show she wasn't under the influence of any drugs or alcohol.

Goldinger has called the incident a 'tragic accident.'

Comments / 8

B S
2d ago

Oh yes, condemn a person without knowing the facts! That's what we do in today's world! She was going the proper speed, stopped immediately to help, and she requested a blood test. FACTS FIRST!

Reply
2
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police officer charged with DUI

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh police officer is facing DUI charges after he was arrested in Westmoreland County. Police pulled Aaron Spangler over on Saturday night after a 911 caller reported a vehicle driving erratically on Pleasant Valley Road in Penn Township and an officer watched Spangler make a left turn against a steady red light. The criminal complaint said the officer could smell alcohol on Spangler's breath and his eyes were glassy and bloodshot. Spangler was off duty. Spangler, a member of the bureau's Tactical Negotiation Team and veteran motorcycle cop, told police he had two IPAs in Monroeville and didn't complete the field sobriety tests as instructed. A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson said Spangler was already on a paid leave of absence when he was arrested but couldn't comment further on personnel matters.  Spangler was charged with driving under the influence and traffic violations. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

New Kensington police arrest wanted man found sleeping in car with loaded pistol on seat

New Kensington police arrested a man on a felony charge after an officer said he found him sleeping in a running car with a loaded pistol on the seat. Jermaine Landell Jett, 23, of the 200 block of Bachman Road in Harrison was charged with a felony count of carrying a firearm without a license along with resisting arrest, giving false identification to law enforcement and public drunkenness.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
WFMJ.com

Police investigating bomb threat at Neshannock High School

Neshannock Police are currently investigating a bomb threat made to Neshannock High School on Wednesday. According to a news release from Neshannock Police, the Lawrence County 911 center received a phone call shortly before 9:00 Wednesday night from a male claiming to have placed a bomb in the school. As...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man who body slammed girl at Pa. mall now accused of harassing District Judge late at night: report

A Westmoreland County man is being accused of harassing Allegheny Township District Judge Cheryl Peck Yakopec with late-night phone calls, according to a report from TribLive. Tyler Drew Zidek, 25, of East Vandergrift, faces several misdemeanor charges of harassment by a communication device. He also has a criminal record that includes a guilty plea for body-slamming a teenage girl in the Westmoreland Mall in 2019.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Arrest warrant issued for teenager wanted in Pittsburgh armed carjacking

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a teenager who Pittsburgh Police say is responsible for an armed carjacking that took place on the city's North Side in October.16-year-old Jerome McClung of Wilkinsburg is wanted by police after allegedly stealing a vehicle along East Ohio Street at gunpoint.The vehicle that was stolen was recovered in New Kensington several hours later.Police say McClung was identified by officers who recognized him from previous cases and surveillance video from both East Ohio Street and from New Kensington matched descriptions provided to officers from the carjacking incident. McClung is facing numerous charges, including robbery, robbery of a motor vehicle, simple assault, and reckless endangerment.
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Oil City Man Accused of Selling Shed That Did Not Belong to Him

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man allegedly sold a shed in Cornplanter Township that did not belong to him. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 58-year-old Ronald Anthony Harkless, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Friday, January 20.
OIL CITY, PA
butlerradio.com

Portion Of Greenwood Dr. Closed After Rt. 422 Accident

A portion of Greenwood Drive in Butler Township is closed due to an accident. The crash happened just before noon at the intersection of Route 422 and Greenwood Drive. Crews say a small generator trailer flipped over and leaked fuel. A local HAZMAT team was called to help with clean up.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Twp. Police Warn About Fake Social Media Post

Butler Township Police say a viral post on social media talking about a kidnapper at the local Walmart is fake. The story on social alleges that a man is stalking a woman at Walmart and then tries to steal a car seat out of the woman’s vehicle. Butler Township...
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
102K+
Followers
33K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy