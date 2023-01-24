Lakers News: Expert Stunned By Rui Hachimura's Low Trade Value

NBA insider is shocked at what the Lakers gave up for Rui

The Los Angeles Lakers have made a trade. Earlier today, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Lakers traded guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks for Wizards combo forward Rui Hachimura.

After not knowing whether or not LA would make a trade on the trade deadline, they made one two weeks beforehand.

It was a much-needed trade for LA, as they have been lacking tall wings, and they got just that in Hachimura.

One NBA insider is stunned by how little LA gave up to acquire the four-year forward.

Rui is only 24 years old, and he was a lottery pick for the Wizards in 2019. He might not have played like one, and he has only averaged 49 games in his first three seasons, but youth is on his side.

Three second-round draft picks for a former lottery pick from only four years ago, I'll take it.

O'Connor is spot on; it's insane how quickly many of these young players' value drops just a handful of years into the NBA. There are many factors to a player's performance, one being the player's environment.

Maybe Rui didn't fit in Washington, and maybe LA will be the play for him alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The 6'8 forward is averaging 13 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 49% from the field and 34% from three.

The price the Lakers paid for a young player capable of playing both sides of the ball is a steal. Credit Rob Pelinka and company for a smart, necessary trade.