ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy urges Legislature to fund more legal action against Biden administration

By James Brooks
Alaska Beacon
Alaska Beacon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BaDm1_0kP5HjiI00

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy shakes the hands of state legislators as he prepares to deliver the 2023 State of the State address to the Alaska Legislature on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon)

In his annual address to the Alaska Legislature, Gov. Mike Dunleavy identified successes from his first four-year term in office and called for action on a list of administration priorities, including more funding for a “statehood defense” program that has launched a series of lawsuits against the federal government.

Speaking Monday night at the state Capitol in Juneau, the governor also said he would work with state legislators to make Alaska “the most pro-life state in the entire country.”

Doing so, he said, would require affordable housing, improvements to education, economic opportunity and quality of life. Dunleavy also said it would be important to consider life “from the moment of conception on.”

He did not include a firm proposal for meeting those goals.

In June, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the governor said he would introduce an abortion-related constitutional amendment this year. He has not yet done so, and officials in the governor’s office did not say whether he will introduce one.

“Alaska does have constitutional protection for abortion, so I would suspect — though I don’t know this — that he would propose a constitutional amendment,” said Sen. Cathy Giessel, R-Anchorage.

Rep. Calvin Schrage, I-Anchorage and the House minority leader, said in a written statement that he was encouraged by the governor’s speech and hopes that it means that in areas like the state’s base student allocation, he will support “investment in maternal and children’s health, raising BSA educational funding, and restoring defined benefits for our hard-working public employees.”

Legislators generally praised the speech, saying they are optimistic that the governor’s second term will mark a change from the administration’s often-combative relations with the Legislature in his first four years.

“Overall a positive, forward-looking speech, but I guess the devil’s in the details, and I look forward to hearing the details,” said Sen. Bill Wielechowski, D-Anchorage.

Though the governor’s “pro-life” message lacked details, other elements of his speech have already been introduced in his budget.

One of the administration’s biggest pushes is an expansion of its statehood defense initiative, which funds lawsuits, frequently using hired attorneys, against the federal government.

“When federal agencies are clearly wrong, when they’re misinterpreting the Statehood

Act, ANILCA, or other laws governing our relationship with the federal government, we

have an obligation to stop them,” Dunleavy said, referring to the 1980 Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act that conserved much of the land in Alaska.

Speaker of the House Cathy Tilton, R-Wasilla, said that’s in line with the priorities of the House’s coalition majority.

The administration has already requested and received millions of dollars that it has used for lawsuits on a variety of topics, and the governor’s newest budget requests $10 million more for the effort.

Legislators say they’re interested.

“I think we need to continue to move forward and protect our natural resources to make sure we stay in business,” said Sen. Bert Stedman, R-Sitka and co-chair of the Senate Finance Committee.

The governor also requested $5 million to market Alaska as an area of opportunity for new businesses. The North to Opportunity program, as the governor termed it Monday, is an existing effort the Dunleavy administration has already used to advertise Alaska to fishing companies, tourism businesses, aerospace ventures and even the U.S. Navy SEALs .

Dunleavy said he would “declare war on fentanyl,” a drug that has contributed to a rising number of deaths in Alaska and elsewhere.

Police in Skagway suspect two weekend drug overdose deaths in that community were linked to fentanyl, and the governor has already said he will introduce legislation to increase criminal punishments for drug dealers whose product results in a fatality.

Shortly before the governor’s speech, a hundred-strong rally outside the state Capitol urged Dunleavy and lawmakers to increase the state’s per-student funding formula, known as the base student allocation.

That topic is expected to appear frequently in this year’s legislative session, but the governor’s speech did not mention it, and lawmakers noted its absence.

“I wish he would have spoken more about education,” said Senate President Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak. “I don’t think we heard much specificity about how we would solve that problem.”

The post Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy urges Legislature to fund more legal action against Biden administration appeared first on Alaska Beacon .

Comments / 14

Related
Must Read Alaska

No logging for Alaska: Biden finalizes re-lockdown of Tongass

In a reversal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service issued a final repeal of the 2020 Alaska Roadless Rule. The move reinstates the 2001 Roadless Area Conservation Rule on the Tongass National Forest, effectively prohibiting timber harvest, road construction and reconstruction within designated Inventoried Roadless Areas. “This decision is...
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Lawsuit says Alaska statute allowing public funding to go to private schools is unconstitutional

The question is resurfacing, but this time in a lawsuit: Can families enrolled in a state-funded correspondence program use their allotment to pay for private school classes? Last June, the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development didn’t know the answer so they asked the state’s attorney general’s office, which offered a response that drew […] The post Lawsuit says Alaska statute allowing public funding to go to private schools is unconstitutional appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
alaskalandmine.com

Dispatches from Juneau: The State of the State

I’ve been confused five or six times now for a legislative staffer, to whom I apparently bear a striking resemblance. It’s happened in various bars, in the elevator, and even by mine own boss, who called me by said staffer’s name and immediately realized his mistake. I’d hoped for journalistic anonymity – the ability to slip from situation to situation without getting noticed – and instead, I’ve gotten this, which is maybe the next best thing.
ALASKA STATE
The Center Square

Dunleavy pledges to fight feds, fentanyl in State of the State address

(The Center Square) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he would fight the federal government and outside interests that are restricting the state from capitalizing on its natural resources. "No less than 41 executive actions – 41 – have been taken by the current administration to strangle Alaska’s promises of statehood," Dunleavy said. "Few other states have this challenge. For example, I’ve never heard an Alaskan worry about what they’re doing in Arkansas, or Rhode Island, or Delaware." ...
ALASKA STATE
Washington Examiner

Push to reverse Alaska's ranked choice voting system gains traction

Alaska Republicans are getting behind a push to scrap the state's new ranked choice voting system following bruising defeats in the midterm elections that saw former Gov. Sarah Palin and GOP Senate nominee Kelly Tshibaka fall to their opponents. Alaska Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom recently certified an application for a...
ALASKA STATE
alaskafish.news

AK Governor comments on bycatch review task force

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy gave his “State of the State” address to the Legislature on Monday, January 23, and the Bycatch Review Task Force work was highlighted in his speech. “We know the administration is meeting this week to discuss next steps regarding bycatch in relation to the...
ALASKA STATE
youralaskalink.com

The Governor’s Goal: Make Alaska The “Most Pro-Life State”

Added by atagliaferri on January 24, 2023. “It’s no secret to anyone that I’m a pro-life governor, and my administration is ready to work with all of you over the next four years to achieve the goal to make Alaska the most pro-life state in the country.”. Governor...
ALASKA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Bogus commitment order prompts internal Alaska investigation

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s statewide law enforcement agency is investigating after two troopers escorted one of Alaska’s top school principals to a hospital for a mental health assessment based upon a bogus court order. A person called 911 claiming they had an order signed by a judge to commit Mary Fulp, who is a principal in Palmer, Alaska. Troopers didn’t commit her but did escort her to the hospital. Days later, it was learned that the commitment order was not issued by any state court. Alaska State Troopers are now investigating their policies and procedures to make sure a similar incident doesn’t happen again. Fulp says she’s consulting legal counsel.
PALMER, AK
Alaska Beacon

USDA says it will restore a ban on most development in the Tongass National Forest

The Biden administration will ban new logging roads and most development in much of Southeast Alaska’s Tongass National Forest, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday. The decision, which repeals a 2020 USDA action under the Trump administration, continues a quarter-century of action and counter-action over development in the region, which contains the world’s largest […] The post USDA says it will restore a ban on most development in the Tongass National Forest appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

The other side: Forest Service restoring restrictions in Tongass blocks economic development in Southeast

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - In a reversal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service issued a final repeal of the 2020 Alaska Roadless Rule. The move reinstates the 2001 Roadless Area Conservation Rule on the Tongass National Forest, effectively prohibiting timber harvest, road construction and reconstruction within designated Inventoried Roadless Areas (IRAs).
ALASKA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

SD tribes would lose millions for tribal government if state eliminates food sales tax

PIERRE – A food sales tax cut that passed a House panel Thursday morning has raised concerns for South Dakota’s nine tribal governments. An official with the Bureau of Finance and Management estimated that the tribes would lose about $2 million in funding for tribal government operations if the food tax is eliminated, but admitted […] The post SD tribes would lose millions for tribal government if state eliminates food sales tax appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Alaska Beacon

EPA’s work underscores why proposed Pebble Mine is wrong for unique Bristol Bay

In the coming days, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is expected to release its final determination for Clean Water Act Section 404c restrictions in Bristol Bay, Alaska. If the previously released recommended determination is a guide, the final determination will provide long-sought protections against the proposed Pebble Mine, lifting a cloud of uncertainty under which […] The post EPA’s work underscores why proposed Pebble Mine is wrong for unique Bristol Bay appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Alaska Beacon

Juneau, AK
587
Followers
668
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

Alaska Beacon is an independent, nonpartisan news organization focused on connecting Alaskans to their state government. Alaska, like many states, has seen a decline in the coverage of state news. We aim to reverse that. Our name comes from the first verse of the Alaska Flag Song: “The great North Star with its steady light, O'er land and sea a beacon bright.” Our journalists report fairly and fearlessly on the people and interests that determine state policy. We do not serve any political party or private interest. We support the ability of all Alaskans to participate in the political process. We provide accurate, factual reporting. We promptly correct errors. If you see one, let us know. Beacon reporters explore how state policies affect specific areas like the economy and environment, education, health, and criminal and social justice. We aim to tell stories that aren’t being told, to bring fresh perspectives to state issues and to amplify the voices of Alaska communities that have been marginalized. Alaska Beacon provides a forum for commentary on state issues, with a goal of elevating policy conversations. These commentaries don’t come from our reporters and are labeled differently than our news reporting. Read our submission guidelines here. To do our jobs, we rely solely on the donations of those who value independent journalism. We welcome other news organizations to republish our work, and ask that they credit us. Alaska Beacon is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Our editorial decisions are made inside Alaska by Alaska journalists.

 https://alaskabeacon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy