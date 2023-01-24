ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Novak Djokovic responds to shocking embellishment allegations

Tennis star Novak Djokovic responded to allegations that he’s faking an injury during this year’s Australian Open. The multi-time Grand Slam winner doesn’t seem concerned with outside opinions. Considering his other stances, that’s not surprising, but Djokovic responded candidly to claims that he was embellishing an injury.
tennismajors.com

Djokovic finally speaks on water bottle puzzle

Novak Djokovic’s mysterious unlabelled water bottles have been the subject of much speculation in recent month – and in the Serbian part of his press conference following his win over Andrey Rublev in the Australian Open quarterfinals (6-1, 6-2, 6-4), he threw a little bit of light on what’s been going on.
The Independent

Aryna Sabalenka advances in Melbourne as Billie Jean King wants Wimbledon change

Billie Jean King called for Wimbledon to allow Russian and Belarusian players to compete at the All England Club this year as Aryna Sabalenka set up the possibility of an all-Belarus Australian Open final.Sabalenka defeated Donna Vekic 6-3 6-2 and will take on surprise package Magda Linette on Thursday while Victoria Azarenka plays Russian-turned-Kazakh Elena Rybakina.With Russian Karen Khachanov through to the semi-finals in the men’s draw and Andrey Rublev also in the quarter-finals, the stakes could not be higher as Wimbledon organisers weigh up whether to reverse last year’s ban.🎾 9-0 in matches🎾 18-0 in sets@SabalenkaA is on a...
Golf Digest

Another day, another incredible golf "fight" in which no punches are thrown (obviously)

The interaction between Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy on a Dubai driving range on Tuesday—AKA "TEEgate"—is being discussed and dissected like it's the fight of the century. This, despite the fact that no punches were thrown and even the tee that was thrown by Reed wasn't even noticed by McIlroy. (Cue Austin Powers saying, "Who throws a tee anyway?")
NBC Sports

2023 Australian Open men’s singles draw, scores

His stock in Melbourne has only risen after Nadal, the defending champion and top seed, was injured and ousted in the second round by American Mackenzie McDonald. The next day, the No. 2 seed, Norwegian Casper Ruud, was knocked out by American Jenson Brooksby. Djokovic won three consecutive Australian Opens...
OnlyHomers

Olympian Tragically Dies

The honor of representing one’s country at the international level is something that most athletes cherish as one of the greatest honors of their life. There is no greater stage in which to represent your country as an athlete than representing them as an Olympian.
The Independent

Teegate! Golf’s US bad boy ‘throws tee’ at Rory McIlroy as split in sport turns nasty

Patrick Reed threw a tee at Rory McIlroy in disgust after being snubbed by the Northern Irishman on the practice range as golf’s civil war took a nasty twist.American Reed is famously volatile character and one of golf’s leading ‘rebels’ who abandoned the PGA Tour last year in favour of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, causing tensions to simmer throughout 2022 with those who stayed loyal to existing golf infrastructure, including McIlroy.That looks set to continue into 2023 as flashpoints occur while LIV players compete in DP World Tour events to earn official world ranking points that aren’t currently...
MINNESOTA STATE
atptour.com

Ruthless Djokovic Routs Rublev To Reach Australian Open Semi-Finals

Serbian moves within two wins of record-extending 10th title in Melbourne. Dialled-in and fired up, Novak Djokovic delivered a devastating quarter-final display Wednesday to breeze past Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 at the Australian Open. Djokovic was taking on the highest-ranked opponent of his Melbourne campaign so far in World...
BBC

Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed snub at Dubai Desert Classic escalates

Rory McIlroy says Patrick Reed is not "living in reality" after the American tried to chat with him in Dubai despite his lawyers serving the world number one a court summons on Christmas Eve. McIlroy admitted ignoring Reed on the range before the Dubai Desert Classic. Reed, 32, says he...

Comments / 0

Community Policy