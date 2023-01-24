Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
Tennis pro wins Australian Open match, immediately invites Margot Robbie to see him play
Margot Robbie may have gotten snubbed in this year’s Best Actress race, but we definitely know one person that would’ve voted for her: Australian Open semi-finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas. After dispatching Jiri Lehecka in straight sets, Tsitsipas used his time in the limelight to make a bid for the...
Watch: Stefanos Tsitsipas invites Oscar-nominated actress to Australian Open
Tsitsipas is the third-ranked player at this year's Grand Slam event and is the No. 4 men's player in the world. He defeated Jiri Lehecka in straight sets 6-3, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 in the quarterfinals and is scheduled to play Karen Khachanov in the semifinals on Friday. Despite having now...
BBC
Novak Djokovic's father Srdjan filmed at Australian Open posing for pictures with Vladimir Putin supporters
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Novak Djokovic's father Srdjan has been filmed posing for pictures with supporters of Russia president Vladimir Putin...
thecomeback.com
Novak Djokovic responds to shocking embellishment allegations
Tennis star Novak Djokovic responded to allegations that he’s faking an injury during this year’s Australian Open. The multi-time Grand Slam winner doesn’t seem concerned with outside opinions. Considering his other stances, that’s not surprising, but Djokovic responded candidly to claims that he was embellishing an injury.
Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff advance to doubles semifinals at Australian Open
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jessica Pegula is still in contention for an Australian Open title as semifinalist in the doubles tournament with partner Coco Gauff. Pegula, the Buffalo native who is ranked No. 3 in the world, and Gauf, the second-highest ranked American at No. 7, will face the Japanese tandem of Shuko Aoyama and […]
tennismajors.com
Djokovic finally speaks on water bottle puzzle
Novak Djokovic’s mysterious unlabelled water bottles have been the subject of much speculation in recent month – and in the Serbian part of his press conference following his win over Andrey Rublev in the Australian Open quarterfinals (6-1, 6-2, 6-4), he threw a little bit of light on what’s been going on.
Aryna Sabalenka advances in Melbourne as Billie Jean King wants Wimbledon change
Billie Jean King called for Wimbledon to allow Russian and Belarusian players to compete at the All England Club this year as Aryna Sabalenka set up the possibility of an all-Belarus Australian Open final.Sabalenka defeated Donna Vekic 6-3 6-2 and will take on surprise package Magda Linette on Thursday while Victoria Azarenka plays Russian-turned-Kazakh Elena Rybakina.With Russian Karen Khachanov through to the semi-finals in the men’s draw and Andrey Rublev also in the quarter-finals, the stakes could not be higher as Wimbledon organisers weigh up whether to reverse last year’s ban.🎾 9-0 in matches🎾 18-0 in sets@SabalenkaA is on a...
Golf Digest
Another day, another incredible golf "fight" in which no punches are thrown (obviously)
The interaction between Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy on a Dubai driving range on Tuesday—AKA "TEEgate"—is being discussed and dissected like it's the fight of the century. This, despite the fact that no punches were thrown and even the tee that was thrown by Reed wasn't even noticed by McIlroy. (Cue Austin Powers saying, "Who throws a tee anyway?")
Tennis-Soccer mom Azarenka ordered to take off PSG shirt at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Self-described "obnoxious soccer mom" Victoria Azarenka was ordered to take off her Paris St Germain shirt at the Australian Open on Thursday before bowing out of the Grand Slam with a straight sets defeat by Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals.
NBC Sports
2023 Australian Open men’s singles draw, scores
His stock in Melbourne has only risen after Nadal, the defending champion and top seed, was injured and ousted in the second round by American Mackenzie McDonald. The next day, the No. 2 seed, Norwegian Casper Ruud, was knocked out by American Jenson Brooksby. Djokovic won three consecutive Australian Opens...
Olympian Tragically Dies
The honor of representing one’s country at the international level is something that most athletes cherish as one of the greatest honors of their life. There is no greater stage in which to represent your country as an athlete than representing them as an Olympian.
Teegate! Golf’s US bad boy ‘throws tee’ at Rory McIlroy as split in sport turns nasty
Patrick Reed threw a tee at Rory McIlroy in disgust after being snubbed by the Northern Irishman on the practice range as golf’s civil war took a nasty twist.American Reed is famously volatile character and one of golf’s leading ‘rebels’ who abandoned the PGA Tour last year in favour of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, causing tensions to simmer throughout 2022 with those who stayed loyal to existing golf infrastructure, including McIlroy.That looks set to continue into 2023 as flashpoints occur while LIV players compete in DP World Tour events to earn official world ranking points that aren’t currently...
Tennis-Paul downs Shelton in all-American clash to make Australian Open semis
MELBOURNE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Tommy Paul became the first American man to reach the Australian Open semi-finals since Andy Roddick in 2009 after outclassing Ben Shelton 7-6(6) 6-3 5-7 6-4 in an all-American clash at Melbourne Park on Wednesday.
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: Alfie Hewett into wheelchair singles and doubles finals in Melbourne
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Britain's Alfie Hewett will contest two Australian Open finals after winning his semi-finals in both the wheelchair...
Tennis-Tsitsipas sends cheeky invite to actress Margot Robbie after reaching semis
MELBOURNE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Stefanos Tsitsipas produced a blockbuster performance to reach the Australian Open semi-final on Tuesday then sent out an invitation to actress Margot Robbie to come and support him.
atptour.com
Ruthless Djokovic Routs Rublev To Reach Australian Open Semi-Finals
Serbian moves within two wins of record-extending 10th title in Melbourne. Dialled-in and fired up, Novak Djokovic delivered a devastating quarter-final display Wednesday to breeze past Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 at the Australian Open. Djokovic was taking on the highest-ranked opponent of his Melbourne campaign so far in World...
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka reach Melbourne final
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina has another shot at a major title after reaching the Australian Open final...
Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina favored to meet in Aussie finals
Aryna Sabalenka is favored to claim her first career Grand Slam title at the Australian Open despite having yet to
BBC
Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed snub at Dubai Desert Classic escalates
Rory McIlroy says Patrick Reed is not "living in reality" after the American tried to chat with him in Dubai despite his lawyers serving the world number one a court summons on Christmas Eve. McIlroy admitted ignoring Reed on the range before the Dubai Desert Classic. Reed, 32, says he...
BBC
Reanne Evans beats Stuart Bingham to become first woman to win a match at Snooker Shoot Out
Reanne Evans beat former world champion Stuart Bingham 60-8 to become the first woman to win a match in the one-frame Snooker Shoot Out in Leicester. Evans, 37, the 12-time women's world champion, made an early break of 21 before pulling clear to seal a memorable win. "I think I...
