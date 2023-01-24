Read full article on original website
Lance Kerwin, who became a teen heartthrob as the titular star of the coming-of-age drama series "James at 16," died Tuesday. He was 62. In a Facebook post, his daughter Savanah Kerwin wrote, "I am so sorry to those we have not been able to reach out to personally to notify but Lance Kerwin passed away yesterday morning. We appreciate all the kind words, memories, and prayers that have been shared. As the coming weeks progress, I will share more information about after life ceremonies."
Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘Toxic Workplace’ Scandal Blamed For Putting Pressure On Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Before DJ's Suicide Death
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was under extreme pressure as a result of Ellen DeGeneres’ “toxic workplace” scandal in the weeks and months leading up to his suicide, RadarOnline.com has learned.Boss’ close friend, RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Todrick Hall, made the shocking claim on Wednesday – more than one month after Boss took his own life in a Los Angeles motel room at 40 years old.According to Hall, the late Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ faced pressure after Ellen’s workplace scandal particularly because he chose to stand by the 65-year-old comedian and talk show host despite the bombshell allegations against her.“People were looking...
Harry Styles Rips His Pants During Live Performance With Jennifer Aniston In Audience: Watch
Harry Styles wore a pair of brown leather pants to his Jan. 26 concert in Los Angeles, and they ripped right down the middle when he was performing! Fans in the front row got quite a view as Harry bent down and slit his pants in front of everyone. However, the buzz on Twitter is all about the fact that there was one particular guest in the audience at the concert: Jennifer Aniston! Although she wasn’t sitting right on top of the stage, fans freaked out over the fact that Harry ripped his pants right in front of the legendary actress.
