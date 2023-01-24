Magic Johnson Commends Lakers Trade For Rui Hachimura: "He's Long, Athletic, And Smart."

Magic Johnson is pleased with the Lakers trading for Rui Hachimura but wants the Japanese forward to be more aggressive in LA.

The Los Angeles Lakers trade for Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura has been a much-appreciated move by fans and critics alike. Hachimura is a young forward that gives the Lakers size, and corner shooting, and has defensive tools that haven't been applied very well in Washington. If he can rediscover the reasons he was a lottery pick, the Lakers might have a bargain on their hands.

Magic Johnson took to Twitter to express his happiness with the Lakers trading for Hachimura , expecting the Japanese forward to be more aggressive on both ends with his new team.

Hachimura hasn't been a high-level defender in his career just yet but playing in LA alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis may help him lock in on that end and use his physical tools to be an impactful defender. The Lakers also have former Hachimura teammates, Russell Westbrook , Troy Brown Jr., and Thomas Bryant, who are bound to make the transition to LA easier for the forward who wanted out of Washington .

What Will Rui Hachimura Provide For The Lakers?

Hachimura is going to be under the bright lights of LA now, which means everything that he does poorly will be magnified and be a source of criticism. He'll have a defined role in LA unlike in Washington, giving him something to lock into. His last few games in Washington showed he can be a 30-point scorer when the team needs him to be, which is needed in an LA team where players can end up being very streaky.

Given the Lakers had kept up with the Western Conference playoff race with multiple injuries and a poorly-fitting roster, Hachimura could make a big enough swing for the team to finally enter the top 10 this season to secure a play-in spot.

If additional moves with second-round picks are coming, the Lakers might just have a decent roster for a late-season push, especially with Austin Reaves, Lonnie Walker IV, and Anthony Davis returning from injury.

