Charlotte, NC

Phoenix faces Charlotte, seeks 4th straight victory

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

Charlotte Hornets (13-35, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (24-24, seventh in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Suns -6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix comes into a matchup with Charlotte as winners of three games in a row.

The Suns are 17-7 in home games. Phoenix ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Deandre Ayton averaging 2.8.

The Hornets are 8-19 on the road. Charlotte is 8-19 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ayton is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 9.9 rebounds for the Suns. Mikal Bridges is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Terry Rozier is averaging 21.4 points and 5.2 assists for the Hornets. LaMelo Ball is averaging 21.8 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 40.4% over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 4-6, averaging 106.7 points, 45.4 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 116.0 points, 41.7 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.9 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Cameron Payne: out (foot), Devin Booker: out (groin), Landry Shamet: out (foot), Deandre Ayton: out (illness).

Hornets: Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (hand), Cody Martin: out (knee), LaMelo Ball: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

