Washington County, NC

Lady Knights win pair, fall to Washington County

By Gene Motley For The Enterprise
 3 days ago

WILLIAMSTON - Riverside’s varsity girl’s basketball team completed a season-sweep of rival South Creek in Robersonville last Friday (Jan.20) with a 59-15 win.

Coupled with the 60-8 victory 10 days earlier on Jan. 10, it gave the Lady Knights their only two wins in 1A Four Rivers Conference play, as well as only wins mid-way through the 2022-23 season.

But they may be haunted by one that got away – the 54-42 loss to Washington County one day earlier.

After soaring out to an 18-11 lead behind 16 first quarter points from Zion Jenkins, who buried four three-point baskets, the Knights allowed the Lady Panthers to creep back into the game and ultimately claim the victory.

After that hot start, the Panthers began to pressure Jenkins the rest of the game, holding her scoreless the rest of the way.

However, five points from Ellyonna Thompson, a free throw from Zihanna Lightfoot, and two field goals each from Bailey Hughes and Tamya Rhodes secured a seven-point lead, 28-21 for the Knights at halftime.

Chrishaya Gilliam scored half of her team-high 16 points in the first half, allowing Washington County to hang around.

Lightfoot continued her torrid pace opening the second half with the Knights’ first five points that had them up by a dozen, 33-21, a minute-and-a-half into the third. But pressure from the Panthers allowed just three Riverside points the rest of the period.

Meanwhile, Washington County was finding both their range and their rhythm as their outside shots began falling along with points in the paint on short drives to the basket. That coupled with stepping up their defense allowed the Panthers to climb within three, 36-33, headed to the fourth quarter.

While Riverside’s scoring drought continued, Washington County continued chipping away and with 6:09 remaining they forged a tie, 36-all.

Brianna Williams buried a pair of free throws to return the lead to Riverside, but it would be the Knight’s last time in front for the night.

The Panthers’ Swavia Arnold made a pair of foul shots, then stole the in-bounds pass for an easy lay-up under the basket, and Washington County had fought back to take their first lead of the night, 40-38.

Arnold capped the short run with her sixth straight points, forcing a Riverside time-out, after which Thompson scored on a baseline lay-up that made it 42-40, Panthers with two-and-a-half minutes remaining.

Washington County (5-9, 2-4) closed out the game draining eight of 16 free throws while holding Riverside (2-11, 2-5) to a lone field goal. Samara Smith closed out the game with a jump shot just before the buzzer to seal the 12-point Panthers’ win.

Riverside headed to Bertie on Tuesday before closing the week on Friday by hosting Tarboro.

WASHINGTON COUNTY (54): Chrishaya Gilliam 16, Aaliyah Carter-12, Ke’Aisa Brooks-10, Swavia Arnold-9, Shanaysia Vaughn-5, Samara Smith-2.

RIVERSIDE (42): Zion Jenkins-16, Zihanna Lightfoot-11, Ellyonna Thompson-7, Brianna Williams-4, Bailey Hughes-2, Tamya Rhodes-2.

Williamston, NC
