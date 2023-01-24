Vote now: Who should be the WaFd Bank Arizona High School Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week?

Here are the candidates for the WaFd Bank Arizona High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week for Jan. 16-22 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.

Read through the nominees and cast your vote.

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email brittanyabowyer@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @bbowyer07 . You also can tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveaz.

Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

Sidney Anderson, Sophomore, Ironwood Ridge - Leading things on the floor for Ironwood Ridge on Monday in the 63-34 victory over Mountain View - Marana, Anderson had 24 points, four rebounds, an assists, three steals and a block.

Kiria Avila Escarcega, Sophomore, Buckeye - Exploding to a career-best performance on Tuesday in Buckeye’s 52-25 victory over Copper Canyon, Avila Escarcega finished the night with a double and new personal bests for both points and steals with 20 and 13 respectively, alongside nine rebounds and three assists.

Alina Bowden, Junior, Estrella Foothills - Coming off a career-best performance on Thursday of last week, Bowden followed it up with another strong performance on Tuesday in Estrella Foothills 69-12 victory over Barry Goldwater. Bowden finished the night with 24 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double, three assists and five steals.

Destiney Brown, Freshman, Tucson - With a career-best performance on Monday in Tucson’s 61-26 victory over Marana, Brown had 22 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals on the night.

Reilly Clark, Senior, Catalina Foothills - Leading the game in scoring on Tuesday in Catalina Foothill’s 57-30 victory over Mountain View - Marana, Clark had 23 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. She closed out the week with another stellar performance against Tucson on Friday, finishing with 31 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and two steals to help Catalina Foothills pick up a 75-41 victory.

Emma Dasovich, Junior, Valley Vista - Stepping up for the Monsoon on Tuesday in the 77-16 victory over Shadow Ridge, Dasovich had 20 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Ashlee Gonzalez, Sophomore, Youngker - Returning to the list again this week is Gonzalez, who finished Tuesday’s game against Glendale with a double-double posting 23 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, five steals and a block in the 71-15 victory.

Ayanna Goode, Sophomore, North - Contributing all across the court on Thursday in North’s 70-29 victory over Camelback on Thursday, Goode had 22 points, eight rebounds and seven steals to help North pick up a Region victory.

Avery Graber, Senior, Paradise Valley - Continuing her strong senior season for Paradise Valley, graber posted a double-double on Thursday with 15 points and 20 rebounds, as well as four assists, three steals and a block, to help the Trojans defeat the Apollo Hawks 67-50.

Kailyn Holsey, Sophomore, Coronado - Notching a triple-double on Friday, Halsey had 23 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, 12 steals and a block in 25 minutes of play to help Coronado defeat Cortez 66-31.

Mia Kelley, Junior, Cienega - With a career-best performance on Tuesday in Cienega’s 84-15 victory over Desert View, Kelley had 22 points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals.

Navine Mallon, Senior, Flowing Wells - All over the court for Flowing Wells on Thursday, Mallon led the game in scoring with 23 points alongside eight rebounds, four assists, six steals and three blocks to help the Caballeros pick up a 48-17 victory over Canyon del Oro.

Aspen McClees, Freshman, Gilbert - Setting a new career-best for rebounds with 15, McClees also had a double-double on the night with 18 points, three assists, five steals and a block to help Gilbert defeat Corona del Sol 59-47 on Thursday.

Bria Medina, Senior, Salpointe Catholic - Stepping back into more of a leadership role this season, Medina helped the Lancers pick up a 57-31 victory over Sahuaro on Monday. She led the game in scoring with 17 points along with four rebounds, four assists and five steals.

Karolina Padilla, Senior, Douglas - Posting a double-double for Douglas on Thursday in the 68-46 road win over Amphitheater, Padilla had 20 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals on the night.

Aiyanna Perkins, Sophomore, McClintock - Dropping 28 points on Wednesday in McClintock’s 77-14 victory over Central, Perkins also had four rebounds, eight assists, seven steals and two blocks for a stellar all-around performance.

Khamil Pierre, Senior, Perry - The future Vanderbilt baller closed out the week on a high note for Perry with a double-double, posting 25 points, 12 rebounds, an assist, a steal and three blocks to help Perry pick up a 61-53 victory over Xavier College Prep on Saturday.

Akasha Prpich, Junior, Centennial - Leading Tuesday’s game at Apollo in scoring, Prpich finished the game with 32 points and 15 rebounds for a double-double, along with two steals and two blocks to help Centennial to a 56-43 victory over the Hawks.

Aniyah Riddell, Junior, Mountain Pointe - Finishing Tuesday’s game with a double-double for Mountain Pointe, Riddell had 20 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block to help the Pride pick up a 57-46 victory over Casteel.

Jerzy Robinson, Freshman, Desert Vista - Continuing to thrive during her freshman season, Robinson led Monday’s game against Xavier College Prep in scoring with 23 points on the night. She also had seven rebounds and two blocks to help lift the Thunder to a 65-50 victory. She followed it up on Thursday in Desert Vista’s 101-27 blowout over Highland by single-handedly putting up more points than the entire Hawks team on the night with 30. She also had a rebound, an assist and five steals.

Samantha Sebastiani, Senior, Horizon - In a 51-48 upset victory over Notre Dame Prep on Thursday, Sebastiani led things on the court for the Huskies with 17 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block.

Natalie Scherzer, Senior, Chaparral - Shooting the lights out on Thursday, Scherzer had a whopping 51 points on the night in the 85-44 victory over Washington. She also had three assists and five steals in the game. On Friday, she closed out the week with another 34 points, eight rebounds, two assists and four steals to help Chaparral defeat Mountain View - Marana 57-35.

Kelsey Watts, Sophomore, Campo Verde - Posting a double-double on Tuesday in Campo Verde’s 55-41 victory over Higley, Watts finished the night leading the team in scoring with 20 points alongside 13 rebounds and six steals.

Isabella Webb, Sophomore, Mica Mountain - Going off for one of the best games of her career to date, Webb had 23 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double, as well as six assists, four steals and two blocks to help the Thunderbolts take down Rio Rico 58-41 on Thursday.