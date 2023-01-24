Read full article on original website
Related
‘Poker Face’ Episode Guide: How Many Episodes in Rian Johnson’s New Peacock Show?
Get in, losers. We’re going to solve murder mysteries! Peacock’s new mystery-of-the-week series, from acclaimed Knives Out and Glass Onion creator Rian Johnson, invites us all to hop in Charlie Cale’s (Natasha Lyonne) ’69 Plymouth Barracuda and cruise around cracking complex cases. Charlie is a casino employee with an uncanny ability to tell when people are being untruthful, so she uses that special gift to help piece together crimes and ensure perpetrators face repercussions. With Poker Face, Johnson and Lyonne set out to recapture the joy they felt growing up and watching shows like Magnum P.I. and Murder, She Wrote. The ambitious series —...
A.V. Club
Poker Face cements itself as an addictive drama with episodes 3 and 4
Natasha Lyonne acts her heart out in hilarious ways opposite her scene partner in Poker Face’s third episode. No, I don’t mean Lil Rel Howrey, Danielle Macdonald, or Larry Brown, all of whom are tremendous in “The Stall.” The hour finds Lyonne’s Charlie trying to stay hidden from Cliff (Benjamin Bratt) after he almost caught her in episode two. Megan Suri’s Sara distracted him by saying Charlie is headed to California when she’s actually somewhere in Texas now. While at a gas station, a rowdy mutt jumps into the front seat of her car and refuses to leave. And just like that, Charlie makes room for a tiny but loud companion she didn’t ask for. What’s worse? Its barking is only soothed by a bigot radio talk show. “Great, a MAGA dog,” she quips silently to herself.
When do new episodes of Poker Face stream on Peacock?
Peacock is about to unleash a great new crime story in Poker Face. So how can you watch this new series from the creator of Knives Out, and how many episodes are there to start? As it happens, the series kicks off with four episodes off the bat before settling into a weekly schedule.
Who Plays Sterling Frost Sr. on ‘Poker Face’?
Rian Johnson’s highly-anticipated Peacock series, Poker Face, introduces and neatly solves a new mystery over the course of each hour-long episode. But there’s one ongoing case viewers will struggle to crack: Who the heck plays Sterling Frost Sr.? If you have yet to watch the Poker Face pilot, “Dead Man’s Hand,” and you want to avoid spoilers, this is your chance to stop reading. But those who’ve seen the first episode of the series, which premiered alongside three others on January 26, already know a bit about Sterling Frost Sr. Just not enough. So who is Sterling Frost Sr. on Poker Face? Why...
Law & Order: SVU To Add A New Castmate To Season 24
At this point, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has convinced the world that it is eternal, as it's impossible to imagine a scenario without the crime drama premiering new episodes each week. Dick Wolf's procedural crime series launched in 1999 and has never looked back. 24 seasons later, Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson is still working hard to protect the lives of New York City residents, with her team of partners and coworkers seemingly constantly rotating in and out of the office.
Lance Kerwin, Star of '70s Coming-of-Age Series 'James at 16,' Dies at 62
Lance Kerwin, who became a teen heartthrob as the titular star of the coming-of-age drama series "James at 16," died Tuesday. He was 62. In a Facebook post, his daughter Savanah Kerwin wrote, "I am so sorry to those we have not been able to reach out to personally to notify but Lance Kerwin passed away yesterday morning. We appreciate all the kind words, memories, and prayers that have been shared. As the coming weeks progress, I will share more information about after life ceremonies."
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Medalion Rahimi Pays Tribute to Former Colleague
Medalion Rahimi of NCIS: Los Angeles is taking time out to pay tribute to late show director Terrence O’Hara. The longtime director died on December 5 after battling cancer for five years. O’Hara was best known for being a director on NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: New Orleans.
startattle.com
Chicago Fire (Season 11 Episode 12) “How Does It End?” trailer, release date
Truck and Squad clash after a tense call rescuing a doomsday prepper. Startattle.com – Chicago Fire | NBC. Herrmann struggles with Cindy’s diagnosis. Violet gives Brett and Gallo dating advice. Network: NBC. Episode title: “How Does It End?”. Release date: January 18, 2023 at 9pm EST. Cast:
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Supernatural’ star Jensen Ackles was ‘pushing hard’ for Pedro Pascal’s role in ‘The Last of Us’
If Jensen Ackles had his way, we may have been two episodes deep into a very different-looking version of The Last of Us, at least when it comes to the look and sound of the show’s leading man Joel Miller. Ackles took to the stage during a Supernatural fan...
Meet the Poker Face cast: who's who in the mystery series
Get to know the all-star Poker Face cast, headlined by Natasha Lyonne and a who's who of guest stars set to appear in the weekly procedural.
startattle.com
Scream VI (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date, Jenna Ortega, Courteney Cox
In the next installment, the survivors of the Ghostface ki—–s leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter in New York City. Startattle.com – Scream VI 2023. Production : Paramount Pictures / Project X Entertainment / Radio Silence Productions / Spyglass Entertainment. Distributor : Forum Hungary /...
startattle.com
Law & Order: Organized Crime (Season 3 Episode 12) trailer, release date
After learning that an untouchable c—e boss may have been behind her former partner’s death, Bell enlists the task force to take him down. Stabler is recruited for a secret mission of his own. Startattle.com – Law & Order: Organized Crime | NBC. Network: NBC. Release date:...
startattle.com
Shrinking (Season 1 Episode 1 & 2) Apple TV+, Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, trailer, release date
Shrinking follows a therapist named Jimmy (Jason Segel), who is struggling to grieve the loss of his wife while being a dad, friend, and therapist. Startattle.com – Shrinking | Apple TV+. Ignoring his training and ethics, Jimmy decides to try a new approach with everyone in his path: unfiltered,...
msn.com
'NCIS: Los Angeles' to End With Season 14
CBS' "NCIS: Los Angeles" will conclude with Season 14, TheWrap has learned. The long-running procedural's series finale is set to air on CBS and Paramount+ on May 14. "For 14 seasons, NCIS: LOS ANGELES has been a stalwart of our lineup with characters who were a joy to watch," Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. "It's no surprise this show succeeded as a global franchise. From day one, the cast, producers and crew were amazing Network/Studios partners, and their teamwork, talent and spirit vividly came through on the screen. We are so grateful for the collaboration and remarkable run of these treasured members of our CBS family, and plan to give them the big sendoff they and their fans deserve."
A.V. Club
It's time to sling some 'derves in a new Party Down season 3 trailer
If you’re planning any parties scheduled post-February 24, be warned: the Party Down crew is officially back in business. Season 3 of the cult Starz comedy returns in less than a month, and a new teaser finds the original crew still slinging ‘derves and one-liners in equal measure.
startattle.com
Alert (Season 1 Episode 5) trailer, release date
When police officer Nikki Parker’s son goes missing, she joins the LAPD’s Missing Person’s Unit to help other people find their loved ones, even as she searches for her own. Startattle.com – Alert | FOX. Network: FOX. Release date: January 30, 2023 at 9pm EST. Cast:
Everything New on HBO Max in February
Love is in the air on HBO Max in February. James Bond movies are romantic right? Mannequin Two: On the Move, that’s a classic rom-com, yes? A Marc Maron comedy special titled From Bleak to Dark sounds like perfect viewing for a Valentine’s Day date, correct?. Oh sure....
startattle.com
Walker (Season 3 Episode 10) “Blinded by the Light”, trailer, release date
Cordell is tipped off that Grey Flag may still have him as their prime target. Startattle.com – Walker | The CW. – Odette Annable as Geraldine “Geri” Broussard. Walker (Season 3 Episode 10) “Blinded by the Light”, trailer, release date. Walker Season 3 Episode 10.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Succession’ season 4 release date, cast, trailer, and more
The stakes for Waystar RoyCo are higher than ever as the flawed and dysfunctional Roy family continue to fight for succession of the company in the wake of Logan’s declining health in the season four trailer for the Emmy award-winning comedy drama Succession. The HBO original series created by...
Marc Maron Talks Lynn Shelton Loss, Why Cats Are Better Than Children in Trailer for HBO Comedy Special (Video)
Marc Maron’s first HBO Original comedy special, “Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark,” will debut on the network Feb. 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and be made available to stream on HBO Max. The legendary stand-up comedian, actor and podcaster takes the stage in front of a...
Comments / 0