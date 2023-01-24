ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Decider.com

‘Poker Face’ Episode Guide: How Many Episodes in Rian Johnson’s New Peacock Show?

Get in, losers. We’re going to solve murder mysteries! Peacock’s new mystery-of-the-week series, from acclaimed Knives Out and Glass Onion creator Rian Johnson, invites us all to hop in Charlie Cale’s (Natasha Lyonne) ’69 Plymouth Barracuda and cruise around cracking complex cases. Charlie is a casino employee with an uncanny ability to tell when people are being untruthful, so she uses that special gift to help piece together crimes and ensure perpetrators face repercussions. With Poker Face, Johnson and Lyonne set out to recapture the joy they felt growing up and watching shows like Magnum P.I. and Murder, She Wrote. The ambitious series —...
A.V. Club

Poker Face cements itself as an addictive drama with episodes 3 and 4

Natasha Lyonne acts her heart out in hilarious ways opposite her scene partner in Poker Face’s third episode. No, I don’t mean Lil Rel Howrey, Danielle Macdonald, or Larry Brown, all of whom are tremendous in “The Stall.” The hour finds Lyonne’s Charlie trying to stay hidden from Cliff (Benjamin Bratt) after he almost caught her in episode two. Megan Suri’s Sara distracted him by saying Charlie is headed to California when she’s actually somewhere in Texas now. While at a gas station, a rowdy mutt jumps into the front seat of her car and refuses to leave. And just like that, Charlie makes room for a tiny but loud companion she didn’t ask for. What’s worse? Its barking is only soothed by a bigot radio talk show. “Great, a MAGA dog,” she quips silently to herself.
FanSided

When do new episodes of Poker Face stream on Peacock?

Peacock is about to unleash a great new crime story in Poker Face. So how can you watch this new series from the creator of Knives Out, and how many episodes are there to start? As it happens, the series kicks off with four episodes off the bat before settling into a weekly schedule.
Decider.com

Who Plays Sterling Frost Sr. on ‘Poker Face’?

Rian Johnson’s highly-anticipated Peacock series, Poker Face, introduces and neatly solves a new mystery over the course of each hour-long episode. But there’s one ongoing case viewers will struggle to crack: Who the heck plays Sterling Frost Sr.? If you have yet to watch the Poker Face pilot, “Dead Man’s Hand,” and you want to avoid spoilers, this is your chance to stop reading. But those who’ve seen the first episode of the series, which premiered alongside three others on January 26, already know a bit about Sterling Frost Sr. Just not enough.  So who is Sterling Frost Sr. on Poker Face? Why...
Looper

Law & Order: SVU To Add A New Castmate To Season 24

At this point, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has convinced the world that it is eternal, as it's impossible to imagine a scenario without the crime drama premiering new episodes each week. Dick Wolf's procedural crime series launched in 1999 and has never looked back. 24 seasons later, Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson is still working hard to protect the lives of New York City residents, with her team of partners and coworkers seemingly constantly rotating in and out of the office.
extratv

Lance Kerwin, Star of '70s Coming-of-Age Series 'James at 16,' Dies at 62

Lance Kerwin, who became a teen heartthrob as the titular star of the coming-of-age drama series "James at 16," died Tuesday. He was 62. In a Facebook post, his daughter Savanah Kerwin wrote, "I am so sorry to those we have not been able to reach out to personally to notify but Lance Kerwin passed away yesterday morning. We appreciate all the kind words, memories, and prayers that have been shared. As the coming weeks progress, I will share more information about after life ceremonies."
HAWAII STATE
startattle.com

Scream VI (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date, Jenna Ortega, Courteney Cox

In the next installment, the survivors of the Ghostface ki—–s leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter in New York City. Startattle.com – Scream VI 2023. Production : Paramount Pictures / Project X Entertainment / Radio Silence Productions / Spyglass Entertainment. Distributor : Forum Hungary /...
startattle.com

Law & Order: Organized Crime (Season 3 Episode 12) trailer, release date

After learning that an untouchable c—e boss may have been behind her former partner’s death, Bell enlists the task force to take him down. Stabler is recruited for a secret mission of his own. Startattle.com – Law & Order: Organized Crime | NBC. Network: NBC. Release date:...
msn.com

'NCIS: Los Angeles' to End With Season 14

CBS' "NCIS: Los Angeles" will conclude with Season 14, TheWrap has learned. The long-running procedural's series finale is set to air on CBS and Paramount+ on May 14. "For 14 seasons, NCIS: LOS ANGELES has been a stalwart of our lineup with characters who were a joy to watch," Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. "It's no surprise this show succeeded as a global franchise. From day one, the cast, producers and crew were amazing Network/Studios partners, and their teamwork, talent and spirit vividly came through on the screen. We are so grateful for the collaboration and remarkable run of these treasured members of our CBS family, and plan to give them the big sendoff they and their fans deserve."
A.V. Club

It's time to sling some 'derves in a new Party Down season 3 trailer

If you’re planning any parties scheduled post-February 24, be warned: the Party Down crew is officially back in business. Season 3 of the cult Starz comedy returns in less than a month, and a new teaser finds the original crew still slinging ‘derves and one-liners in equal measure.
startattle.com

Alert (Season 1 Episode 5) trailer, release date

When police officer Nikki Parker’s son goes missing, she joins the LAPD’s Missing Person’s Unit to help other people find their loved ones, even as she searches for her own. Startattle.com – Alert | FOX. Network: FOX. Release date: January 30, 2023 at 9pm EST. Cast:
Hot 104.7

Everything New on HBO Max in February

Love is in the air on HBO Max in February. James Bond movies are romantic right? Mannequin Two: On the Move, that’s a classic rom-com, yes? A Marc Maron comedy special titled From Bleak to Dark sounds like perfect viewing for a Valentine’s Day date, correct?. Oh sure....
startattle.com

Walker (Season 3 Episode 10) “Blinded by the Light”, trailer, release date

Cordell is tipped off that Grey Flag may still have him as their prime target. Startattle.com – Walker | The CW. – Odette Annable as Geraldine “Geri” Broussard. Walker (Season 3 Episode 10) “Blinded by the Light”, trailer, release date. Walker Season 3 Episode 10.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Succession’ season 4 release date, cast, trailer, and more

The stakes for Waystar RoyCo are higher than ever as the flawed and dysfunctional Roy family continue to fight for succession of the company in the wake of Logan’s declining health in the season four trailer for the Emmy award-winning comedy drama Succession. The HBO original series created by...

