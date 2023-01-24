Natasha Lyonne acts her heart out in hilarious ways opposite her scene partner in Poker Face’s third episode. No, I don’t mean Lil Rel Howrey, Danielle Macdonald, or Larry Brown, all of whom are tremendous in “The Stall.” The hour finds Lyonne’s Charlie trying to stay hidden from Cliff (Benjamin Bratt) after he almost caught her in episode two. Megan Suri’s Sara distracted him by saying Charlie is headed to California when she’s actually somewhere in Texas now. While at a gas station, a rowdy mutt jumps into the front seat of her car and refuses to leave. And just like that, Charlie makes room for a tiny but loud companion she didn’t ask for. What’s worse? Its barking is only soothed by a bigot radio talk show. “Great, a MAGA dog,” she quips silently to herself.

