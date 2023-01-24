Read full article on original website
Hornets Fall Behind Big Early To Phoenix In Road-Trip-Closing Loss
Charlotte Trims 30-PT Deficit to Eight, Can’t Match Suns’ Season-High-Tying 22 3-Pointers. Outside of a late surge in the second quarter, the Charlotte Hornets were simply just overmatched in the finale of their four-game road trip on Tuesday night, falling to the Phoenix Suns, 128-97. Terry Rozier led...
Keys to the Game: Knicks 120, Celtics 117 (OT)
Few games are won or lost at the free-throw line. One of those rare instances just so happened to occur Thursday night at TD Garden. New York made its free throws during the final 30 seconds, and Boston did not. Sometimes, it’s as simple as that. Julius Randle made...
"Maintaining That Mental Edge" | Utah Breaks Up Homestand For Road Showdown With Portland
Speaking with reporters postgame following their 120-102 victory over Charlotte on Monday night, Jazz head coach Will Hardy was asked about the dog days of January. It's widely known that the games following the turn of the new year until the beginning of the All-Star break are arguably the most difficult. It's when the day-to-day grind becomes extremely difficult, and mental/physical lapses become more apparent.
Keys to the Game: Bulls at Hornets (01.26.23)
The Bulls (22-25) visit Charlotte, NC to take on the Hornets (13-36) for the second of four games this year. Chicago came out on top at home in the first meeting, 106-88, in early November. Neither DeMar DeRozan (nine points) nor Zach LaVine (10 points) had a particularly productive night, but Chicago’s bench certainly proved up to the task, outscoring Charlotte’s, 49-28, to lead the way. Javonte Green stampeded off the pine for the Bulls, shooting a perfect 7-of-7 from the field in recording a team-best 17 points. Goran Dragić also came off the bench to post a season-high 16 points, while starters Patrick Williams chipped in 16 points of his own along with five rebounds and center Nikola Vučević delivered a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds.
Defense Gets It Done For Hornets in Home Win Over Bulls
Ball and Hayward Both Return; Charlotte Holds Chicago to 60 PTS Over Final 3 Quarters. Following a shaky start on the defensive end, the Charlotte Hornets locked in over the final three quarters in their much-anticipated return home on Thursday night, resulting in a 111-96 win over the visiting Chicago Bulls.
2023 NBA All-Star starters announced
LeBron James is closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record. And now, he has caught Abdul-Jabbar on another page of the All-Star record book. James was announced Thursday as an NBA All-Star for the 19th time, the Los Angeles Lakers’ star tying Abdul-Jabbar for the most selections in league history. James — the leading overall vote-getter — will be the captain of one of the teams for the Feb. 19 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, while Eastern Conference voting leader Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks will captain the other side.
Preview: Wolves at Pelicans
The Minnesota Timberwolves (24-25) are back in action on Wednesday night as the take on the New Orleans Pelicans (26-22) at Smoothie King Center. Minnesota fell to the Houston Rockets on Monday night, 119-114. Anthony Edwards was the team’s leading scorer with 31 points, and D’Angelo Russell had a season-high tying 30 points in the game.
And the Best Fourth-Quarter Team in the NBA Since Dec. 1 is….The Orlando Magic
ORLANDO - One of the big differences between this season and last for the Orlando Magic is their play down the stretch of games. Whether the games are close or not – and many have been this season – the Magic have thrived in the fourth quarter in most of their contests so far, especially lately.
Recap: Thunder vs. Hawks
Stops were nearly impossible to be found in the first half of this one, as both the Thunder and Hawks created not just lanes, but boulevards into the paint which resulted in finishes down low and kickouts for 3. By halftime of Wednesday night’s start of a three-game homestand for the Thunder, the game was tied at 77 all.
Recap: Wizards down Mavericks in 127-126 thriller behind Kuzma's 30 points
Prior to Tuesday night's game in Dallas, the Wizards had won two consecutive games and were starting to play high-quality team basketball, having led for 96 straight minutes. Kicking off a five-game road trip, how they performed against the Mavericks would set the tone for the next stretch of games. Thankfully, Washington played impassioned basketball and came away with a nail-biting 127-126 win behind Kyle Kuzma's 30-point effort and some defensive heroics from Delon Wright.
Pool Report on the Ejection of Steph Curry during the Fourth Quarter of the Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors Game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Madeline Kenney (Bay Area News Group) with Crew Chief Sean Wright following tonight’s Grizzlies at Warriors Game. QUESTION: Why was Steph Curry ejected in the fourth?. WRIGHT: Stephen Curry takes his mouthpiece and throws into the stands with force, as per rule,...
Game Rewind: Pacers 116, Bulls 110
Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Things didn't look good for the Pacers in the first half on Tuesday night against Chicago, as the Blue & Gold seemed on their way to an eighth straight loss. But Indiana mounted a furious rally in the second half....
Chuck Checks In - 01.25.2023
FINAL FROM INDIANA: Indiana 116 Bulls 110. (Bulls: 22-25, 9-15 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 33 pts. Indiana: Mathurin and Turner each with 26 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 8. Indiana: Duarte: 9. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Vucevic: 5. Indiana: McConnell: 10. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls...
"Credit To The Blazers" | Utah Has No Answer For Lillard, Fall 134-124 To Portland
When a player is in a zone, sometimes there's nothing the opposing team can do — and Utah found that out the hard way on Wednesday night. In what was a career night for Damian Lillard, the Jazz had no answer for the sharp-shooting guard as they fell 134-124 to Portland.
Clippers Three-Point Barrage Takes Down Lakers
Coming off a game in which they trailed by 25 at halftime but stormed all the way back to win, the Lakers couldn't replicate those efforts against a hot-shooting Clippers team, falling 133-115 to their Crypto.com Arena co-tenants. As the old saying goes, "it's a make or miss league", but...
