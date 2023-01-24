Read full article on original website
The Snow Girl (Season 1) Netflix, trailer, release date
When a little girl goes missing during a parade in Málaga, a young newspaper journalist becomes fiercely determined to help Amaya’s parents find her. Startattle.com – The Snow Girl | Netflix. Network: Netflix. Release date: January 27, 2023 at 3:01 AM EST. Cast:. – Milena Smit as...
The Watchful Eye (Season 1 Episode 1 & 2) trailer, release date
A young woman is thrust into the world of old money and deadly secrets after accepting a nanny job from a handsome widower. While bonding with the other nannies, Elena learns that the Wards’ previous nanny vanished without warning. Elena continues her search of The Greybourne and discovers a shocking truth. Startattle.com – The Watchful Eye | Freeform.
Shrinking (Season 1 Episode 1 & 2) Apple TV+, Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, trailer, release date
Shrinking follows a therapist named Jimmy (Jason Segel), who is struggling to grieve the loss of his wife while being a dad, friend, and therapist. Startattle.com – Shrinking | Apple TV+. Ignoring his training and ethics, Jimmy decides to try a new approach with everyone in his path: unfiltered,...
Alert (Season 1 Episode 5) trailer, release date
When police officer Nikki Parker’s son goes missing, she joins the LAPD’s Missing Person’s Unit to help other people find their loved ones, even as she searches for her own. Startattle.com – Alert | FOX. Network: FOX. Release date: January 30, 2023 at 9pm EST. Cast:
Lockwood & Co. (Season 1) Netflix, trailer, release date
A girl with extraordinary psychic abilities joins two gifted teen boys at a small ghost-hunting agency to fight the many deadly spirits haunting London. Startattle.com – Lockwood & Co. | Netflix. Network: Netflix. Release date: January 27, 2023 at 3am EST. Cast:. – Ruby Stokes as Lucy Carlyle. –...
Bunker (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date
Trapped in a bunker during World War I, a group of soldiers are faced with an ungodly presence that slowly turns them against each other. Startattle.com – Bunker 2023. Production : Buffalo FilmWorks / Crossroad Productions. Distributor : 101 Films / ADS Service / Blue Fox Entertainment / Eagle...
The Way Home (Season 1 Episode 3) Hallmark, “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing”, trailer, release date
Alice falls in love with the past and has her first kiss; Kat starts a job at the local paper. Del deals with bittersweet memories attached to Colton’s boat. Startattle.com – The Way Home | Hallmark. Network: Hallmark. Episode title: “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing”...
Harry Styles Rips His Pants During Live Performance With Jennifer Aniston In Audience: Watch
Harry Styles wore a pair of brown leather pants to his Jan. 26 concert in Los Angeles, and they ripped right down the middle when he was performing! Fans in the front row got quite a view as Harry bent down and slit his pants in front of everyone. However, the buzz on Twitter is all about the fact that there was one particular guest in the audience at the concert: Jennifer Aniston! Although she wasn’t sitting right on top of the stage, fans freaked out over the fact that Harry ripped his pants right in front of the legendary actress.
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret (2023 movie) trailer, release date, Rachel McAdams
[Image credit: Are You There God? Its Me, Margaret]. When her family moves from the city to the suburbs, 11-year-old Margaret navigates new friends, feelings, and the beginning of adolescence. Startattle.com – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret 2023. Starring : Rachel McAdams. Genre : Comedy /...
Rye Lane (2023 movie) Hulu, trailer, release date
Two youngsters reeling from bad breakups who connect over an eventful day in South-London. Startattle.com – Rye Lane 2023. Production : BBC Films / British Film Institute (BFI) / DJ Films / Searchlight Pictures / Turnover Films. Distributor : Searchlight Pictures / Disney+ / Hulu. Rye Lane movie. Rye...
Huesera: The Bone Woman (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date
Valeria has long dreamed about becoming a mother. After learning that she’s pregnant, she expects to feel happy, yet something’s off. Startattle.com – Huesera: The Bone Woman 2023. Genre : Drama / Horror. Director : Michelle Garza Cervera. Production : Disruptiva Films / Machete Producciones / Maligno...
