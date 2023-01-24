Jan. 24 Community News

Email announcements to community@reflector.com.

Kindergarten 101

Pitt County Parents for Public Schools will host free Kindergarten 101 sessions this week for parents of children entering kindergarten in August. The 90-minute sessions will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd. and at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Kathy Taft Center, 2010 Allen Road. Presenters include Pitt County Schools’ director of elementary education, the school nurse program manager, the director of school nutrition services, the director of student services, an elementary school principal, a local pediatrician and a parent who has experienced the start of kindergarten. Email questions to jbreazeale@ppspittcounty.org. To register visit ppspittcounty.org/newsletter/kindergarten-101-event-this-month-register-now.

Legion bingo

American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is held on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive off Greenville Boulevard between Azteca and the Golden Corral. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.

Information night

Pitt County Schools will host a high school information night at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the lecture hall of J.H. Rose High School, 600 W. Arlington Blvd. The event is designed for families of students enrolled in private schools or home schools. Visit pitt.k12.nc.us.

Holocaust Remembrance

The East Carolina University School of Music will present a Holocaust Remembrance concert at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The free event will include music by ECU faculty artist Emanuel Gruber, cello, and readings by School of Theatre and Dance professor Rebecca Simon. Live stream available at youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.

Economic Forecast

The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will host its 18th Annual Economic Forecast Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 31 at the Holiday Inn, 203 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Phillip Neuhart, director of market and economic research for First Citizens Bank will provide insight and analysis on local, state and national economies in 2023. Lunch will be available at 11:30 a.m. and the program will follow. Visit greenvillenc.org/events/ by noon on Friday to register.

Valentine card making

The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, will host Valentine’s Day card decorating from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Feb. 4 for children and their families at the Ronald McDonald House in Greenville. A craft table will be set up at the market or participants can bring cards from home. Approximately 80 children with their siblings and parents are at the house currently. The cards will be hand-delivered to the house the week of Feb. 13. Valentines for Pitt County Meals on Wheels recipients will be delivered during the week of Feb. 6. Turn in all cards by 1 p.m. on Feb. 4 or visit the craft table. Email larita.johnson@pittcountync.gov. for information, paper.

Scholarship gala

The 40th annual Friends of ECU School of Music Scholarship Gala will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Rock Springs Center, 4025 N.C. 43 North. Tickets are $150 per person. Call Mary Elliott at 328-1286 or email at elliottma18@ecu.edu.

NC Gardens talk

Pam Beck, noted garden writer and photographer, will speak on “Nothing Could Be Finer — North Carolina’s Public and Private Gardens” at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Pitt County Agricultural Center Auditorium, 403 Government Circle. Tickets are available at the Pitt County Extension Office or Wild Birds Unlimited. Call 902-1709 for more information.

Concert

East Carolina University School of Music will present faculty artists Jami Rhodes, mezzo-soprano, and Eric Stellrecht, piano, in concert at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. Live stream available at https://www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.