NTSB: Mechanic grounded aircraft days before fatal crash

A private Edenton-based aircraft that crashed in Virginia earlier this month, killing its two occupants, had been grounded only days before because of mechanical issues, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report on the crash.

Edenton residents Eric John Bergevin, 53, and Christian Rask Fauchald, 54, were killed when the single-engine, four-seat Piper PA-28 that Bergevin was piloting crashed in Suffolk, Virginia, shortly after noon on Saturday, Jan. 7. The crash occurred in southern Suffolk off N.C. 32.

According to the NTSB report, the plane’s pilot notified a mechanic at Edenton’s Northeast Regional Airport on Jan. 1 of an “excessive” RPM drop he discovered while performing a magneto check of the plane’s engine. A magneto is part of an aircraft engine’s ignition system and operates in line with the engine’s spark plugs.

The pilot told the mechanic he had parked the plane in front of the mechanic’s hangar so he could evaluate the aircraft, the report states.

On Jan. 4 the mechanic inspected the plane’s engine. First suspecting faulty spark plugs could be the culprit, the mechanic removed all eight spark plugs and then cleaned and inspected them for electrical resistance. He discovered two of the plugs had “very high resistance” and a third was “firing a little weak,” the report states.

The mechanic replaced the three bad plugs, and along with the other five, put them back in the engine, according to the report.

Later on Jan. 4 the pilot visited the airport and asked the mechanic if he could perform a ground engine check, to which the mechanic agreed.

Once the engine was started, the mechanic “knew right away” that the new spark plugs had not resolved the RPM issue as the engine was “skipping,” the NTSB report states. After the pilot shut down the engine, the mechanic told him the plane “was not to be flown” until he could further investigate the issue he had found with the engine, the report states. The mechanic told the pilot that he “most likely” would be able to investigate the engine on Monday, Jan. 9.

According to the NTSB’s report, family members said Bergevin and Fauchald were flying Jan. 7 to get lunch at a restaurant at Suffolk Executive Airport, in Suffolk, when the plane crashed.

“At the time of the accident, the airplane had not been released from maintenance as the mechanic had not had an opportunity to further investigate the engine anomaly,” the report states.

According to FAA flight tracking information, the plane was flying at an altitude of about 1,000 feet mean sea level about five miles south of the airport just before it “descended rapidly” and crashed at 12:13 p.m.

A witness in a vehicle on the ground told investigators that she first observed the plane in a “nosedive,” the report states. At the time, there were two spiral trails of black smoke about 5 to 10 feet behind the airplane but the witness said she did not observe any fire from the plane.

The plane crashed nose-down in a marshy field and the engine was buried in approximately three feet of mud, the report said. A section of the engine cowling was found about 50 feet south of the main wreckage. A “postcrash” fire consumed the majority of the wreckage, excepting the wings and engine.

The fire “caused a large area of brush and trees to catch fire,” threatening homes in the area, Suffolk, Virginia Fire and Rescue said in a Facebook post.

“The fire spread across roughly 35 acres of open field and forest,” according to the post. “All residents affected by the fire were safely evacuated.”

Suffolk Fire and Rescue said the fire was brought under control at 3:47 p.m.

Bergevin was president and chief executive officer of West Town Bank & Trust and its parent company, Integrated Financial Holdings Inc. He was the husband of 23 years to Jennifer Suzanne Norvell and the father of two children, Hannah Rose Bergevin and Alex Grey Bergevin.

Fauchald was owner of the Governor’s Pub, a popular eatery in downtown Edenton. He was originally from Hudson, Wis. and moved to Edenton and opened the Governor’s Pub several years ago.

Fauchald reportedly had been taking flight lessons from Bergevin, who according to the NTSB owned the plane and earned his pilot certificate on Nov. 29, 2022.

According to the FAA, the plane’s registration number was N592FL and was registered under the name Grey Rose Air LLC. A spokesman for Edenton’s Northeast Regional Airport said Friday the airport would not have any comment on the NTSB report.

According to the FAA aircraft registry site, there are two Piper PA-28 aircraft registered to Grey Rose Air LLC. The N-number of the second plane is N9649J.