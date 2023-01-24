Community rallies around Scout Cabin

Following a 6-1 vote two weeks ago by the Edenton-Chowan Board of Education to relocate Edenton’s revered Boy Scout Cabin in the wake of the new high school construction, the community has begun a rally to save the cabin, pushing back against the decision.

The Edenton Historical Commission last week issued a unanimous resolution supporting the Boy Scout Cabin’s original location on the 1723 Edenton Town Common.

The log cabin, gifted in 1929 by merchant James A. Woolard and boasting designs of rustic romanticism revival, is perhaps the oldest still-used scout cabin in – its original place – in the nation. It sits today where it has always sat, on a common space which hosts numerous events year-round for the community.

In 2007, the cabin was listed as a contributing building on the National Register of Historic Places.

Recently however, it was discovered that 11 of 130 proposed geothermal wells for the new school would be placed under the cabin’s location.

“There has neither appeared nor been suggested any reason why the 11 of the 130 wells cannot be remapped toward the planned empty space at the north end of the wellfield,” the EHC’s resolution reads.

The cost to relocate the cabin is estimated at upwards of $175,000, while costs to plan a relocation of the geothermal wells could cost around $80,000.

“The Edenton Historical Commission appreciates the new Edenton High School being planned and neither intends, nor sees any need or reason, to interfere with the building’s design nor with its construction schedule,” the post continued. “But, the Commission sees no need or reason to remove the 1929 Boy Scout log cabin from its historic center spot fronting Broad Street on Edenton’s 1723 Town Common.”

Upon the sharing of the resolution to social media, comments poured in expressing support for the resolution and leaving the cabin where it is.

In late 2022, Edenton officials agreed to deed a parcel of land behind the town’s fire department to the county for the school project, which was said to be the new location of the scout cabin.

In a meeting just days before Christmas, a joint session of school board members and county commissioners convened to discuss the cabin and its significance at the behest of Scoutmaster Andrew Knott.

Committee members heard from several members of the public who expressed their concerns at moving the scout cabin. Some asked why the board was so adamant to move it, while others thought the board should aim to preserve history like so many other local projects have.

Superintendent Michael Sasscer told those in attendance that there is an existing agreement between the scouts and the school district stating that there were long range plans in place to construct a new high school and if necessary, the scouts understood the building may be relocated.

Commissioner Ron Cummings expressed a concern that the proposed location for the cabin was unsafe. He said he would prefer it to go in front of the armory if it had to be moved.

School Board Chair Gene Jordan noted he felt changing the cabin location did not justify increasing the cost or delaying the project.

Currently, there are around 30 scouts between both boy scout and cub scout troops in Edenton. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the cub scouts were not around for a few years, which affected the membership of the older boys’ troop.

Cub Scoutmaster John McArthur said at the December meeting that Edenton’s cub scouts were recently recognized as pack of the year, which indicates growth and improvement.

The Chowan Herald spoke to both McArthur, as well as Mary Jo Sellers last week, both of whom have been pushing back against relocation.

“If it has to move, I don’t think it will survive,” McArthur said. “We’re not concerned about [the new high school] destroying it or scouts not surviving, we are trying to protect the historical significance of that cabin.”

Sellers explained that she has been in Edenton for over 30 years and remembers when a real estate agent first took her and her husband, Larry, down Broad Street. They noticed the cabin first and it became a “checked box” for them.

“They are discarding it by placing it out of sight and out of mind,” Sellers said. “It’s a less prestigious location. If it’s delisted from historic places as a result, who is going to re-list it?”

McArthur said that the cabin is one of the last surviving pieces of the old town common, something that many towns don’t have.

“What other town can say they have that?” McArthur asked. “What town can say they’ve done everything they can do to preserve it?”

At least 3,000 boy scouts have walked through the cabin in Edenton, with at least 150 of them becoming Eagle Scouts, which is historically only achieved by about four to six percent of scouts.

School board member George Lewis, who was the lone vote against relocation, spoke to the Chowan Herald on Sunday about his decision and a potential solution. He prefaced by saying that he does not speak for the board, but rather for himself, as an elected representative to the at-large seat.

“I believe the board has created an impetus to move forward because of feeling pressured by a schedule rather than fully accounting for the interests of our community,” Lewis said. “I believe that we can and should alter plans and my vote reflected my opinion. We should view this as a 75-year project and not in a linear fashion that creates the false necessity to hastily make decisions that we can’t undo.”

Lewis noted that he was “disappointed” that interested groups had not been more involved early on in the planning process, but that a solution could be coming.

“After more than 20 hours of meetings and my disappointment in the board not pausing to thoughtfully consider all options and with the very real potential of the board facing a lawsuit that would take the build timeline out of our hands and expose us to scrutiny and trust concerns, a precarious breakthrough was reached on Friday afternoon,” Lewis said.

He noted that a solution would require compromise by all but would preserve important elements for many parties.

The compromise, while not finalized, could preserve the cabin on Broad Street, preserve the geothermal wellfield and still provide green space for scouting and other community activities. A small lateral move for the cabin could be needed, however.

“I hope that we always seek to and go the extra mile to understand, empathize and as much as is feasible, account for as many legitimate interests of those seeking to be a part of the community solution as possible,” Lewis said. “This strikes a healthy balance between advancing important change for our students while honoring our community’s valuing of preserving the past for the present and future.”