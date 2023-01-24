ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Winning the lottery...

By William Rowell Columnist
Chowan Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RmuIi_0kP5DoYR00

At the time of this writing, a convenience store in Maine supposedly has sold the winning lottery ticket worth $1.35 Billion. The holder has not come forward yet.

They may not have come to after fainting, the shock was too much for their ticker, or they are trying to get a grasp of the situation.

I hope the last scenario is what’s actually going on. They need to sit down with some trained financial and legal professional and make a plan. Their life will never be the same. This can either be a blessing or a curse, depending on the route they take.

It is something I have not experienced. I have a problem deciding whether to fill up here at $3.15 per gallon or drive further and get it at $3.13. Imagine my dilemma with their decisions?

To put it in math I can understand, think about this. If you had $1.35 Billion and spent $10,000 seven days a week, it would take around 275 years to spend it. That doesn’t include interest it could also earn. Call me jealous, but there isn’t anyone, family, or friends, that need that kind of money.

Gambling is not new. The first I can recall is the Romans playing some game for Jesus’s robe at the foot of his cross. It has progressed since then by leaps and bounds.

You can’t even watch a professional sports event without being given the odds and the opportunity to put cash on the line to double it or never see it again. Bingo is still a popular form of gambling among seniors.

I knew some ladies back home that go on a “Bingo Circuit.” Monday night they are at the Fire House in one town. Tuesday look for them at The VFW 20 miles away. Wednesday is back home to the Knights of Columbus, etc.

My favorite Bingo story is when we were on a family cruise. We walked past the room where Bingo was being played. They announced that the last game of the last night at sea was a “Cover All” for around $3,000.

My brother-in-law went in, having not played all week, bought one ticket, and won the jackpot. I thought those little old ladies were going to throw him overboard. They had been there every night and he comes along at last call and wins it all with a single card.

Back to the lotto. I think it has outgrown itself in its present format. You cannot convince me that one ticket should win this much money.

One idea — I am full of ideas — is to have multiple winning draws so it is spread over more winners spread the wealth. It makes more sense to have 10, 20 or 30 lucky tickets that win instead of just one winning more money than the net worth of most countries.

Another option is to guarantee a winner each drawing. Instead of having a machine come up with a random number that may or may not have been sold, it would pick from actual tickets. With modern technology that should be a snap.

You can call it sour grapes since I am not a gambler for money. I double my money by folding it. I grew up poor and gambled by playing the “float” with my bank to get groceries for an infant child and a pregnant wife.

I now have just enough to pay my bills on time and some left over to save for a rainy day.

God bless and have a great day.

