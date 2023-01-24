ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Tour Around Beijing for A Happy Chinese New Year｜2023 Overseas “Happy Chinese New Year” Online Gala Invites International Friends to Come Around

 3 days ago
BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023--

The 2023 Overseas “Happy Chinese New Year” Online Gala is sponsored by People’s Government of Beijing Municipality, City of Helsinki, and embassies of China in Finland, Estonia, Greece, Belgium and Canada. The event is organized by Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism and Culture and Leisure Division of City of Helsinki, and produced and delivered by Beijing Overseas Cultural Exchanges Center, China Cultural Center in Athens, and Cultural Centre Caisa of City of Helsinki.

Revolving around the theme of “Touring Beijing—Most Beijing-style”, the online gala has selected four “most Beijing-style” routes, namely, “The Most Beautiful Central Axis of Beijing”, “The Most Beijing-style Leisure Places”, “The Most Beijing-style Cultural Street” and “The Best Beijing Food”. Foreign friends from five countries will visit the tourist sites.

Four premium cultural performances will also be aired live, in a variety of art forms such as music, dance, and martial arts. Hostess of Beijing Radio & Television Station Li Yangwei is invited to chat with the international guests; The selected performances focus on presenting both Chinese excellent traditional culture and the contemporary art and spirit of Beijing.

The event invites Chinese and foreign friends to Beijing Overseas Cultural Exchanges Center for a happy gathering. They will visit the exhibition of the Global Zodiac Design Competition, share memories of life in Beijing and the Spring Festival, taste Spring Festival dishes.

“Happy Chinese New Year—China-Hellas Young Musicians Concert” was held in the Concert Hall of Athens Conservatory of Music on January 14th, with more than 600 audiences present. Fifteen artists from China and Greece performed on the same stage.

In Finland’s capital Helsinki, a Chinese New Year parade will also be organized in the central commercial street on New Year’s Eve (January 21, 2023). Composed of local artists, the performing team will present dragon and lion dances and fireworks displays. Various Spring Festival activities will take place in a number of cultural centers

Photo exhibition of emerging culture & tourism destinations of Beijing, inbound tourism promotion project and exhibition of Chinese zodiac cultural and creative products also made a tour to Athens and Tallinn, the capitals of Greece and Estonia respectively.

