Vote now: Who should be the WaFd Bank Oregon High School Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week?

Here are the candidates for the WaFd Bank Oregon High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week for Jan. 16-22 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.

Joey Banry, North Eugene

The senior guard scored 19 points on 7-for-13 shooting while also coming up with four steals for the Highlanders in their 52-40 victory at Thurston in a Midwestern League contest.

Owen Bentea, Roseburg

The sophomore guard sank four 3-pointers on his way to scoring 24 points in a 95-74 win over North Medford in a Southwest Conference game at Roseburg High School.

Benjamin Bourne, Santiam Christian

The senior recorded a double-double for the Eagles with 22 points and 13 rebounds in their 56-35 road win over Jefferson (3A) in a PacWest Conference game. He turned in another double-double, with 24 points and 12 rebounds, in a 51-48 win over Amity. Bourne then had a third double-double for the week, scoring 19 points and getting 18 rebounds in a 65-57 win over Dayton.

Kavon Bradford, Benson

The senior wing had a near triple-double with 35 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Techmen in their 86-78 home win over Wells in a Portland Interscholastic League contest.

Landyn Bryant, South Eugene

The junior guard scored 26 points on 10-for-17 shooting while also having six rebounds and six assists for the Axe in a 91-88 loss at Willamette in a Southwest Conference contest.

Pearson Carmichael, Summit

The junior tallied 31 points and 11 rebounds while also blocking two shots for the Storm in a 62-58 loss to Bend in an Intermountain Conference game at Bend High School.

Kyle Counts, Wilsonville

The junior wing had a strong all-around performance for the Wildcats with 13 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and six steals in their 69-27 win at Hillsboro in a Northwest Oregon Conference game.

Graham Eikenberry, Lincoln

The senior post turned in a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds, helping lead the Cardinals to a 71-60 win over Barlow at the MLK Showcase at Lincoln High School.

Joseph Fusco, Oakland

The sophomore guard continues his big season for the Oakers, this time scoring 31 points while also having nine rebounds and seven assists in a 67-59 road win over Illinois Valley in a Valley Coast Conference contest.

Connor Gensman, Canby

The senior scored 32 points, going 13 for 13 on 2-point field goal attempts, while also having three assists and two steals for the Cougars in a 77-68 loss to Putnam in a Northwest Oregon Conference game at Canby High School.

Ray Gerrard, North Douglas

The senior forward recorded a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds, helping the Warriors post a 66-50 home win over South Wasco County in a nonleague game. Gerrard followed by tallying 34 points in a 71-37 win over Mohawk.

Mark Hamper, West Linn

The senior forward had 11 rebounds to go with six points and five assists for the Lions in their 68-49 win at Mountainside in a nonleague contest.

Kaden Harris, Milwaukie

The senior had a big performance with 28 points, seven assists and six steals for the Mustangs in their 90-42 victory at Hillsboro in a Northwest Oregon Conference contest.

Jonah Jones, Westside Christian

The senior forward scored a game-high 27 points for the Eagles in their 75-43 victory over Pleasant Hill at the MLK Showcase at Harrisburg High School.

Charlie Kapranos, Grant

The junior post turned in a strong all-around performance for the Generals with 14 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three blocks in their 64-54 victory over Westview at the MLK Showcase at Lincoln High School.

Jimmy Lathen, West Salem

The senior poured in a game-high 27 points to pace the Titans in their 74-62 win over McNary in a Central Valley Conference game at McNary High School.

Logan Law, Milwaukie

The senior guard scored a game-high 29 points while also having eight assists and four steals for the Mustangs in their 90-42 win at Hillsboro in a Northwest Oregon Conference contest.

Jackson Leach, West Salem

The junior recorded a double-double for the Titans with 21 points and 10 rebounds while also having five assists and a steal in their 74-62 victory against McNary in a Central Valley Conference contest at McNary High School.

Sam Leavitt, West Linn

The senior guard scored a team-high 18 points and had five rebounds to help the Lions post a 68-49 nonleague road win over Mountainside.

Braydon Long, Willamette

The junior guard sank six 3-pointers on his way to scoring 23 points for the Wolverines in their 91-88 win over South Eugene in a Southwest Conference game at Willamette High School.

Dylan Manuel, Douglas

The junior connected on seven 3-pointers in scoring 30 points for the Trojans in their 60-34 home win over Brookings-Harbor in a Far West League contest. He followed by scoring 24 points, on eight 3-point baskets, in an 85-57 win over North Valley.

Adrian Mosley, West Linn

The senior guard scored 17 points and pulled down six rebounds for the Lions in their 68-49 nonleague victory at Mountainside.

Chase Nelson, Central

The senior had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Panthers in their 73-45 victory against McKay in a Mid-Willamette Conference game at McKay High School.

Jackson Oglesby, Salem Academy

The senior forward recorded a huge double-double for the Crusaders with 27 points and 20 rebounds in their 59-47 win over Regis in a Tri-River Conference game at Salem Academy.

Esyah Pippa-White, Gresham

The senior guard had another strong game for the Gophers, coming up with 15 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in their 64-52 Mt. Hood Conference victory against Central Catholic. He scored a game-high 26 points in a 60-48 conference win over Sandy.

Pete Pennington, Churchill

The senior tallied 25 points and eight rebounds for the Lancers in their 68-52 win over Crater in a Midwestern League game at Churchill High School.

Zach Robel, Corvallis

The senior wing sank five 3-point baskets on his way to scoring a game-high 22 points for the Spartans in their 65-64 win over West Albany in a Mid-Willamette Conference game at Corvallis High School.

Jackson Shelstad, West Linn

The senior guard had 17 points and four assists for the Lions, helping them come away with a 68-49 win in a nonleague contest at Mountainside.

Liam Slattum, Woodburn

The junior forward scored 17 points and blocked eight shots for the Bulldogs in their 92-39 victory at Dallas in a Mid-Willamette Conference contest.

Jaden Steppe, Tualatin

The junior wing/post scored a game-high 26 points while also having six rebounds and four assists for the Timberwolves in their 92-56 win over Benson during play at the MLK Showcase at Lincoln High School.

Jason Stiles, Douglas

The sophomore turned in a double-double performance for the Trojans with 18 points and 10 rebounds, helping them earn a 52-45 win at St. Mary’s of Medford in a Far West League contest.

Zane Wilborn, South Umpqua

The sophomore guard/forward filled up the stat sheet for the Lancers with 16 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and four assists in their 73-60 home win over Lakeview in a Far West League contest.