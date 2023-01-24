ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

wnky.com

Man arrested in robbery at Warren County gas station

SMITHS GROVE, Ky. – A man and a juvenile male have been arrested after police say a robbery occurred at a Marathon gas station in Smiths Grove. Police say upon arrival, they determined a robbery had just occurred. Franks found a suspect identified as Ryan Mason, 33, of Clarksville, Tennessee behind the gas station and detained him, police say.
SMITHS GROVE, KY
wvih.com

Man Arrested After Assaulting Pizza Store Employees

Glasgow police arrested a man Tuesday after they say he assaulted employees and officers at Little Caesar’s Pizza on West Cherry Street. Ryan Woodard, 46, was charged with first-degree robbery, resisting arrest, four counts of third-degree assault of a police officer, three counts of fourth-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct, first-degree criminal mischief, menacing and public intoxication.
GLASGOW, KY
whopam.com

Man arrested on felony assault charge

An investigation into an incident late Wednesday night on South Kentucky Avenue led to the arrest of a man on a felony assault charge. The 45-year old female victim met officers in the street as they arrived and told Hopkinsville police that her boyfriend, 49-year old Joseph Tidwell of Hopkinsville, had struck her multiple times with a folding lawn chair.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
k105.com

Man wanting free pizza assaults restaurant workers, Glasgow police

A Glasgow man has been jailed after assaulting workers and police at a pizza restaurant. On Tuesday, Glasgow police responded to Little Caesar’s on West Cherry Street and made contact with the manager who told officers 46-year-old Ryan T. Woodard had “demanded pizzas then attempted to leave without paying for them.”
GLASGOW, KY
whopam.com

Arrest made after high speed pursuit

A high-speed pursuit Wednesday afternoon in Hopkinsville ended with the arrest of the driver on multiple charges. A Hopkinsville police officer attempted to stop 38-year old Julian Bell of Hopkinsville after Bell passed him on East Ninth Street traveling at a high rate of speed while weaving in and out of traffic, according to the arrest citation.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Nineteen year old hit and killed at Reynolds Station

REYNOLDS STATION, Ky. (WEHT) – A nineteen year old died Thursday morning after getting struck by a vehicle. Officials say on January 25, around 8 p.m., the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident near the 5100 block of Hawesville Road in Reynolds Station. OCSO says the victim, identified as […]
REYNOLDS STATION, KY
Wave 3

Man in court after deadly wrong-way crash on I-65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thomas Catalina, the man accused of causing a deadly wrong-way crash on I-65, was in court on Thursday. Catalina appeared in person for a pretrial conference. Catalina is facing murder charges for driving the wrong way on I-65 in August 2022, crashing into several cars at...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Crime Stoppers: Doorbell captures porch pirate in the act

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Jan. 17 a porch pirate was captured on video surveillance. The victim observed the theft, after being notified by an alert from his doorbell camera. The suspect rides his bike up to the front porch of the residence, takes a package off the porch,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WSMV

Man arrested after being accused of leading Tennessee, Kentucky law enforcement on chase

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he was accused of leading law enforcement from two states on a drunken car chase. On Monday, the Tennessee Highway Patrol contacted the Kentucky State Police and said they were chasing a possible drunk driver in a blue car heading toward Kentucky. Troopers later said the driver, identified as Nicholas Byrom, was tossing narcotics out of the window.
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Glasgow PD investigating possible explosive device

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glaswgow Police Department is investigating a possible explosive device. They are currently on the scene in reference to a suspicious device located inside a residence. One person has been detained so far. Glasgow Police are also being assisted by the Kentucky State Police and...
GLASGOW, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged After High-Speed Pursuit

A Hopkinsville man was charged after leading law enforcement on a pursuit in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop 38-year-old Julian Bell for going 46 mph over the speed limit on Pembroke Road and he fled while giving officers an obscene gesture. The pursuit reportedly came...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Two arrested following early morning traffic stop

A traffic stop on Fort Campbell Boulevard Wednesday morning led to the arrests of two suspects on felony drug trafficking charges. Hopkinsville police stopped 25-year old Servelia Bibbs of Hopkinsville for speeding just after 4 a.m. and an arrest citation says the officer detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Marijuana was reportedly in plain view and Bibbs admitted to smoking it earlier in the day, according to the report.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Three Arrested In Russellville After Disturbance

The Russellville Police Department responded to a disturbance at Robinwood Apartments on Sunday, January 22. According to reports, the caller said she was confronted by two females and a male. The caller told police one of the females, identified as Saige Grainger, grabbed a handgun and pointed it at her...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Identified As Tuesday Stabbing Victim

Police have released the name of a man who was severely injured in a stabbing on West 13th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 20-year-old Lorentez Sherrill, of Hopkinsville, was stabbed in the roadway on West 13th Street and taken to the hospital by private vehicle. He was treated at Jennie Stuart Health and then flown to another hospital due to his injuries.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Firefighter injured in Metalsa fire, treated and released from JSMC

A Hopkinsville firefighter was injured battling a blaze at Metalsa on Bill Bryan Boulevard Thursday morning. Lt. Payton Rogers says they were called to the facility and found fire in an oil expansion tank. He says the firefighter sustained the first and second-degree burns to his wrists when the chemical...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Woman Injured In East 21st Street Wreck

A woman was injured in a wreck on East 21st Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a van was exiting the Pennyrile Electric parking lot when it collided with a car that was on East 21st Street. The driver of the car was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

