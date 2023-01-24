Read full article on original website
Man arrested in robbery at Warren County gas station
SMITHS GROVE, Ky. – A man and a juvenile male have been arrested after police say a robbery occurred at a Marathon gas station in Smiths Grove. Police say upon arrival, they determined a robbery had just occurred. Franks found a suspect identified as Ryan Mason, 33, of Clarksville, Tennessee behind the gas station and detained him, police say.
wvih.com
Man Arrested After Assaulting Pizza Store Employees
Glasgow police arrested a man Tuesday after they say he assaulted employees and officers at Little Caesar’s Pizza on West Cherry Street. Ryan Woodard, 46, was charged with first-degree robbery, resisting arrest, four counts of third-degree assault of a police officer, three counts of fourth-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct, first-degree criminal mischief, menacing and public intoxication.
whopam.com
Man arrested on felony assault charge
An investigation into an incident late Wednesday night on South Kentucky Avenue led to the arrest of a man on a felony assault charge. The 45-year old female victim met officers in the street as they arrived and told Hopkinsville police that her boyfriend, 49-year old Joseph Tidwell of Hopkinsville, had struck her multiple times with a folding lawn chair.
k105.com
Man wanting free pizza assaults restaurant workers, Glasgow police
A Glasgow man has been jailed after assaulting workers and police at a pizza restaurant. On Tuesday, Glasgow police responded to Little Caesar’s on West Cherry Street and made contact with the manager who told officers 46-year-old Ryan T. Woodard had “demanded pizzas then attempted to leave without paying for them.”
Suspect Wanted by Gallatin Police for Shoplifting and Criminal Trespassing
From Gallatin Police Department 1-24-2023: GPD Case #: 23-00408. On 01/23/2023 at 1445 hours, Mr. Gary Nunn visited Lowe’s in Gallatin and shoplifted three items. The value of the items totals $1270. Warrants were obtained on him for Shoplifting and Criminal Trespassing. If you have any information on his...
Police arrest man wanted for aggravated robbery
Metro police arrested a man wanted on an outstanding aggravated robbery warrant Tuesday evening.
whopam.com
Arrest made after high speed pursuit
A high-speed pursuit Wednesday afternoon in Hopkinsville ended with the arrest of the driver on multiple charges. A Hopkinsville police officer attempted to stop 38-year old Julian Bell of Hopkinsville after Bell passed him on East Ninth Street traveling at a high rate of speed while weaving in and out of traffic, according to the arrest citation.
Nineteen year old hit and killed at Reynolds Station
REYNOLDS STATION, Ky. (WEHT) – A nineteen year old died Thursday morning after getting struck by a vehicle. Officials say on January 25, around 8 p.m., the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident near the 5100 block of Hawesville Road in Reynolds Station. OCSO says the victim, identified as […]
Wave 3
Man in court after deadly wrong-way crash on I-65
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thomas Catalina, the man accused of causing a deadly wrong-way crash on I-65, was in court on Thursday. Catalina appeared in person for a pretrial conference. Catalina is facing murder charges for driving the wrong way on I-65 in August 2022, crashing into several cars at...
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Doorbell captures porch pirate in the act
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Jan. 17 a porch pirate was captured on video surveillance. The victim observed the theft, after being notified by an alert from his doorbell camera. The suspect rides his bike up to the front porch of the residence, takes a package off the porch,...
WSMV
Man arrested after being accused of leading Tennessee, Kentucky law enforcement on chase
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he was accused of leading law enforcement from two states on a drunken car chase. On Monday, the Tennessee Highway Patrol contacted the Kentucky State Police and said they were chasing a possible drunk driver in a blue car heading toward Kentucky. Troopers later said the driver, identified as Nicholas Byrom, was tossing narcotics out of the window.
WBKO
Glasgow PD investigating possible explosive device
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glaswgow Police Department is investigating a possible explosive device. They are currently on the scene in reference to a suspicious device located inside a residence. One person has been detained so far. Glasgow Police are also being assisted by the Kentucky State Police and...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged After High-Speed Pursuit
A Hopkinsville man was charged after leading law enforcement on a pursuit in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop 38-year-old Julian Bell for going 46 mph over the speed limit on Pembroke Road and he fled while giving officers an obscene gesture. The pursuit reportedly came...
fox17.com
Man charged with Nashville nurse's murder seen falling asleep during trial
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — James Cowan, one of the suspects facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Caitlyn Kaufman, was caught falling asleep during Wednesday's trial. Cowan and Devaunte Hill will be tried together. Prosecutors say they acted together when Kaufman was gunned down on I-440 in...
whopam.com
Two arrested following early morning traffic stop
A traffic stop on Fort Campbell Boulevard Wednesday morning led to the arrests of two suspects on felony drug trafficking charges. Hopkinsville police stopped 25-year old Servelia Bibbs of Hopkinsville for speeding just after 4 a.m. and an arrest citation says the officer detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Marijuana was reportedly in plain view and Bibbs admitted to smoking it earlier in the day, according to the report.
wvih.com
Three Arrested In Russellville After Disturbance
The Russellville Police Department responded to a disturbance at Robinwood Apartments on Sunday, January 22. According to reports, the caller said she was confronted by two females and a male. The caller told police one of the females, identified as Saige Grainger, grabbed a handgun and pointed it at her...
Woman allegedly robs Dollar General after being denied access to the bathroom
A 29-year-old woman is behind bars after police say she robbed a Dollar General after being denied access to the bathroom.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Identified As Tuesday Stabbing Victim
Police have released the name of a man who was severely injured in a stabbing on West 13th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 20-year-old Lorentez Sherrill, of Hopkinsville, was stabbed in the roadway on West 13th Street and taken to the hospital by private vehicle. He was treated at Jennie Stuart Health and then flown to another hospital due to his injuries.
whopam.com
Firefighter injured in Metalsa fire, treated and released from JSMC
A Hopkinsville firefighter was injured battling a blaze at Metalsa on Bill Bryan Boulevard Thursday morning. Lt. Payton Rogers says they were called to the facility and found fire in an oil expansion tank. He says the firefighter sustained the first and second-degree burns to his wrists when the chemical...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In East 21st Street Wreck
A woman was injured in a wreck on East 21st Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a van was exiting the Pennyrile Electric parking lot when it collided with a car that was on East 21st Street. The driver of the car was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to...
