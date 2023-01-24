Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Babacar Pouye Leads Cate Boys’ Basketball to 56-42 Victory over Bishop Diego
Babacar Pouye scored a game-high 20 points and dominated defensively as the Cate boys’ basketball team picked up a 56-42 Tri-Valley League road win over Bishop Diego on Wednesday night. In the first meeting between the two teams Pouye was unavailable due to injury and Bishop Diego prevailed 48-41....
Santa Barbara Independent
SBART Press Luncheon: Kayalily Penn and Carter Battle Named Athletes of the Week
After standout performances on the hardwood and soccer pitch Santa Barbara High boys’ basketball player Carter Battle and Bishop Diego girls’ soccer player Kayalily Penn were named SBART male and female athletes of the week at Monday’s press luncheon. Battle averaged 15 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5...
Santa Barbara Independent
San Marcos Athletic Director Abe Jahadmy Retires
San Marcos High School Athletic Director Abe Jahadhmy retired on Friday, January 20, concluding his 35 years of coaching at the school. “Coach Jahadhmy has done an absolutely fantastic job as the Athletic Director,” said San Marcos Principal Dare Holdren. “He’s always had the best interests of students at heart. Jahadhmy served as a mentor and role model to multiple generations of students. He is also one of the most trustworthy, kindhearted people you will ever meet. I will miss him dearly and thank him for his years of service.”
Former Stanford soccer player Katie Meyer remembered by Ventura County community
The Ventura County community showed an outpouring of support for Katie Meyer, a Stanford University soccer player who died by suicide last year.
Santa Barbara Independent
Abel Reyes
Abel Reyes of Santa Barbara passed away on Dec. 26, 2022, at Lompoc Valley Hospital. Born on April 11, 1966, Abel was a Santa Barbara native, and attended local schools, including Santa Barbara High School. Before his passing, Abel worked for San Roque Pet Hospital and Advance Veterinary Specialists of Santa Barbara for many years. He had lots of good memories from his job and spoke fondly of it.
Santa Barbara Independent
In Memoriam | Anthony Cunningham: 1955-2023
Anthony Cunningham is remembered as a legendary figure in Santa Barbara, one who was deeply rooted in the African-American community. He was born in Santa Barbara on January 19, 1955, to Mabel and Sam Cunningham Sr. His sudden passing has taken away a community voice of wisdom and understanding, a voice that his friends and family respected and loved. He was a family man with his wife, Melinda; children Anthony Lewis (Shakari), Natasha, Maryeia, Cheroke, Elijah, and Kianna; and grandchildren Judah, Solomon, and Kace. He was the younger brother of the late Sam Cunningham Jr. and is survived by two younger brothers, Bruce Cunningham and Randall Cunningham.
kclu.org
Stuntmen? No. It's a Caltrans crew set to rappel down a Central Coast mountainside
It’s going to look like a scene out of an action movie on a Central Coast highway later this week, with a team of people rappelling down a mountainside. But, they are actually a Caltrans crew working to dislodge rocks and debris which might fall onto Highway 1 during the next storm.
Coastal View
The 1969 floods
Early January 2023 brought harsh weather and flooding to Carpinteria, calling to mind, for some, memories of the January 1969 floods. In 1969, the creeks overtopped the Highway 101 bridges and spilled along the highway, flooding Carpinteria neighborhoods along Franklin Creek. The headline of the Jan. 26, 1969 edition of...
Santa Barbara Independent
UC Regents Express Frustration with UCSB Chancellor Yang over Munger Hall
Enrollment at UC Santa Barbara has been increasing and student housing has been slow to keep up. The delays in moving forward on UCSB’s Munger Hall project — the proposed nine-story mega-dorm capable of housing 3,500 students — had many University of California Regents expressing their frustration with the slow-going housing developments on UCSB’s campus during their January 18 board meeting.
NBC Los Angeles
We're Already Dreaming of Lompoc's Luscious Sweet Pea Season
FLOWER FANS, how close do you have to be to a sizable spray of sweet pea flowers to detect that singular, oh-so-delicate scent? Some people might charmingly argue that you don't have to be too close at all, given the sweet pea's powerfully pretty fragrance. But here's a slight twist to that question: How close must you be, in terms of time, to feel a sweet pea blossom's particular magic? Because many bloom buffs around California begin to wonder when Lompoc's famous stretches of incredible bloomage will begin to make their annual showing as soon as a new year begins. True, the sweet pea is just one spectacular specimen that grows in the lovely city come springtime, but it is one of the stars, along with larkspur, stock, and a few other major varieties. They're all flowers that draw visitors to the area in the spring and early summer, and while these flower fields aren't made for strolling, a handy site, with a map, tells you where you can view the colorful vistas.
Santa Barbara Independent
Going Outside the Box at Goleta’s 9Round
When I ventured to work out at 9Round, the kickboxing fitness studio a few doors down from Cajun Kitchen in Goleta’s Target shopping center, I admit feeling some trepidation. Would the place be filled with hardcore cage-fighters who would scoff at my novice’s technique and snicker at my fingerless pink boxing gloves? Bad memories of being the only girl in a summer karate class started coming back to me.
Santa Barbara Independent
Jazz as Festival Roadshow, at UC Santa Barbara’s Campbell Hall
This just in: the hot ticket item that is Sunday, January 29th’s Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour concert just got a little hotter. The touring project, the Campbell Hall show of which is the first major jazz show of the year in town, is an all-star, cross-generational aggregate, including stellar veteran vocalists DeeDee Bridgewater and Kurt Elling.
Santa Barbara Independent
Learn to Walk the Right Way at The Training Room
Read all of the entries in our “Self-Care in Santa Barbara, 2023 Edition” cover here. You can’t make time go backward nor can you undo damage from past injuries, but thankfully with Dr. Mark Brisby and The Training Room, you can make sure you’re exercising with intent and efficiency to keep your body in action as long as possible.
kclu.org
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Humane Spotlights 2022 as Banner Year for Services and Impact
SANTA BARBARA, CA. (2023) Santa Barbara Humane, the County’s longest-serving animal welfare organization, is celebrating another successful year for animals and families. Due to the ongoing loyalty and support of local residents, 2022 was a record year for Santa Barbara Humane. Through its two campuses in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria in 2022, the local non-profit saw the following:
Noozhawk
604 Holly Ave, CARPINTERIA, CA 93013
Incredible duplex opportunity less than 5 blocks from ”The World’s Safest Beach” in Carpinteria! With a 91 Walkscore, all the best shops and dining on Linden Ave are just 2 blocks away. See the beach from the street! Unit A boasts a renovated 3 bed/1.5 bath floor plan with wood floors throughout. The main level features an open concept kitchen with updated appliances and countertops. French doors and south facing windows bring in abundant natural light. Unit B offers a move-in ready 2 bed/1.5 bath floor plan. French doors open to the beautifully landscaped front yard. Enjoy picturesque mountain views from the upstairs bedrooms. The deep lot provides a 2 car carport plus ample off-street parking. Rinse the beach sand off in the outdoor shower.
Santa Barbara Independent
Ernest J. Pico
Ernest J. Pico born in Santa Barbara, CA, January 1, 1935 passed away Friday, December 16, 2022. He was the only son of Ernest and Georgia Pico and his family is one of the founding families of Santa Barbara. Ernie was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters;...
Four Central Coast residents arrested for mail and catalytic converter theft in Nipomo
Officers arrested four Central Coast residents for theft of catalytic converters, mail, packages, power tools and burglary tools according to the SLO County Sheriff's Office. The post Four Central Coast residents arrested for mail and catalytic converter theft in Nipomo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara County saw $150 million in storm damages — but there’s a ‘silver lining’
Debris removal will cost the Central Coast county an estimated $83 million.
Santa Barbara Independent
Edward Joseph (Bud) Pfeiler
Edward Joseph (Bud) Pfeiler went peacefully to heaven on January 19, 2023 in his home in Santa Barbara, CA at the age of 102, surrounded by the love of his family. Bud was born on August 11, 1920 in Oxnard, CA and was the son of Emil and Nellie Pfeiler. He grew up with his 6 brothers and sisters, sharing many adventures on the Rice Rd. family ranch. In 1939 he met the love of his life, Ardna Mae Isham, and they married on February 3, 1942.
