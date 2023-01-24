FLOWER FANS, how close do you have to be to a sizable spray of sweet pea flowers to detect that singular, oh-so-delicate scent? Some people might charmingly argue that you don't have to be too close at all, given the sweet pea's powerfully pretty fragrance. But here's a slight twist to that question: How close must you be, in terms of time, to feel a sweet pea blossom's particular magic? Because many bloom buffs around California begin to wonder when Lompoc's famous stretches of incredible bloomage will begin to make their annual showing as soon as a new year begins. True, the sweet pea is just one spectacular specimen that grows in the lovely city come springtime, but it is one of the stars, along with larkspur, stock, and a few other major varieties. They're all flowers that draw visitors to the area in the spring and early summer, and while these flower fields aren't made for strolling, a handy site, with a map, tells you where you can view the colorful vistas.

