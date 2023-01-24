ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos Athletic Director Abe Jahadmy Retires

San Marcos High School Athletic Director Abe Jahadhmy retired on Friday, January 20, concluding his 35 years of coaching at the school. “Coach Jahadhmy has done an absolutely fantastic job as the Athletic Director,” said San Marcos Principal Dare Holdren. “He’s always had the best interests of students at heart. Jahadhmy served as a mentor and role model to multiple generations of students. He is also one of the most trustworthy, kindhearted people you will ever meet. I will miss him dearly and thank him for his years of service.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Abel Reyes

Abel Reyes of Santa Barbara passed away on Dec. 26, 2022, at Lompoc Valley Hospital. Born on April 11, 1966, Abel was a Santa Barbara native, and attended local schools, including Santa Barbara High School. Before his passing, Abel worked for San Roque Pet Hospital and Advance Veterinary Specialists of Santa Barbara for many years. He had lots of good memories from his job and spoke fondly of it.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

In Memoriam | Anthony Cunningham: 1955-2023

Anthony Cunningham is remembered as a legendary figure in Santa Barbara, one who was deeply rooted in the African-American community. He was born in Santa Barbara on January 19, 1955, to Mabel and Sam Cunningham Sr. His sudden passing has taken away a community voice of wisdom and understanding, a voice that his friends and family respected and loved. He was a family man with his wife, Melinda; children Anthony Lewis (Shakari), Natasha, Maryeia, Cheroke, Elijah, and Kianna; and grandchildren Judah, Solomon, and Kace. He was the younger brother of the late Sam Cunningham Jr. and is survived by two younger brothers, Bruce Cunningham and Randall Cunningham.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Coastal View

The 1969 floods

Early January 2023 brought harsh weather and flooding to Carpinteria, calling to mind, for some, memories of the January 1969 floods. In 1969, the creeks overtopped the Highway 101 bridges and spilled along the highway, flooding Carpinteria neighborhoods along Franklin Creek. The headline of the Jan. 26, 1969 edition of...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

UC Regents Express Frustration with UCSB Chancellor Yang over Munger Hall

Enrollment at UC Santa Barbara has been increasing and student housing has been slow to keep up. The delays in moving forward on UCSB’s Munger Hall project — the proposed nine-story mega-dorm capable of housing 3,500 students — had many University of California Regents expressing their frustration with the slow-going housing developments on UCSB’s campus during their January 18 board meeting.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

We're Already Dreaming of Lompoc's Luscious Sweet Pea Season

FLOWER FANS, how close do you have to be to a sizable spray of sweet pea flowers to detect that singular, oh-so-delicate scent? Some people might charmingly argue that you don't have to be too close at all, given the sweet pea's powerfully pretty fragrance. But here's a slight twist to that question: How close must you be, in terms of time, to feel a sweet pea blossom's particular magic? Because many bloom buffs around California begin to wonder when Lompoc's famous stretches of incredible bloomage will begin to make their annual showing as soon as a new year begins. True, the sweet pea is just one spectacular specimen that grows in the lovely city come springtime, but it is one of the stars, along with larkspur, stock, and a few other major varieties. They're all flowers that draw visitors to the area in the spring and early summer, and while these flower fields aren't made for strolling, a handy site, with a map, tells you where you can view the colorful vistas.
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Going Outside the Box at Goleta’s 9Round

When I ventured to work out at 9Round, the kickboxing fitness studio a few doors down from Cajun Kitchen in Goleta’s Target shopping center, I admit feeling some trepidation. Would the place be filled with hardcore cage-fighters who would scoff at my novice’s technique and snicker at my fingerless pink boxing gloves? Bad memories of being the only girl in a summer karate class started coming back to me.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Jazz as Festival Roadshow, at UC Santa Barbara’s Campbell Hall

This just in: the hot ticket item that is Sunday, January 29th’s Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour concert just got a little hotter. The touring project, the Campbell Hall show of which is the first major jazz show of the year in town, is an all-star, cross-generational aggregate, including stellar veteran vocalists DeeDee Bridgewater and Kurt Elling.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Learn to Walk the Right Way at The Training Room

Read all of the entries in our “Self-Care in Santa Barbara, 2023 Edition” cover here. You can’t make time go backward nor can you undo damage from past injuries, but thankfully with Dr. Mark Brisby and The Training Room, you can make sure you’re exercising with intent and efficiency to keep your body in action as long as possible.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Humane Spotlights 2022 as Banner Year for Services and Impact

SANTA BARBARA, CA. (2023) Santa Barbara Humane, the County’s longest-serving animal welfare organization, is celebrating another successful year for animals and families. Due to the ongoing loyalty and support of local residents, 2022 was a record year for Santa Barbara Humane. Through its two campuses in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria in 2022, the local non-profit saw the following:
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

604 Holly Ave, CARPINTERIA, CA 93013

Incredible duplex opportunity less than 5 blocks from ”The World’s Safest Beach” in Carpinteria! With a 91 Walkscore, all the best shops and dining on Linden Ave are just 2 blocks away. See the beach from the street! Unit A boasts a renovated 3 bed/1.5 bath floor plan with wood floors throughout. The main level features an open concept kitchen with updated appliances and countertops. French doors and south facing windows bring in abundant natural light. Unit B offers a move-in ready 2 bed/1.5 bath floor plan. French doors open to the beautifully landscaped front yard. Enjoy picturesque mountain views from the upstairs bedrooms. The deep lot provides a 2 car carport plus ample off-street parking. Rinse the beach sand off in the outdoor shower.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Ernest J. Pico

Ernest J. Pico born in Santa Barbara, CA, January 1, 1935 passed away Friday, December 16, 2022. He was the only son of Ernest and Georgia Pico and his family is one of the founding families of Santa Barbara. Ernie was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters;...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Edward Joseph (Bud) Pfeiler

Edward Joseph (Bud) Pfeiler went peacefully to heaven on January 19, 2023 in his home in Santa Barbara, CA at the age of 102, surrounded by the love of his family. Bud was born on August 11, 1920 in Oxnard, CA and was the son of Emil and Nellie Pfeiler. He grew up with his 6 brothers and sisters, sharing many adventures on the Rice Rd. family ranch. In 1939 he met the love of his life, Ardna Mae Isham, and they married on February 3, 1942.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

