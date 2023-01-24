Read full article on original website
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics DetectivesRobert J HansenElk Grove, CA
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Costco is Planning to Open New Store in Loomis, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenLoomis, CA
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission
Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing. While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
Porterville Recorder
Islanders bring 6-game losing streak into matchup with the Red Wings
Detroit Red Wings (20-18-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (23-22-5, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Islanders -160, Red Wings +136; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders aim to stop their six-game losing streak when they take on the Detroit...
Porterville Recorder
Timme leads No. 14 Gonzaga against Portland after 38-point outing
Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-4, 6-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (11-12, 3-5 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Gonzaga visits the Portland Pilots after Drew Timme scored 38 points in Gonzaga's 99-90 victory against the Pacific Tigers. The Pilots have gone 9-3 at home. Portland is fourth in the WCC shooting 37.5% from...
Porterville Recorder
Western Conference-leading Dallas faces New Jersey
New Jersey Devils (31-12-4, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (28-13-9, first in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -139, Devils +117; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars face the New Jersey Devils. Dallas has a 13-5-5 record at home and a...
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento St. 67, Montana 48
MONTANA (9-12) Bannan 3-6 0-0 6, Di.Thomas 1-6 2-2 4, Martin 5-8 0-0 14, Moody 5-12 0-0 12, Whitney 1-4 0-0 2, Oke 1-2 1-1 3, Vazquez 1-5 0-0 2, Nap 1-2 1-2 3, Brown 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 19-48 4-5 48. SACRAMENTO ST. (12-9) Marks 0-2 0-0 0, McRae...
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Clippers 138, San Antonio 100
SAN ANTONIO (100) Bates-Diop 4-8 3-6 13, K.Johnson 7-13 5-6 19, Poeltl 5-9 0-2 10, Branham 2-6 0-0 5, Jones 4-10 0-0 8, McDermott 3-8 2-2 11, Roby 5-9 2-3 14, Collins 3-8 1-1 7, S.Johnson 1-2 3-4 5, Dieng 1-4 0-0 2, Wesley 2-5 2-4 6. Totals 37-82 18-28 100.
Porterville Recorder
Oilers and Blackhawks face off in Western Conference action
Chicago Blackhawks (14-28-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (27-18-4, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers and the Chicago Blackhawks meet in Western Conference play. Edmonton has a 12-11-3 record at home and a 27-18-4 record overall. The Oilers have a 26-6-2 record when...
Porterville Recorder
Dallas 99, Phoenix 95
Percentages: FG .429, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 13-34, .382 (Dinwiddie 5-6, Finney-Smith 3-10, Hardaway Jr. 2-6, Bullock 2-8, Green 1-2, Bertans 0-1, Doncic 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Powell 3). Turnovers: 7 (Green 2, Ntilikina 2, Dinwiddie, Finney-Smith, Hardaway Jr.). Steals: 3 (Green 2, Finney-Smith).
Porterville Recorder
Omaha hosts Abmas and Oral Roberts
Omaha Mavericks (7-15, 3-7 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (18-4, 9-0 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hosts the Omaha Mavericks after Max Abmas scored 25 points in Oral Roberts' 102-61 win over the Denver Pioneers. The Golden Eagles have gone 12-0 at home. Oral Roberts has a 15-2 record...
Porterville Recorder
UMKC takes on Denver following Allen's 20-point outing
Denver Pioneers (12-11, 3-7 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (9-13, 5-4 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: UMKC faces the Denver Pioneers after Shemarri Allen scored 20 points in UMKC's 64-61 victory over the Omaha Mavericks. The Kangaroos have gone 5-4 in home games. UMKC is eighth in the Summit with 27.7 points per...
Porterville Recorder
Utah 63, Oregon St. 44
UTAH (15-7) Be.Carlson 3-4 0-0 6, Br.Carlson 3-7 5-6 12, Anthony 3-4 1-2 7, Madsen 4-11 3-4 13, Worster 4-8 3-3 12, Stefanovic 2-7 0-0 6, Keita 2-3 0-0 4, Exacte 1-7 0-0 3, Holt 0-2 0-0 0, Tarlac 0-0 0-0 0, Brenchley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 12-15 63.
Porterville Recorder
Kraken host the Flames following Bjorkstrand's 2-goal performance
Calgary Flames (23-16-9, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (28-14-5, first in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kraken -112, Flames -108; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the Calgary Flames after Oliver Bjorkstrand scored two goals in the Kraken's 6-1 win against the...
Porterville Recorder
Caldwell and SE Louisiana host New Orleans
SE Louisiana Lions (12-9, 6-2 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (6-13, 3-5 Southland) BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana visits the New Orleans Privateers after Nick Caldwell scored 28 points in SE Louisiana's 92-87 victory against the New Orleans Privateers. The Privateers are 5-5 on their home court. New Orleans leads the...
Porterville Recorder
Anaheim hosts Arizona after Vatrano's hat trick
Arizona Coyotes (15-28-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (14-29-5, eighth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Arizona Coyotes after Frank Vatrano's hat trick against the Colorado Avalanche in the Ducks' 5-3 win. Anaheim is 14-29-5 overall and 8-13-1 at home. The Ducks...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota in action against Buffalo after overtime win
Buffalo Sabres (25-19-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (25-17-4, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Buffalo Sabres after the Wild knocked off the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 in overtime. Minnesota is 25-17-4 overall and 14-8-1 in home games. The Wild have conceded...
Bruins-Lightning takeaways: A rare 3rd period lapse for Boston
Boston still sits 12 points ahead of the next best team in the NHL. Continuing their quest for NHL history, the Boston Bruins found themselves deadlocked in another playoff-like contest Thursday night in Tampa. Much like Tuesday night in Montreal, the Black and Gold needed to bring their ‘A-game’ against...
Five-star joining Blue Devils because of Grant Hill
Former back-to-back Duke basketball national champ Grant Hill, a legendary Blue Devil small forward (1990-94) whose No. 33 forever hangs from Cameron Indoor Stadium's rafters, is responsible for Montverde Academy (Fla.) power forward Sean Stewart's long-time Blue Devil fandom. Stewart, who ranks ...
Porterville Recorder
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 79, PORTLAND 60
Percentages: FG .400, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 3-18, .167 (Robertson 2-3, Gorosito 1-4, Meadows 0-1, Perry 0-1, Applewhite 0-2, Wood 0-3, Sjolund 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Wood 2, Nduka). Turnovers: 12 (Applewhite 4, Wood 3, Robertson 2, Meadows, Perry, Sjolund). Steals: 4 (Wood 2,...
