unl.edu
Achievements | Honors, appointments, publications for Jan. 27
Recent achievements for the campus community were earned by Arafat Alam, Edward Balistreri, Brandi Hilton-Hagemann, Kazi Albab Hussain, Alice Kang, Ishani Lal, Youra Moeun, Amanda Morales, Jenna Pieper, Plavini Punyatoya, Jordan Rasmussen and James Schnable. Honors. Arafat Alam, a doctoral student majoring in civil engineering, has been chosen as one...
unl.edu
Platte River Basin project highlighted at Walker Art Gallery
A new exhibit at the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Walker Art Gallery is dedicated to Nebraska’s most precious resource. “Witnessing a Watershed” showcases multimedia selections from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Platte Basin Timelapse project, which uses time-lapse imagery to share stories about the Platte River and its importance to the region. More than 60 camera systems are placed throughout the 90,000-square-mile basin, stretching from the Platte River’s headwaters in the Rocky Mountains to its confluence with the Missouri River in eastern Nebraska.
unl.edu
Garcia honored with award for campus advocacy
Since arriving on campus as a first-generation student in 2019, Dulce Garcia has advocated for and helped create welcoming, inclusive spaces for all students. For her many efforts across the University of Nebraska–Lincoln campus, Garcia earned the 2023 Chancellor’s Fulfilling the Dream Award. The award honors the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and recognizes individuals who have contributed to the campus community through exemplary action in promoting the goals and vision of King. Garcia was presented with the award by Chancellor Ronnie Green during the MLK Commemoration Celebration Jan. 25.
unl.edu
Dance earns honor for decades of service
For most of her life — almost as far back as she can remember — Lory Dance has been engaged in community organizing and activism. Her efforts on campus, in the city of Lincoln and beyond earned Dance the 2023 University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Community Fulfilling the Dream Award.
unl.edu
Bailey’s recital to feature alumnus’ composition
John Bailey, Glenn Korff School of Music professor of flute, will present his faculty recital, “Something Old, Something New,” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31 in Westbrook Recital Hall, Room 119. The concert is free and open to the public. It will also be live webcast. Bailey will be...
unl.edu
Chancellor search listening sessions begin Feb. 7
A series of listening sessions in February will allow for public input on the search for the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s next chancellor. The sessions, which are open to the university community and public, will be moderated by AGB Search, an executive firm hired to assist with the process. The sessions will be used to gather feedback on the desired qualities of the next chancellor, and opportunities and challenges facing the university as it looks to its next chapter. Feedback from the sessions will inform the development of a leadership profile that will be used to advertise the chancellorship and recruit a pool of candidates.
unl.edu
Lil’ pep in your step
Students climb and descend Nebraska Union stairs adorned with maybe the university’s most iconic duo: Herbie Husker and Lil’ Red. Did you know that University Communication offers an ever-expanding digital photo archive? Learn more about campus images and how to access them.
unl.edu
Dinosaurs and Disasters to feature activity stations, live music, storytime
After a two-year hiatus, Dinosaurs and Disasters returns to the University of Nebraska State Museum-Morrill Hall from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 4. Visitors can explore facts and myths about dinosaurs, disasters and science with University of Nebraska–Lincoln researchers and educators from the Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences and the museum. Morrill Hall will also host a collection drive for the Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach.
unl.edu
Spring Club Fair to showcase 79 student groups and orgs
Spring Club Fair to showcase 79 student groups and orgs. Occurring at the start of each semester, the Club Fair is a chance for Huskers to meet and mingle with many recognized student organizations and clubs (RSOs) all at once. Every student is encouraged to get involved in at least two organizations during their college years - one associated with academics and one associated with an interest.
unl.edu
From the Archives: Snow day
A snowy view of the heart of the University of Nebraska campus in 1924, including Architecture Hall (left, then serving as the library). Also pictured to the right of Architecture Hall is Brace Hall and the original Administration Building. The image below is from the same day and shows the...
unl.edu
grant leads to embedded computer science ethics program
There are many concerning uses of technology, such as malicious use and unintentional bias of artificial intelligence, misrepresentation with deepfakes, privacy eroding tracking software and data collection used in targeted algorithms. These, and other technology-focused anxieties, prompted Adam Thompson and graduate student, Colton Harper to create an embedded ethics program...
unl.edu
Nebraska’s leading economic indicator sees modest decline
Nebraska’s leading economic indicator fell in December, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. The indicator, designed to predict economic activity six months into the future, dropped 0.03%. “The leading indicator has declined in most recent months, suggesting there will be limited growth in...
unl.edu
All in the Hall rollout promotes sustainability campuswide
Hundreds of campus community members now have the opportunity to contribute to campus sustainability with the continued rollout of the All in the Hall program. In December, All in the Hall expanded into ten additional campus buildings, adding to the 19 buildings that have already implemented the program. With approval from University leaders, All in the Hall will be implemented campus-wide over the next few years to provide a consistent recycling program across campus and make progress toward institutional sustainability goals. The implementation consists of adding new, streamlined recycling stations in high-traffic areas within each building. These stations give campus community members the opportunity to take sustainability efforts into their own hands by increasing their mindfulness of the waste they produce and choosing to recycle the right materials.
unl.edu
‘Living’ opens Jan. 27 at the Ross
Bill Nighy stars in director Oliver Hermanus’ “Living,” a remake of a Kurosawa classic, which opens at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center Jan. 27. Continuing is “The Son.”. “Living” tells the story of an ordinary man, reduced by years...
unl.edu
Lied opens semester with ‘On Your Feet’ discount
The Lied Center for Performing Arts is kicking off the semester with a rocking, fun opportunity for the Husker family. As a welcome back for the spring semester, the Lied is offering half price tickets to “On Your Feet,” a musical showing Jan. 27-28. The performance features the inspiring, true story about Gloria and Emilio Estefan and their rise to musical stardom. The show features some of duo’s most iconic songs, including “Rhythm is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “Get On Your Feet,” “Don’t want to Lose You Now,” “1-2-3” and “Coming Out of the Dark.”
