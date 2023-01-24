Hundreds of campus community members now have the opportunity to contribute to campus sustainability with the continued rollout of the All in the Hall program. In December, All in the Hall expanded into ten additional campus buildings, adding to the 19 buildings that have already implemented the program. With approval from University leaders, All in the Hall will be implemented campus-wide over the next few years to provide a consistent recycling program across campus and make progress toward institutional sustainability goals. The implementation consists of adding new, streamlined recycling stations in high-traffic areas within each building. These stations give campus community members the opportunity to take sustainability efforts into their own hands by increasing their mindfulness of the waste they produce and choosing to recycle the right materials.

