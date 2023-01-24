Read full article on original website
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission
Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing. While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
UMKC takes on Denver following Allen's 20-point outing
Denver Pioneers (12-11, 3-7 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (9-13, 5-4 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: UMKC faces the Denver Pioneers after Shemarri Allen scored 20 points in UMKC's 64-61 victory over the Omaha Mavericks. The Kangaroos have gone 5-4 in home games. UMKC is eighth in the Summit with 27.7 points per...
Dallas 99, Phoenix 95
Percentages: FG .429, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 13-34, .382 (Dinwiddie 5-6, Finney-Smith 3-10, Hardaway Jr. 2-6, Bullock 2-8, Green 1-2, Bertans 0-1, Doncic 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Powell 3). Turnovers: 7 (Green 2, Ntilikina 2, Dinwiddie, Finney-Smith, Hardaway Jr.). Steals: 3 (Green 2, Finney-Smith).
Islanders bring 6-game losing streak into matchup with the Red Wings
Detroit Red Wings (20-18-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (23-22-5, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Islanders -160, Red Wings +136; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders aim to stop their six-game losing streak when they take on the Detroit...
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
NFL world reacts to insane Chiefs, Mahomes news
While the Cincinnati Bengals might be enjoying the underdog role throughout their NFL playoff run this season, they won’t technically be the underdogs when they travel into Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game this weekend. And that’s some pretty historic news. While the Bengals did open the Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Chiefs, Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
L.A. Clippers 138, San Antonio 100
Percentages: FG .451, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (McDermott 3-7, Roby 2-2, Bates-Diop 2-5, Branham 1-2, Collins 0-1, Jones 0-1, Dieng 0-2, K.Johnson 0-2, Wesley 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Collins). Turnovers: 12 (S.Johnson 5, Collins 2, Jones 2, McDermott, Poeltl, Wesley). Steals: 2...
Western Conference-leading Dallas faces New Jersey
New Jersey Devils (31-12-4, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (28-13-9, first in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -139, Devils +117; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars face the New Jersey Devils. Dallas has a 13-5-5 record at home and a...
Northern Kentucky hosts Milwaukee following Freeman's 26-point performance
Milwaukee Panthers (14-7, 8-3 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (14-8, 9-2 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Northern Kentucky Norse after BJ Freeman scored 26 points in Milwaukee's 93-86 loss to the Wright State Raiders. The Norse have gone 12-2 in home games. Northern Kentucky is 3-1 in games decided...
Minnesota in action against Buffalo after overtime win
Buffalo Sabres (25-19-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (25-17-4, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Buffalo Sabres after the Wild knocked off the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 in overtime. Minnesota is 25-17-4 overall and 14-8-1 in home games. The Wild have conceded...
Caldwell and SE Louisiana host New Orleans
SE Louisiana Lions (12-9, 6-2 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (6-13, 3-5 Southland) BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana visits the New Orleans Privateers after Nick Caldwell scored 28 points in SE Louisiana's 92-87 victory against the New Orleans Privateers. The Privateers are 5-5 on their home court. New Orleans leads the...
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 79, PORTLAND 60
Percentages: FG .400, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 3-18, .167 (Robertson 2-3, Gorosito 1-4, Meadows 0-1, Perry 0-1, Applewhite 0-2, Wood 0-3, Sjolund 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Wood 2, Nduka). Turnovers: 12 (Applewhite 4, Wood 3, Robertson 2, Meadows, Perry, Sjolund). Steals: 4 (Wood 2,...
Omaha hosts Abmas and Oral Roberts
Omaha Mavericks (7-15, 3-7 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (18-4, 9-0 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hosts the Omaha Mavericks after Max Abmas scored 25 points in Oral Roberts' 102-61 win over the Denver Pioneers. The Golden Eagles have gone 12-0 at home. Oral Roberts has a 15-2 record...
Sacramento St. 67, Montana 48
MONTANA (9-12) Bannan 3-6 0-0 6, Di.Thomas 1-6 2-2 4, Martin 5-8 0-0 14, Moody 5-12 0-0 12, Whitney 1-4 0-0 2, Oke 1-2 1-1 3, Vazquez 1-5 0-0 2, Nap 1-2 1-2 3, Brown 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 19-48 4-5 48. SACRAMENTO ST. (12-9) Marks 0-2 0-0 0, McRae...
