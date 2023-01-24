Read full article on original website
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission
Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing. While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
Timme leads No. 14 Gonzaga against Portland after 38-point outing
Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-4, 6-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (11-12, 3-5 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Gonzaga visits the Portland Pilots after Drew Timme scored 38 points in Gonzaga's 99-90 victory against the Pacific Tigers. The Pilots have gone 9-3 at home. Portland is fourth in the WCC shooting 37.5% from...
UMKC takes on Denver following Allen's 20-point outing
Denver Pioneers (12-11, 3-7 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (9-13, 5-4 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: UMKC faces the Denver Pioneers after Shemarri Allen scored 20 points in UMKC's 64-61 victory over the Omaha Mavericks. The Kangaroos have gone 5-4 in home games. UMKC is eighth in the Summit with 27.7 points per...
Northern Kentucky hosts Milwaukee following Freeman's 26-point performance
Milwaukee Panthers (14-7, 8-3 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (14-8, 9-2 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Northern Kentucky Norse after BJ Freeman scored 26 points in Milwaukee's 93-86 loss to the Wright State Raiders. The Norse have gone 12-2 in home games. Northern Kentucky is 3-1 in games decided...
L.A. Clippers 138, San Antonio 100
Percentages: FG .451, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (McDermott 3-7, Roby 2-2, Bates-Diop 2-5, Branham 1-2, Collins 0-1, Jones 0-1, Dieng 0-2, K.Johnson 0-2, Wesley 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Collins). Turnovers: 12 (S.Johnson 5, Collins 2, Jones 2, McDermott, Poeltl, Wesley). Steals: 2...
Utah 63, Oregon St. 44
UTAH (15-7) Be.Carlson 3-4 0-0 6, Br.Carlson 3-7 5-6 12, Anthony 3-4 1-2 7, Madsen 4-11 3-4 13, Worster 4-8 3-3 12, Stefanovic 2-7 0-0 6, Keita 2-3 0-0 4, Exacte 1-7 0-0 3, Holt 0-2 0-0 0, Tarlac 0-0 0-0 0, Brenchley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 12-15 63.
Dallas 99, Phoenix 95
Percentages: FG .429, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 13-34, .382 (Dinwiddie 5-6, Finney-Smith 3-10, Hardaway Jr. 2-6, Bullock 2-8, Green 1-2, Bertans 0-1, Doncic 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Powell 3). Turnovers: 7 (Green 2, Ntilikina 2, Dinwiddie, Finney-Smith, Hardaway Jr.). Steals: 3 (Green 2, Finney-Smith).
Caldwell and SE Louisiana host New Orleans
SE Louisiana Lions (12-9, 6-2 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (6-13, 3-5 Southland) BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana visits the New Orleans Privateers after Nick Caldwell scored 28 points in SE Louisiana's 92-87 victory against the New Orleans Privateers. The Privateers are 5-5 on their home court. New Orleans leads the...
Avalanche host the Blues following Rantanen's 2-goal game
St. Louis Blues (23-22-3, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (26-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Avalanche -230, Blues +185. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the St. Louis Blues after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Avalanche's 5-3 loss.
Oilers and Blackhawks face off in Western Conference action
Chicago Blackhawks (14-28-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (27-18-4, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers and the Chicago Blackhawks meet in Western Conference play. Edmonton has a 12-11-3 record at home and a 27-18-4 record overall. The Oilers have a 26-6-2 record when...
Oregon 75, Colorado 69
COLORADO (12-10) da Silva 8-14 4-4 23, Lovering 1-2 0-0 2, Clifford 7-11 0-0 17, Hadley 1-5 0-0 2, Simpson 2-13 4-4 8, O'Brien 2-8 0-0 5, Hammond 2-8 3-4 7, Gabbidon 0-3 2-2 2, Wright 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 24-65 13-14 69. OREGON (12-9) Guerrier 6-11 2-2 16, Bittle...
Bruins-Lightning takeaways: A rare 3rd period lapse for Boston
Boston still sits 12 points ahead of the next best team in the NHL. Continuing their quest for NHL history, the Boston Bruins found themselves deadlocked in another playoff-like contest Thursday night in Tampa. Much like Tuesday night in Montreal, the Black and Gold needed to bring their ‘A-game’ against...
No. 6 Arizona 63, Washington St. 58
ARIZONA (18-3) A.Tubelis 9-16 0-2 18, Ballo 0-3 1-2 1, Kriisa 5-11 0-0 15, Ramey 2-9 0-0 5, Henderson 1-6 2-2 5, Larsson 5-8 0-0 10, Boswell 4-5 0-0 9. Totals 26-58 3-6 63. Gueye 6-19 3-3 15, Jakimovski 3-9 0-0 7, Rodman 1-1 6-6 9, Bamba 2-7 4-6 9, Powell 6-11 2-2 15, Darling 0-4 1-2 1, Mullins 0-4 0-0 0, Diongue 0-2 0-0 0, Houinsou 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 19-58 16-19 58.
Where would Bears’ Justin Fields rank among 2023 quarterback class?
The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, which puts them in a prime position to trade back and acquire additional compensation. But there are some who believe the Bears should stay put at first overall and select a quarterback. Never mind the fact that Justin Fields is coming off an impressive season, where he emerged as one of the league’s most electrifying players despite having nothing around him on offense.
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 79, PORTLAND 60
Percentages: FG .400, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 3-18, .167 (Robertson 2-3, Gorosito 1-4, Meadows 0-1, Perry 0-1, Applewhite 0-2, Wood 0-3, Sjolund 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Wood 2, Nduka). Turnovers: 12 (Applewhite 4, Wood 3, Robertson 2, Meadows, Perry, Sjolund). Steals: 4 (Wood 2,...
SAN DIEGO 87, PEPPERDINE 78
Percentages: FG .534, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Earlington 2-6, McKinney 1-1, Sisoho Jawara 1-2, Townsend 1-2, Williams 1-2, Beniwal 0-2, Turner 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Williams). Turnovers: 17 (Williams 4, Earlington 3, Jamerson 3, McKinney 2, Sisoho Jawara 2, Townsend 2, Lynch).
SACRAMENTO STATE 67, MONTANA 48
Percentages: FG .396, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Martin 4-5, Moody 2-5, Di.Thomas 0-1, Nap 0-1, Vazquez 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 7 (Nap 2, Bannan, Brown, Di.Thomas, Oke, Vazquez). Steals: 3 (Martin, Oke, Vazquez). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. SACRAMENTO ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Marks120-20-01-1010. McRae215-134-45-72114. Chappell262-50-00-2205. Hunt293-70-00-3729. Patterson362-50-01-6115.
Mississippi 78, Mississippi St. 63
MISSISSIPPI (17-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.000, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Collins 5-11, Baker 1-4, Taylor 1-1, Eaton 1-1, Thompson 1-1, Salary 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Singleton 2, Igbokwe 1) Turnovers: 13 (Scott 3, Singleton 2, Taylor 2, Thompson 2, Davis 1, Baker 1, Eaton 1, Salary 1) Steals: 6...
