Film commission, festival in county’s future

Bertie County film aficionados are in luck.

There is a red carpet in their future, and the county may soon have its own film commission.

That was the plan Dr. Patricia Ferguson pitched to the Bertie County Board of Commissioners last Thursday as she urged the commissioners to explore the development of a film commission as a way to attract notoriety and revenue.

Ferguson said the rapid increase in video streaming of short films, movies and serial episodes has created a need for more filming locations. She also indicated the locations, directors, producers and other industry creatives choose to shoot those films translates into revenue.

Ferguson believes the path to that revenue begins with a film commission to promote Bertie County to industry creatives.

Ferguson is currently the force behind the Heritage Talent Pecan Pickling Short Film Festival to be held in September 2023 and realizes the revenue generated from a successful film festival can be extensive.

“The work I am doing is an affirmed signal to Hollywood, New York and others that there is a Tier 1 region in Northeast Eastern North Carolina that is saying we welcome the film industry,” said Ferguson.

A film commission works to develop and promote an area or region to those industry professionals scouting for locations. The revenue realized from such a film deal is often substantial, plus, North Carolina offers a 25 percent rebate on qualifying expenses and purchases made by production companies while in-state as one of its film incentives.

The rebate is funded through the North Carolina Film and Entertainment Grant, which currently has a designated recurring starting amount of $31 million per fiscal year beginning in July, with any unused funds carrying over from fiscal year to fiscal year.

The board unanimously accepted Ferguson’s advice.

“Bertie County is already known for two films — one called The Hive, the other Raising Bertie — both have received several awards,” said Commissioner John Trent. “I think it’s a tremendous opportunity for Bertie County and also think it’s tremendous for the citizens of Bertie County, especially with what we’ve got going on with Tall Glass of Water and other projects.

The board voted unanimously to explore the procedures and establish a film commission going forward.

Ferguson’s Pecan Pickling Short Film Festival is scheduled to premiere on Sept. 8 and run through Sept. 10.

Ferguson explained the festival will host some of the most creative films by some of the most promising local, state and national filmmakers. The three-day event will host films of all lengths and genres.

“The films screened at these festivals include projects that are rich in a diversity of voices,” Ferguson said.

Heritage Talent Pecan Pickling Short Film Festival intends to offer new filmmakers a platform to introduce their work. The festival will offer a “hybrid” category featuring projects created by young filmmakers who partner with adult filmmakers to showcase their projects and craft.

Film categories include action, animation, documentary, feature, music video and commercials.

The goal of the festival is to celebrate the creative arts and showcase local talent in rural and urban centers. Ferguson is actively looking for talent to volunteer for the festival and is calling all creatives to submit their work.

For more information and to volunteer to be part of the inaugural Pecan Pickling Film Festival go to: heritagetalent.com