Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FDallas, TX
Arizona Deputies Pile On Schizophrenic Man, Leaving Him To Die. What Makes It Justified?Chibuzo NwachukuPhoenix, AZ
Bacon-Wrapped Burrito Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix in for a big drop: Goldman Sachs forecasts more than 25% home price declineEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
City of Mesa Offers Resident’s Guide to Taking Care of Your NeighborhoodSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
themesatribune.com
Gold Canyon Arts Festival features variety of works
The 22nd annual Superstition Mountains will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, on the grounds of the Gold Canyon United Methodist Church at 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road. The festival has no admission fee and offers free parking but is off limits to dogs and skateboards.
Food Network Chef, Giada De Laurentiis, Cooks Up Two New Restaurants at Caesars Republic in Scottsdale
Giada De Laurentiis’ signature Italian flavors are sure to be a hit when they open at the Caesars Republic Scottsdale next year.
AZFamily
Pioneer 3TV helicopter reporter’s final flight around the Phoenix sky
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — For residents who lived through or grown up in the Valley since the 1970s, Jerry Foster should be a familiar name. Though he wasn’t the first helicopter reporter for a television station — that goes to John D. Silva flying for Los Angeles station KTLA in 1958 — Foster was the helicopter reporter who inspired other news stations nationwide to have their own in-the-sky coverage.
AZFamily
Guy Fieri to bring ‘Flavortown’ Tailgate to Glendale; performances by DIPLO & LOCASH
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Food Network star and beloved foodie Guy Fieri is bringing his own Big Game party to the town, delivering it all. Dubbed “America’s favorite food personality,” the restauranteur is bringing what they’re calling the largest culinary event in town leading up to the Super Bowl’s kickoff. Introducing “Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate Presented by Cash App,” the event is slated to host a sleuth of restaurant pop-ups, bars, musical performances, and even a Taste of Phoenix. About 10,000 guests are expected at the event.
AZFamily
Happy Hour Spots: Get a basket of tacos, spinach con queso, wings and more
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There are plenty of places around the Valley to pick up a quick bite or something to drink, but not all happy hours are the same. So we’re here to feature to some of the best deals out there across Phoenix and around the Valley. This week, a Mexican restaurant with three area locations, including Chandler.
AZFamily
Permanent bracelets now trending in 2023′s new trends
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With every year comes new trends, and this one you’ve likely seen on social media. Many individuals are starting to get their bracelets, anklets and sometimes even rings welded permanently together for life. Some say it’s helpful to make sure you don’t lose your special accessories. “It’s a claspless bracelet that you don’t have to take off,” Jenny Melissa Rodriguez, owner and jewelry designer at Pure Life Jewelry, said. “We have gold-filled, sterling silver...I do offer solid 14K gold, but you can shower with them and go into the pool.”
citysuntimes.com
Stand aside Nashville - Scottsdale is the new hottest party destination
Coined by The New York Times, Scottsdale is the “New Nashville” destination for bachelorette parties. With women around the country picking their spots to celebrate their final social event before upcoming nuptials they are choosing Scottsdale as their desired locale. Instagram is flooding with ideas for the trendiest...
themesatribune.com
Popular cigar shop expands into Mesa
It only took one puff from a premium cigar in a Beverly Hills restaurant in the ‘90s and Ron Hardin became a connoisseur. Now, as the majority owner of Maduro’s Fine Cigars East, Hardin said premium cigars sit in a completely different class from other smokers. And that’s...
You'll need reservations to eat at these top Valley restaurants during Super Bowl week
PHOENIX — A long time ago, the joke about Phoenix's culinary scene was a bitter "Tacos, steak and one French guy." Things have changed (though the French guy, Vincent Guerithault, still has a great restaurant here) and Phoenix is the home to the kind of places that get featured on Netflix specials and Yelp favorite lists.
azbigmedia.com
3 Arizona restaurants make Yelp Top 100 Places to Eat list
Yelp, the company that connects people with great local businesses, today announced its 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, celebrating the must-visit restaurants across the United States. Each year, Yelp analyzes the millions of reviews on its platform and considers suggestions from its community of users to name the best local eateries, including food trucks, cafes and delis. And three Arizona restaurants earned spots on the Yelp Top 100 Places to Eat in the United States list.
AZFamily
Grabbing lettuce with bare hands, unsafe food temps among Phoenix-area eatery health violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Gilbert dads create paint coating to keep scorpions, pests out of homes
Popular Mesa pizza shop, Phoenix sushi restaurant hit with health code violations. Mellow Mushroom in Mesa and Fuku Sushi in Phoenix are just some of the restaurants on this week's Dirty Dining list. Scottsdale man accused of running fake golf charity scam. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Arizona’s Family Investigates...
AZFamily
Phoenix’s HALO Animal Rescue is working to get senior dogs into loving families
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Tuesday is “Change a Pet’s Life Day” and JCPenney is partnering across the U.S. with pet shelters, including Phoenix’s own HALO Animal Rescue, to make sure as many senior dogs in shelters find their “furever” home as possible. JCPenney is...
Valley doctor working to recover after fall over the holidays
PHOENIX — A Valley doctor who's helped patients for 20 years is the one now being treated. Dr. Grayson Guzman has been hospitalized for a month after taking a fall during the holidays. Kara Guzman, his wife, says he wanted to fix some Christmas lights that had fallen at...
Phoenix New Times
This West Valley Restaurant Serves Hot Chicken With a Twist
Chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, chicken nuggets, and chicken wraps: chicken dishes have been taking over restaurant menus with new spots dedicated to the bird popping up across the Valley in rapid succession. In suburban Peoria, one chicken joint stands out among the crowd. As you enter Twist Hot Chicken, a...
Phoenix New Times
The Departed: A Final Farewell to Notable Arizonans We Lost in 2022
From health complications to the heat, accidents, police shootings, and even lethal injections, the cause of deaths we chronicled at Phoenix New Times in 2022 were as varied, tragic, and memorable as the people who passed. A judge and mother, a beloved bar owner, a neighborhood activist, artists, an advocate...
Police identify skeletal remains found in desert near Buckeye
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. It contains images that might be disturbing to some. Authorities have identified the skeletal remains, found in a remote desert area in Buckeye earlier this month, as 35-year-old Juan Fierro. Buckeye police said the remains were...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
New stores: Sprouts Farmers Market, Trader Joe’s to add to their location counts
The new year brings with it plenty of new grocery stores around the country. Both Sprouts Farmers Market and Trader Joe’s recently announced new market locations. Phoenix-based Sprouts, which opened a new store in Nashville last Friday, plans to open a store in Surprise, Arizona, about 45 minutes from downtown Phoenix, on Feb. 3. The store will host grand opening events during its first weekend, with the first 200 shoppers receiving “Goodness it’s Free” goodie bags filled with product samples. There will also interactive, educational activities such as games, face painting and seasonal fruit taste-testing.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix is one of 4 U.S. cities to see housing crash similar to '08, Goldman Sachs says
PHOENIX - Goldman Sachs says Phoenix is one of four cities that could see a housing crash to rival what we saw in 2008 – but a local expert says the numbers and trends don't add up. The investment bank is predicting drastic decreases in home prices – as...
AZFamily
Popular Mesa pizza shop, Phoenix sushi restaurant hit with health code violations
Arizona’s Family Investigates obtained police reports showing more than 20 additional people have come forward, some losing tens of thousands of dollars. Gov. Hobbs expanding program that ships migrants out of state. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:21 PM MST. |. According to a new contract obtained by Arizona's...
