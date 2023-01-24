Read full article on original website
Local developers bringing apartments, restaurants, and entertainment spaces to Birmingham in 2023
Developers in Birmingham have already begun working on over $28 million worth of renovation and construction in the area since the beginning of 2023. Local contractors Brasfield & Gorrie are the top commercial permit recipient so far in January. The company is currently working on three projects that total nearly $4 million.
Bham Now
8 new businesses in Birmingham, including MELT, Ono Poké + more
Get excited, we have tons of new openings this week. From food to retail and wellness, keep reading to find out the buzziest new businesses in Birmingham. After closing their doors in Avondale in December 2022, MELT has moved to the popular Lane Parke area in Mountain Brook. They’re still serving their delicious grilled cheese and beloved fries, just in a new location.
Shelby Reporter
Champy’s in Alabaster celebrates 10 years of business
ALABASTER – Champy’s Famous Fried Chicken is celebrating 10 years of business in the city of Alabaster. The announcement of the anniversary was first made in an official Facebook post by the business. “Thank you, Alabaster and the greater Birmingham area,” the post read. “This weekend we celebrate...
Bham Now
COMING SOON: The Peach Cobbler Factory opens in Trussville, Spring 2023
Hey, cobbler fans—you’ll a-peach-iate this delicious news. The Peach Cobbler Factory is opening soon in Trussville! Read on for the tasty scoop. A Black-founded business, The Peach Cobbler Factory got its start in 2013. With an aggressive expansion plan, the franchise is quickly opening in several new locations across Alabama. Some nearby will include Birmingham and Mountain Brook. But, first, owner and franchisee Ebonee Hammonds-Copeland is bringing the biz to Trussville.
Bham Now
Social Taco NOW OPEN in Homewood—details here
The long awaited day has finally come! Social Taco—sister restaurant to Homewood favorites SoHo Social and SoHo Standard—is officially open for business. After over a year of planning, construction and preparation, Social Taco is finally opening its doors. Brought to you by the brains behind SoHo Social and...
comebacktown.com
Local entrepreneur sells company for $1.2 billion—big win for Birmingham
When you read this column, you may think it’s about a successful entrepreneur selling his business and making a lot of money. He did make a lot of money, but the real story is that this man plans to build multiple businesses that will create many much needed high paying jobs.
hooversun.com
Metro Roundup: Neighbors ice cream shop in Homewood to close Sunday
Neighbors, a cooperative ice cream shop in West Homewood, is closing its doors this Sunday, Jan. 29. First launched nearly two years ago, the shop “had one goal in mind: let’s make West Homewood better and give our neighbors something they would enjoy,” the owners said in an Instagram post Tuesday.
otmj.com
Ray’s Reign: Well-Known Real Estate Leader Is 56th Annual Beaux Arts Krewe Ball King
This year’s king of the Beaux Arts Krewe has had a variety of life experiences, from highlights in his real estate career to involvement in a host of civic and church activities. But one of the strongest influences on Henry Ray, now president and co-owner of Ray & Poynor Properties, occurred when he was just a teenager.
thebamabuzz.com
These 3 Alabama spas were named some of America’s favorite spas
You’ll catch me road-tripping to Birmingham, Florence and Opelika because I’m in need of a spa day. Read on to learn all about Spas of America’s favorite Alabama spas. Alabama is filled with the best of the best including spas. Spas of America just released a list of their favorite spas in the country by state. Here are the three that came out on top in Alabama:
All American Circus Comes to Anniston
Anniston, AL – Saturday, January 28th is the day for the circus!. This year, Oscar Garcia presents an ALL-NEW show, perfect for the whole family. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. This event will be located at the Norwood Hodges Community Center (3125 Spring Valley Rd, Anniston, AL.) The will be two showtimes. One will be at 5:00 pm and one at 7:30 pm. Arrive early and enjoy a little extra circus fun at the kids fun zone before showtime.PRE-SALE DISCOUNT DEALS: AllAmericanCircus.com/tour-dates/
Bham Now
Pet Paradise– a boarding, grooming, & vet care facility opening first Alabama location in Hoover
Pet Paradise will be opening a new grooming, boarding and veterinary care facility in 2023. The company currently has 50 locations across nine states but the Tattersall Park project will be their first location in Alabama. Pet Paradise journey to Hoover. In 2021, the Hoover City Council gave approval for...
wbrc.com
Towing mishap caught on camera; nearby restaurants say predatory towing been going on for years
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A tow truck driver in downtown appears to damage a car in the lot plus the car they were towing and just drives away. Neighboring businesses and customers say Parking Enforcement System’s actions are getting out of hand. Parking Enforcement System, Inc. is getting fresh...
wbrc.com
Birmingham-area Chick-fil-A restaurants offering free nuggets
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - How do free Chick-fil-A nuggets sound?. Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Birmingham area are offering a free 5-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets entrée via the Chick-fil-A app now through Saturday, Jan. 28. Simply open the Chick-fil-A app and you will see a popup for the reward. Click...
WSFA
Alabama Family named nation’s top young farm family
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Farming is a way of life. It’s not just a job for families who choose it. One Alabama farm family is being recognized for their work. Daniel and Carla Trantham were named the nation’s top young farm family during American Farm Bureau Federation Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico, earlier this month. This is the first time an Alabama Farmers Federation farm family has won the Achievement Award. The Tranthams say this is an honor.
Bham Now
3 of Birmingham’s must see vintage clothing shops
Shopping vintage is a great way to explore originality. As a response to fast fashion—vintage clothing stores allow shoppers to find unique pieces to identify their style and find their individuality through fashion. Birmingham has an up-and-coming market for vintage clothing that we are excited to see flourish. Keep reading for three of our recommendations for all your vintage clothing needs.
birminghamtimes.com
K’la Inman’s Daughter Appeared in ‘Black Panther’ film; Then Came the Calls
After her daughter, Sybella, was booked as an orphan in the blockbuster 2018 film Black Panther, K’la Inman was flooded with calls. “People were really interested about how we got her in it. Therefore, I started doing consultations for like $35, and one-on-ones for $35 and the business kind of grew from there.”
Bham Now
3 Birmingham restaurants are semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards
As if you needed another reason to believe Birmingham is a food city, two restaurants and one Bham chef have made it to the semifinals of the 2023 James Beard Awards. Keep reading to learn who is on the list from The Magic City. What are the James Beard Awards?
Bham Now
She’s making a big difference at Protective, one of Birmingham’s largest companies—find out how
Back in 2019, Brooke Wright was looking for a job where she didn’t have to work nights, weekends and overnights. After working for 10 years as a bilingual 911 dispatcher, she was ready for a change. A temp assignment led her to Protective, and she hasn’t looked back. Keep reading to learn more about how her career has progressed in just three years, while she continues to serve our community in multiple ways.
Bham Now
Birmingham Restaurant Week is Jan. 26-Feb. 4—everything you need to know
Birmingham Restaurant Week is back for the 2023 Winter Edition. Mark your calendars for Jan. 26-Feb. 4 for 10 days of deals on multi-course, chef-curated meals and bartender-created cocktails. Read on for how you can support the local restaurants, bars, coffee shops and food trucks that make Birmingham one of the top culinary and beverage destinations in the state.
Read Alf Van Hoose’s 1983 Birmingham News column on death of Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant
Editor’s note: Alf Van Hoose worked for The Birmingham News from 1947-90, serving as sports editor and lead columnist for the last 22 of those years. In that time, he became arguably Paul “Bear” Bryant’s closest friend in the media. Re-printed below is the column Van Hoose published on Jan. 27, 1983, the day after Bryant died at age 69.
