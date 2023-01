Clemson will look to continue its impressive season atop the Atlantic Coast Conference when it takes on Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., on Saturday night. The 24th-ranked Tigers (17-4, 9-1 ACC) need a win over the Seminoles (7-14, 5-5) to stay in the Associated Press Top 25 as they open a two-game trip that will take them to Boston College next week.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 13 HOURS AGO