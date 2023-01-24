Read full article on original website
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Albany Herald
Cavs have no trouble disposing of short-handed Rockets
Darius Garland scored a game-high 26 points while Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen recorded double-doubles as the Cleveland Cavaliers cruised to a 113-95 road win over the Houston Rockets on Thursday. Garland shot 9 of 16 from the floor, connected on five 3-pointers, and added nine assists and four steals...
Albany Herald
Luka Doncic gets hurt, Mavericks still top Suns
Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high 36 points as the visiting Dallas Mavericks overcame an early injury to star Luka Doncic to beat the Phoenix Suns 99-95 on Thursday night. Dorian Finney-Smith had 18 points and 12 rebounds, Dwight Powell added 15 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 11, and Reggie Bullock...
Albany Herald
Hornets double up Bulls in fourth quarter en route to win
Terry Rozier poured in 28 points and LaMelo Ball, who hadn't played in more than a week, scored five points of his 15 points during a key late-game stretch as the Charlotte Hornets beat the visiting Chicago Bulls 111-96 on Thursday night. Rozier sank four of Charlotte's seven 3-pointers and...
Albany Herald
Unfazed Hurricanes look to sustain roll vs. Sharks
The Carolina Hurricanes keep plugging along even as their goaltending situation tends to be a moving target. Now with Frederik Andersen suffering an upper-body injury, another chapter at the goalie position is sure to unfold Friday night when the Hurricanes host the San Jose Sharks in Raleigh, N.C.
Albany Herald
Mavericks star Luka Doncic exits with sprained ankle
Mavericks star Luka Doncic exited Dallas' Thursday game against the host Phoenix Suns in the first quarter due to a sprained left ankle and was ruled out for the rest of the contest. Doncic limped to the locker room after sustaining the injury. An X-ray was negative.
Albany Herald
Raptors, Warriors collide looking for consistency
Two teams coming off satisfying wins and hoping to turn the corner to consistency square off Friday night in San Francisco when the Golden State Warriors host the Toronto Raptors. It also brings together the teams that dueled in the memorable 2019 NBA Finals.
Albany Herald
Thunder, Jalen Williams look to reverse fortunes vs. Cavs
Jalen Williams came off the bench for the Oklahoma City Thunder the last time they faced off with the Cleveland Cavaliers. In the Thunder's next game two days later, the rookie from Santa Clara moved into the starting lineup and hasn't moved since.
Albany Herald
Clippers cut down Spurs for season sweep
Paul George scored 35 points and Kawhi Leonard added 27 in just three quarters of play as the Los Angeles Clippers swamped the visiting San Antonio Spurs 138-100 on Thursday to win their fourth straight game. The contest was the second of a road back-to-back for the Spurs (although both...
Albany Herald
Suns C Deandre Ayton (illness) to return vs. Mavericks
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton will return to the court for Thursday's game against the visiting Dallas Mavericks. Ayton has missed the team's last three games due to a non-COVID illness that included headaches and issues finding his breath. The 24-year-old jokingly noted on Thursday afternoon that he thinks he became ill as a result of an interaction with his son Deandre Jr.
Albany Herald
Pistons use 43-point third quarter to take down Nets
Saddiq Bey scored 15 of his 25 points in the third quarter as the Detroit Pistons took control in a 130-122 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night in New York. The Pistons snapped a four-game losing streak and bounced back from an unsightly 150-130 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. On Thursday, they scored 43 points in the third, marking their highest-scoring quarter this season.
Albany Herald
Nick Schmaltz nets hat trick as Coyotes blank Blues
Nick Schmaltz scored his first career hat trick and added an assist to lead the Arizona Coyotes over the St. Louis Blues 5-0 Thursday night in Tempe, Ariz. Karel Vejmelka made 33 saves for his third shutout of the season and the fourth of his career.
Albany Herald
Legendary basketball analyst Billy Packer dies at 82
Legendary college basketball announcer Billy Packer, who covered the NCAA Tournament and Final Four for three-plus decades and was one of the most prominent voices in the sport, died Thursday at 82. His family announced Packer's passing on Twitter.
Albany Herald
All-Star Game to pit Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis; starters revealed
LeBron James has earned his 19th All-Star selection in 20 NBA seasons, tying Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most in league history. He also became the only player to be selected 19 straight times. It'll be Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis when the 2023 NBA All-Star game tips off Feb. 19...
Albany Herald
Red Wings, Islanders look to make up wild-card ground
The Detroit Red Wings and New York Islanders enter the final weekend before the NHL All-Star break in the same position -- chasing the teams ahead of them in the Eastern Conference wild-card race. The task is growing as realistic for the Red Wings as it is becoming more difficult...
Albany Herald
Blue Jackets carry rare dose of confidence into Vancouver
The lowly Columbus Blue Jackets, infused with a rare jolt of confidence, head to Vancouver to face the Canucks on Friday night. The Blue Jackets, who sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, are coming off a rare win - a 3-2 overtime victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. They erased a 2-1 deficit midway through the third period to establish a three-game points streak - their second-longest of the season.
Five-star joining Blue Devils because of Grant Hill
Former back-to-back Duke basketball national champ Grant Hill, a legendary Blue Devil small forward (1990-94) whose No. 33 forever hangs from Cameron Indoor Stadium's rafters, is responsible for Montverde Academy (Fla.) power forward Sean Stewart's long-time Blue Devil fandom. Stewart, who ranks ...
Shooting for history: McCallum girls basketball team close to elusive district title
McCallum's Carly Kehn hasn’t a clue about the last time her girls basketball program won a district title, which is understandable since she’s in just her second season as head coach. School officials don’t know, either, considering that the only banner hanging in venerable Don Caldwell Gymnasium recognizes...
Albany Herald
Devils, Stars seek momentum entering All-Star break
Two of the NHL's top teams will look to enter the midseason break on a high note when the New Jersey Devils visit the Dallas Stars on Friday. With the NHL All-Star break looming, both New Jersey and Dallas will be playing their last game until Feb. 6.
Albany Herald
Notebook: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts not discussing MVP possibility
Jalen Hurts isn't overly concerned with being one of the five finalists for NFL MVP honors. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has gone from being viewed as a liability as a passer to one of the top players in the game. But if you want to discuss his rise to greatness, Hurts isn't going to partake in the discussion.
