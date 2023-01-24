Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FDallas, TX
Arizona Deputies Pile On Schizophrenic Man, Leaving Him To Die. What Makes It Justified?Chibuzo NwachukuPhoenix, AZ
Bacon-Wrapped Burrito Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix in for a big drop: Goldman Sachs forecasts more than 25% home price declineEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
City of Mesa Offers Resident’s Guide to Taking Care of Your NeighborhoodSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Related
AZFamily
Grabbing lettuce with bare hands, unsafe food temps among Phoenix-area eatery health violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
The Yard Milkshake Bar Scoops Up a Lease at Cannon Beach Surf Park
Franchisees Scott Mills and Kendra Lachmund want to stay accessible to loyal customers with three openings this year.
themesatribune.com
Popular cigar shop expands into Mesa
It only took one puff from a premium cigar in a Beverly Hills restaurant in the ‘90s and Ron Hardin became a connoisseur. Now, as the majority owner of Maduro’s Fine Cigars East, Hardin said premium cigars sit in a completely different class from other smokers. And that’s...
AZFamily
Happy Hour Spots: Get a basket of tacos, spinach con queso, wings and more
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There are plenty of places around the Valley to pick up a quick bite or something to drink, but not all happy hours are the same. So we’re here to feature to some of the best deals out there across Phoenix and around the Valley. This week, a Mexican restaurant with three area locations, including Chandler.
azbigmedia.com
Thompson Thrift breaks ground on 1M SF Germann Commerce Center in Queen Creek
Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company, announced today that it has started construction on the first phase of the 1-million-square-foot Germann Commerce Center in Queen Creek, a thriving suburb southeast of Phoenix. "Queen Creek is one of the fastest-growing cities in Arizona and has emerged as a...
Food Network Chef, Giada De Laurentiis, Cooks Up Two New Restaurants at Caesars Republic in Scottsdale
Giada De Laurentiis’ signature Italian flavors are sure to be a hit when they open at the Caesars Republic Scottsdale next year.
AZFamily
Popular Mesa pizza shop, Phoenix sushi restaurant hit with health code violations
Arizona’s Family Investigates obtained police reports showing more than 20 additional people have come forward, some losing tens of thousands of dollars. Gov. Hobbs expanding program that ships migrants out of state. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:21 PM MST. |. According to a new contract obtained by Arizona's...
azbigmedia.com
3 Arizona restaurants make Yelp Top 100 Places to Eat list
Yelp, the company that connects people with great local businesses, today announced its 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, celebrating the must-visit restaurants across the United States. Each year, Yelp analyzes the millions of reviews on its platform and considers suggestions from its community of users to name the best local eateries, including food trucks, cafes and delis. And three Arizona restaurants earned spots on the Yelp Top 100 Places to Eat in the United States list.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Caesars Republic Scottsdale Announces New Opening Date
The highly-anticipated Caesars Republic Hotel in Scottsdale just poured its last remaining top floor with a new opening date slated for February 2024. Located on the corner of North Goldwater and East Highland Avenue adjacent to the premier retail shopping destination Scottsdale Fashion Square, Caesars Republic will be the first non-gaming hotel by Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas.
citysuntimes.com
Stand aside Nashville - Scottsdale is the new hottest party destination
Coined by The New York Times, Scottsdale is the “New Nashville” destination for bachelorette parties. With women around the country picking their spots to celebrate their final social event before upcoming nuptials they are choosing Scottsdale as their desired locale. Instagram is flooding with ideas for the trendiest...
AZFamily
Gilbert dads create paint coating to keep scorpions, pests out of homes
Popular Mesa pizza shop, Phoenix sushi restaurant hit with health code violations. Mellow Mushroom in Mesa and Fuku Sushi in Phoenix are just some of the restaurants on this week's Dirty Dining list. Scottsdale man accused of running fake golf charity scam. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Arizona’s Family Investigates...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
New stores: Sprouts Farmers Market, Trader Joe’s to add to their location counts
The new year brings with it plenty of new grocery stores around the country. Both Sprouts Farmers Market and Trader Joe’s recently announced new market locations. Phoenix-based Sprouts, which opened a new store in Nashville last Friday, plans to open a store in Surprise, Arizona, about 45 minutes from downtown Phoenix, on Feb. 3. The store will host grand opening events during its first weekend, with the first 200 shoppers receiving “Goodness it’s Free” goodie bags filled with product samples. There will also interactive, educational activities such as games, face painting and seasonal fruit taste-testing.
AZFamily
Pioneer 3TV helicopter reporter’s final flight around the Phoenix sky
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — For residents who lived through or grown up in the Valley since the 1970s, Jerry Foster should be a familiar name. Though he wasn’t the first helicopter reporter for a television station — that goes to John D. Silva flying for Los Angeles station KTLA in 1958 — Foster was the helicopter reporter who inspired other news stations nationwide to have their own in-the-sky coverage.
Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in Town
The restaurant chain Hooters started its own segment of the food industry. For a few decades, the chain had incredible success, expanding throughout the country. However, in recent years, Hooters has become all but extinct, closing up shops in just about every market. However, that doesn’t mean the segment of the restaurant industry is following suit. Other restaurants that have found ways to evolve and grow, continue to thrive. That includes one restaurant chain here in metro Phoenix that, in two months, will be adding an all-new location to the mix.
AZFamily
Arizona schools superintendent canceled education presentations
Popular Mesa pizza shop, Phoenix sushi restaurant hit with health code violations. Mellow Mushroom in Mesa and Fuku Sushi in Phoenix are just some of the restaurants on this week's Dirty Dining list. Scottsdale man accused of running fake golf charity scam. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Arizona’s Family Investigates...
NASDAQ
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Find Out:...
themesatribune.com
Shuffleboard Bob saves the day for Mesa seniors
Thanks to one man the residents of The Citadel Senior Living Community have a new way to stay active. Thanks to the efforts of Robert “Shuffleboard Bob” Zaletel, the community now has two beautifully refurbished shuffleboard courts for other residents to enjoy that will also play home to The Citadel Vikings, the community’s shuffleboard team and part of the Arizona Shuffleboard Association.
Phoenix New Times
This West Valley Restaurant Serves Hot Chicken With a Twist
Chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, chicken nuggets, and chicken wraps: chicken dishes have been taking over restaurant menus with new spots dedicated to the bird popping up across the Valley in rapid succession. In suburban Peoria, one chicken joint stands out among the crowd. As you enter Twist Hot Chicken, a...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Saving Schnepf Farms' famous peaches this week during freezing temperatures
Schnepf Farms has been working hard this week during our freezing temperatures to protect the Queen Creek farm's peach trees that bloomed early this year due to record rainfall across the Valley. "We start pumping water from our 2,000-foot-deep geothermal well every night around 8 p.m., so during the coldest...
KTAR.com
Chandler kindergarten teacher wins Gaydos and Chad’s teacher tribute
PHOENIX — An East Valley elementary school teacher was named KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show’s Pay Tribute to a Teacher winner for January, presented by Your Valley Toyota Dealers. Kimberly Shuck is a teacher at Carlson Elementary School in Chandler. Most of her...
Comments / 0