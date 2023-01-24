Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FDallas, TX
Arizona Deputies Pile On Schizophrenic Man, Leaving Him To Die. What Makes It Justified?Chibuzo NwachukuPhoenix, AZ
Bacon-Wrapped Burrito Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix in for a big drop: Goldman Sachs forecasts more than 25% home price declineEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
City of Mesa Offers Resident’s Guide to Taking Care of Your NeighborhoodSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Related
City of Mesa Offers Class in Water Conservation
The Colorado River Basin has been in a historic drought for 23 years, and it’s getting worse. Between the drought and low runoff conditions, Lake Mead and Lake Powell are at extremely low levels. According to Deputy Secretary Tommy Beaudreau, “The worsening drought crisis impacting the Colorado River Basin is driven by the effects of climate change, including extreme heat and low precipitation. In turn, severe drought conditions exacerbate wildfire risk and ecosystems disruption, increasing the stress on communities and our landscapes. In response to this continuing crisis, downstream releases from both Glen Canyon and Hoover are being reduced for the second year.
NASDAQ
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Find Out:...
AZFamily
Gilbert dads create paint coating to keep scorpions, pests out of homes
Popular Mesa pizza shop, Phoenix sushi restaurant hit with health code violations. Mellow Mushroom in Mesa and Fuku Sushi in Phoenix are just some of the restaurants on this week's Dirty Dining list. Scottsdale man accused of running fake golf charity scam. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Arizona’s Family Investigates...
AZFamily
Grabbing lettuce with bare hands, unsafe food temps among Phoenix-area eatery health violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Popular Mesa pizza shop, Phoenix sushi restaurant hit with health code violations
Arizona’s Family Investigates obtained police reports showing more than 20 additional people have come forward, some losing tens of thousands of dollars. Gov. Hobbs expanding program that ships migrants out of state. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:21 PM MST. |. According to a new contract obtained by Arizona's...
azbigmedia.com
Thompson Thrift breaks ground on 1M SF Germann Commerce Center in Queen Creek
Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company, announced today that it has started construction on the first phase of the 1-million-square-foot Germann Commerce Center in Queen Creek, a thriving suburb southeast of Phoenix. "Queen Creek is one of the fastest-growing cities in Arizona and has emerged as a...
AZFamily
Pioneer 3TV helicopter reporter’s final flight around the Phoenix sky
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — For residents who lived through or grown up in the Valley since the 1970s, Jerry Foster should be a familiar name. Though he wasn’t the first helicopter reporter for a television station — that goes to John D. Silva flying for Los Angeles station KTLA in 1958 — Foster was the helicopter reporter who inspired other news stations nationwide to have their own in-the-sky coverage.
themesatribune.com
Popular cigar shop expands into Mesa
It only took one puff from a premium cigar in a Beverly Hills restaurant in the ‘90s and Ron Hardin became a connoisseur. Now, as the majority owner of Maduro’s Fine Cigars East, Hardin said premium cigars sit in a completely different class from other smokers. And that’s...
City of Mesa Little Library Program
Did you know that the City of Mesa supports individuals who wish to have a Little Free Library on their property? This program is in place to promote literacy among the citizens of Mesa and works in conjunction with the Little Free Library Project.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Lehi, Mesa at war over apartment project
Many residents of the Lehi community in northwest Mesa cherish an agriculture-based lifestyle within an easy drive from more urban areas. “It’s a place where you can still work in the city, but you can come back and then you can enjoy a country lifestyle,” Lehi Community Improvement Association President Marilyn Crosby said.
Underground construction is happening now on massive Arizona Fresh project in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A brand new project is taking shape in Phoenix, and it's set to make a big impact on the city’s food desert problem. Construction is happening underground and the city said it'll start looking like a more traditional construction site by late summer. It’s tough for...
themesatribune.com
Shuffleboard Bob saves the day for Mesa seniors
Thanks to one man the residents of The Citadel Senior Living Community have a new way to stay active. Thanks to the efforts of Robert “Shuffleboard Bob” Zaletel, the community now has two beautifully refurbished shuffleboard courts for other residents to enjoy that will also play home to The Citadel Vikings, the community’s shuffleboard team and part of the Arizona Shuffleboard Association.
AZFamily
Over 20 victims accuse Scottsdale man of running fake golf charity
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Robert Alexander, 57, was arrested and charged, accused of helping raise money for veterans. Instead, Scottsdale police said he pocketed the cash. Since his arrest back in August, Arizona’s Family Investigates obtained police reports showing more than 20 additional people have come forward, some losing tens of thousands of dollars.
AZFamily
These 4 Arizona restaurants made Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona is no stranger to the foodie scene, and a handful of restaurants have been honored for their culinary creations. Four restaurants in the Grand Canyon State made Yelp’s annual list of the “Top 100 Places to Eat” in the country this year. Just making the Top 10 at No. 8 is Tumerico in Tucson. The restaurant features Latin-inspired vegan and vegetarian food with popular dishes like huevos rancheros and al pastor tacos. Yelpers also highlighted the breakfast burrito and the tasty salsa bar.
themesatribune.com
Kota Benson leaving his mark on Mesa basketball program
Basketball has always been a big part of Kota Benson’s life. After transferring to Mesa High School prior to his junior year, Benson helped his team become a top ten contender in the state for the 6A Conference. Basketball is more than just a game to Benson, it’s about...
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa Public Schools seeks to join multi-district lawsuit against social media companies
The Mesa Public Schools District is seeking to take social media companies to court over practices they consider harmful to the mental health of young people. The governing board voted unanimously to work with outside counsel to file a complaint. An Arizona lawyer says research confirms algorithms for apps like TikTok, Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram and Youtube have contributed to anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts among young people. Meta says it has the required tools to help them be safe while online.
Mesa Public Schools planning to sue Facebook, TikTok over mental health concerns
MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Public Schools Governing Board voted Tuesday night to potentially file a legal complaint against the world's biggest social media companies, accusing the tech giants of ruining the mental health of its students. One of Arizona's largest school districts is planning to follow in the...
AZFamily
Barrett-Jackson auction underway; law enforcement, fire officials staying diligent
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Hundreds of people are making plans to come to the Valley, from the Barret-Jackson auction to the Super Bowl LVII coming to Glendale in February!. Law enforcement and fire officials are working around the clock to diligently stay ahead of the influx of people to keep everyone safe. Capt. Dave Folio said that a variety of emergency units are on standby around the events to ensure that regardless of the incident, officials are prepared. “We’ll move this equipment right into the WM Phoenix Open and will have a full Phoenix fire department,” he said.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Maricopa County
Maricopa County is in south-central Arizona and is the country’s fourth-most populous county. Around 62% of Arizona’s population is in Maricopa. Phoenix, the county seat, is the capital of Arizona. Of the total 9,224 square miles, 24 square miles are covered by water. These waterways include the Gila...
Utility worker robbed at gunpoint in downtown Chandler, nearby school put on modified lockdown
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Several police units responded to an incident near Chandler Boulevard and Arizona Avenue on Thursday afternoon, forcing Chandler High School to go into a "modified lockdown." An armed suspect allegedly robbed a utility worker at gunpoint, police said. No one was injured and the suspect has...
Comments / 0