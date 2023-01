Georgia responded to losing a lot of production between 2021 and 2022 with another elite defensive performance in 2022 but one area that the Dawgs will look to improve is getting after the quarterback. UGA generated a lot of quarterback hurries, forcing a throw earlier than intended or moving out of pocket as the result of pressure, with a total of 269 recorded last season. The Dawgs averaged 17 QBHs each week but only managed 2.6 sacks in those games.

ATHENS, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO