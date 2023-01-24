Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Woman Purchases $50,000 Winning Scratch-Off at Rockville 7-Eleven
A Gaithersburg woman won $50,000 on a $20 scratch-off ticket purchased at the 7-Eleven at 9900 Key West Avenue in Rockville. Additional details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. Another $50,000 top prize on the $50,000 Cash scratch-off game is claimed, this time by a lucky Montgomery County woman. The...
WJLA
Metro honors 2 women operators for quick thinking during DC shootings
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority honored two of its operators during a meeting Thursday whose quick thinking during separate D.C. shootings is being lauded. Train operator Victoria Stanley is being praised following a fatal December shooting involving an off-duty FBI agent and another person on...
Barricade situation in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) –The Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene of a barricade situation in Northwest Thursday morning. MPD received a call about a domestic problem in the area of 38th and Rodman streets NW around 7:10 a.m. Police said two people were involved, and as of 8:52 a.m., the victim in the […]
Maryland board formally OKs developing area near FedEx Field
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials on Wednesday voted to formally begin the process of issuing up to $400 million in bonds for developing an area around FedEx Field in Prince George’s County. The Maryland Board of Public Works, which is comprised of Gov. Wes Moore, Comptroller Brooke...
thewashingtondc100.com
The state of DC could be changing
The nation’s capital dates back to 1791, when President George Washington declared 100 square miles of Maryland and Virginia as the capital. The name honored the president and Columbus (D.C. which stands for District of Columbia, a common Revolutionary nickname). Since then, 31 of the original miles have been...
How certain neighborhoods in DC got their names
WASHINGTON — A chart detailing Washington, D.C.'s hidden etymologies is generating buzz online. The infographic takes a look at the history and origins behind some of the neighborhood names in the nation's capital. The information provided by @etymologynerd, a college student studying linguistics, was gathered through online research, books,...
Residents raise affordability questions about Prince George's redevelopment plans
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — A day after Maryland's Stadium Authority was given the green light to move ahead with $400 million in financing for Prince George's County to execute a once in a generation master plan to transform a four-mile long corridor along Central Avenue into a glittering new urban center, residents raised questions.
mymcmedia.org
James Bridgers Named County Chief of Public Health Services
Dr. James Bridgers, who has been acting health officer and chief of public health services for Montgomery County since September 2021, unanimously was named chief of public health services Tuesday morning. Dr. Travis Gayles left in September 2021 as the county health officer to take a new job in California.
dcnewsnow.com
Person Taken into Surgery After Being Hit by Car in Bethesda
The Montgomery County Department of Police said someone hit a person in the 4700 block of Elm St. in Bethesda, Md. on Jan. 25, 2023. The person who was hit was taken into surgery. Person Taken into Surgery After Being Hit by Car …. The Montgomery County Department of Police...
mymcmedia.org
Seneca Village Apartments in Gaithersburg Go Solar
A 2.18-megawatt solar array currently underway at the 684-unit Seneca Village apartments in Gaithersburg is the largest rooftop solar project on a multifamily property in Montgomery County. The roofs on the 58 buildings are expected to be completed next month. The solar project currently is in the permitting stage and...
mymcmedia.org
County Council to Hold Public Hearings on Capital Budget
The Montgomery County Council is asking residents to give testimony on County Executive Marc Elrich’s recommended Fiscal Year 2024 Capital Budget and amendments to the FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) on Feb. 7 and 9. The deadline to sign up to speak is Feb. 6 at 5 p.m. Elrich...
mymcmedia.org
People of Color Comprise Nearly 60% of County’s Population
Nearly 60% of Montgomery County residents are people of color, according to the county Planning Department. The jurisdiction has seen a “dramatic change in racial composition of the county since the 1960s, when we were less than 4% people of color,” according to Caroline McCarthy, chief of research and strategic projects with the Planning Department, during a county council meeting Tuesday.
Incident At Montgomery County School Prompts Safety, Transparency Concerns
The high school will host an emergency safety meeting on Jan. 30 following parent concerns. Students and community members are pressing a Montgomery County high school for greater transparency, after seven hours elapsed between the time two students were found seemingly unconscious in a bathroom and when officials sent out a notice to parents.
Gray Challenges Misconceptions About Stroke Recovery
Several months into his recovery from a mild stroke, D.C. Council member Vincent C. Gray recently doubled down on his assertion that Council Chairman Phil Mendelson and others have erroneously and unfairly underestimated his cognitive abilities. The post Gray Challenges Misconceptions About Stroke Recovery appeared first on The Washington Informer.
mymcmedia.org
Over $100,000 Distributed to Families Affected by Gaithersburg Explosion, Fire
More than $116,000 has been distributed to families affected by the November explosion and fire in Gaithersburg that displaced and hospitalized residents. The fund is anticipated to close by the end of February, according to an update from Montgomery Housing Partnership (MHP), the nonprofit managing the dedicated fund. Those who...
mymcmedia.org
Councilmembers Join Hundreds of Volunteers Counting Area’s Homeless
Wednesday night and into the early morning hours of Thursday, more than 100 volunteers walked around the county connecting with and counting any homeless people they saw. This annual Point-in-Time program is designed to provide both Montgomery County and the federal government about the unsheltered people living on the street, parks, cars, under bridges or similar places. The annual count is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
mocoshow.com
New 390 Unit Townhome Multifamily Development Project, ‘White Oak’, Announced by CP Capital and The NRP Group
A joint venture of CP Capital, a highly disciplined U.S. real estate manager specializing in multifamily investments, and The NRP Group, a leading real estate development, construction, and property management firm, today announced they will be developing ‘White Oak’ – a 390-unit, wrap-style and townhome multifamily development project. The multifamily community is situated in Eastern Montgomery County, part of the White Oak Science Gateway area. White Oak is a centrally located suburban neighborhood that is well connected to the broader Maryland and Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, with direct access to Montgomery County’s new FLASH Bus Rapid Transit System, MD Route 29, I-95, and the MD-200 Intercounty Connector. The site is also a short commute to Downtown Silver Spring with connection points to Metro’s Red Line and the to-be-built Purple Line. The project is expected to break ground in the first quarter of 2023. First units are expected in the third quarter of 2024, with construction expected to be completed in the second quarter of the following year.
mocoshow.com
Police and MCFRS Respond to Student Overdose at Kennedy High School
A student at John F. Kennedy High School at 1901 Randolph Rd in Silver Spring overdosed at the school around noon on Tuesday, according to a report by WJLA/ABC7. In a letter to the Kennedy community, Principal Dr. Joe L. Rubens said, “Montgomery County Fire and Rescue and Montgomery County Police responded to our school immediately. Parents were contacted and the student was transported to the hospital.”
Investigators working to track down illegal dumpers in DC
WASHINGTON — Illegal dumping is a persistent problem in D.C., and investigators are working to track down the culprits. Many were shocked to see the hundreds of tires dumped in Anacostia Park in December. The National Park Service is in charge of that area and cleaned them up last...
mocoshow.com
Energy Assistance Programs and Energy Savings Information Tables Will Be Available at Montgomery County Public Libraries Through April
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Public Libraries will offer staffed information tables to learn about energy assistance programs and energy saving resources on seven select Mondays through April. The resource tables will be staffed by the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services and Pepco. The displays will offer...
