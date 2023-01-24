ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canucks, Sharks, Sabres, Blackhawks, Senators

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks are working on an extension for Andrei Kuzmenko and it is believed he’ll sign a two-year bridge deal. That could lead to the Canucks giving up on signing Bo Horvat as one insider says they likely can’t sign both players.
NHL

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge preview

Projected starters, predictions from fantasy hockey staff for Tuesday games. Every Tuesday, NHL fans can play the Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge. The weekly contest will allow fans to showcase their knowledge by choosing a goalie for three different categories (wins, goals against, saves) from the games played that day.
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
NHL

NHL announces schedule updates to 3 upcoming Sabres games

The NHL announced several changes to the regular-season schedule on Wednesday that includes updates to three upcoming Buffalo Sabres games. Buffalo's game against the Boston Bruins on March 2 at TD Garden will now start at 7 p.m. on MSG. The pregame show on MSG will begin at 6:30. The...
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Flames, Coyotes, Sabres

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are looking for defense and penalty-killing help. Who have they potentially identified as a fit? Are the Calgary Flames ready to go out and acquire a scoring winger? Would the Arizona Coyotes trade Karel Vejmelka?. Finally, are the Buffalo Sabres going...
NHL

Projected Lineup: Jan. 24 vs. Buffalo

The St. Louis Blues will be without Pavel Buchnevich - at least through the NHL All-Star break - as he has undergone a minor surgical procedure to deal with an ankle infection. But - there is some good news. Vladimir Tarasenko, Torey Krug and Logan Brown will all be back...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Tri-City Herald

Blues Could Soon Shop Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko

Speculation over the futures of St. Louis Blues stars Ryan O'Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko began back in November. They've surfaced again in the rumor mill as their club struggles to remain in the Western Conference playoff chase. Both players are due to become unrestricted free agents on July 1. O'Reilly...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Avalanche host the Blues following Rantanen's 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (23-22-3, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (26-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Avalanche -230, Blues +185. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the St. Louis Blues after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Avalanche's 5-3 loss.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Minnesota in action against Buffalo after overtime win

Buffalo Sabres (25-19-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (25-17-4, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Buffalo Sabres after the Wild knocked off the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 in overtime. Minnesota is 25-17-4 overall and 14-8-1 in home games. The Wild have conceded...
BUFFALO, NY

