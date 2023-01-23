ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos down to 2 finalists for head coach job?

There are five NFL teams looking to fill head coach vacancies, and nobody has made a hire yet. But one NFL reporter believes the Denver Broncos could be close to making a decision. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said late Tuesday night that the Broncos could make a decision on their head coach as early... The post Broncos down to 2 finalists for head coach job? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

Alabama could hire former NFL head coach

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team has been in the news a lot recently mainly because both their defensive and offensive coordinators departed. One name that has popped up recently in the offensive coordinator search is former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury, who was fired by the Cardinals,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

LOOK: Lane Kiffin comments on Jeremy Pruitt buying a truck in Alabama

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is up to his standard Twitter antics, quote-tweeting a post showing former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt purchasing a truck from a Ford dealership located just a few hours from Tuscaloosa. Pruitt is reportedly a potential candidate to return to his old position and fill Alabama’s defensive coordinator vacancy.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Deadline

Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
Yardbarker

Panthers have narrowed coaching search down to two candidates

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Carolina Panthers are reportedly close to naming a new head coach. The Panthers have narrowed the search to two candidates per Rapoport, including interim head coach Steve Wilks and former Indianapolis Colts headman Frank Reich, who both had second interviews with the team on Wednesday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Bruce Arians “extremely unhappy” with Buccaneers firings

Last April, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians handed the baton to Todd Bowles, with the goal of helping avoid staff turmoil. Turmoil nevertheless came, with nine staff members gone from a staff that was supposed to provide consistency and continuity. “I control the narrative right now,” Arians explained to Peter King...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: 5-Star Recruit Just Postponed His Commitment

Five-star defensive tackle recruit Justin Scott was originally scheduled to announce his highly-anticipated commitment decision on Tuesday night — his 17th birthday. But on Tuesday evening, Scott took to Twitter to make a different announcement. "I’m postponing my commitment until further notice," ...
COLORADO STATE
atozsports.com

Former 5-star Vols recruiting target hints at entering transfer portal

A former five-star Tennessee Vols recruiting target hinted at entering the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday. Texas A&M defensive lineman Walter Nolan, the No. 2 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class, posted a photo on his Instagram story with the caption “portal looking good”. Nolan, who ended...
NASHVILLE, TN

