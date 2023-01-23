Read full article on original website
Black teen's body found hanging on a tree outside elementary school—no foul play.San HeraldHouston, TX
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
New information leads police to a second suspect linked to capital murder casehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston is Home to The Widest Freeway in the World - Are You Prepared to Drive on it?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Cowboys Assistant Head Coach Among 5 Fired from Mike McCarthy Staff
Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Moves, Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort
Broncos down to 2 finalists for head coach job?
There are five NFL teams looking to fill head coach vacancies, and nobody has made a hire yet. But one NFL reporter believes the Denver Broncos could be close to making a decision. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said late Tuesday night that the Broncos could make a decision on their head coach as early... The post Broncos down to 2 finalists for head coach job? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Aaron Rodgers just made it tougher for the Packers to trade him
Aaron Rodgers turned the Packers narrative on its head, and suddenly they’ll look bad for dealing the franchise QB. In the weeks following the Packers season-ending defeat at the hands of the Detroit Lions, it’s become increasingly likely that their long-term marriage with Aaron Rodgers comes to an end.
thecomeback.com
Alabama could hire former NFL head coach
The Alabama Crimson Tide football team has been in the news a lot recently mainly because both their defensive and offensive coordinators departed. One name that has popped up recently in the offensive coordinator search is former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury, who was fired by the Cardinals,...
What LSU Tigers fans are saying about Joe Brady as an Alabama coaching candidate
Joe Brady is forever enshrined in LSU Tigers football lore because of his role in the 2019 National Championship team. So, it is understandable why many fans are uneasy with rumors the former Tigers passing game coordinator is on Alabama’s radar. Multiple college news outlets have suggested Joe Brady...
LOOK: Lane Kiffin comments on Jeremy Pruitt buying a truck in Alabama
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is up to his standard Twitter antics, quote-tweeting a post showing former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt purchasing a truck from a Ford dealership located just a few hours from Tuscaloosa. Pruitt is reportedly a potential candidate to return to his old position and fill Alabama’s defensive coordinator vacancy.
Cowboys Coach Firing: 'Bad News' for Zeke?
The future of Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott is being tied to the firing of his position coach.
atozsports.com
One potential offensive coordinator option for Nick Saban and Alabama has been ruled out
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide need a new offensive coordinator after Bill O’Brien left to return to the New England Patriots as Bill Belichick’s offensive coordinator. It’s always interesting when Saban has an offensive coordinator opener because it tells us which direction Alabama plans to take...
This Panthers-Ravens Trade Sends Lamar Jackson To Carolina
There are going to be a lot of eyes on free-agent quarterback Lamar Jackson this off-season. The former MVP was unable to work out a long-term deal with the Baltimore Ravens, making him an unrestricted free agent this offseason. While it remains likely that the Ravens will put the franchise...
Time for Jerry Jones to fire Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, and make this bold hire | Opinion
Despite a 12-5 regular-season, the Cowboys season ends in major disappointment. Again. Here’s who Jerry Jones should hire as head coach.
Rumors Heating Up Regarding 1 Alabama Defensive Coordinator Candidate
Alabama football currently has openings at both coordinator positions after the departures of Pete Golding and Bill O'Brien. Right now, there is one name being mentioned extensively for the role of defensive coordinator. It's a familiar one for Crimson Tide fans: Jeremy Pruitt. Pruitt did not coach ...
Dallas Cowboys making changes: Mike McCarthy declines to renew contracts of 6 coaches
Peete’s departure doesn’t seemingly bode well for the future of running back Ezekiel Elliott. The two have a close relationship through Elliott’s agent Rocky Arceaneux.
Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
Panthers have narrowed coaching search down to two candidates
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Carolina Panthers are reportedly close to naming a new head coach. The Panthers have narrowed the search to two candidates per Rapoport, including interim head coach Steve Wilks and former Indianapolis Colts headman Frank Reich, who both had second interviews with the team on Wednesday.
Look: Football World Reacts To Wednesday's Bryce Young Announcement
In many ways, former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is the most accomplished quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft class. Young won the 2021 Heisman Trophy and led Alabama to a 23-4 record during two seasons as the Crimson Tide's starter. But there's one concern that could keep Young from being the ...
NBC Sports
Bruce Arians “extremely unhappy” with Buccaneers firings
Last April, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians handed the baton to Todd Bowles, with the goal of helping avoid staff turmoil. Turmoil nevertheless came, with nine staff members gone from a staff that was supposed to provide consistency and continuity. “I control the narrative right now,” Arians explained to Peter King...
Steelers Drop Three Bombshells About Offseason Decisions
The Pittsburgh Steelers left us with some pretty big news leaving the final media session of the year.
Report: Kellen Moore told Cowboys he was 1st runner-up for Panthers HC job
On Thursday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers gave their gold medal to Frank Reich—naming him their new and sixth full-time head coach in franchise history. So, who got the silver?. According to Kellen Moore, it was Kellen Moore. Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick reported that the 34-year-old offensive coordinator told...
Look: 5-Star Recruit Just Postponed His Commitment
Five-star defensive tackle recruit Justin Scott was originally scheduled to announce his highly-anticipated commitment decision on Tuesday night — his 17th birthday. But on Tuesday evening, Scott took to Twitter to make a different announcement. "I’m postponing my commitment until further notice," ...
atozsports.com
Former 5-star Vols recruiting target hints at entering transfer portal
A former five-star Tennessee Vols recruiting target hinted at entering the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday. Texas A&M defensive lineman Walter Nolan, the No. 2 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class, posted a photo on his Instagram story with the caption “portal looking good”. Nolan, who ended...
