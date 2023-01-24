Gas cut off to Noble Elementary following leak; heat is off, but campus is safe

The Bakersfield City School District has sent out a notice alerting parents of students at Noble Elementary School in Bakersfield that there may not be heating in the building on Tuesday, January 24.

According to the notice, at approximately 4:30 pm on Monday, January 23, the district was notified of a gas smell at Noble Elementary. PG&E, accompanied by district staff, investigated and found that an underground water utility box had sprung a leak.

The immediate area was secured, but the remainder of the campus was deemed safe for students and staff.

On Monday evening, PG&E notified BCSD that the gas would need to be shut off in order to repair the leak, meaning that for at least the day on Tuesday, nothing that requires gas to operate, including the classroom heaters, will be working.

The notice also says that officials are unable to confirm when repairs will be done and the gas turned back on. At this time, the gas is off and will remain off until the repairs are done. The school is safe for students and staff to be in.

Not all the classrooms at Noble will be affected, as some rely on electric heaters rather than gas, but the district is strongly encouraging parents to ensure their children are dressed warm. The school will provide both breakfast and lunch on Tuesday.

Parents who still have questions or concerns are invited to call the BCSD office at 631-4600.