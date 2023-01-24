ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Gas cut off to Noble Elementary following leak; heat is off, but campus is safe

By Amy Pachla, 23ABC
KERO 23 Bakersfield
KERO 23 Bakersfield
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cNEwn_0kP58YfF00

The Bakersfield City School District has sent out a notice alerting parents of students at Noble Elementary School in Bakersfield that there may not be heating in the building on Tuesday, January 24.

According to the notice, at approximately 4:30 pm on Monday, January 23, the district was notified of a gas smell at Noble Elementary. PG&E, accompanied by district staff, investigated and found that an underground water utility box had sprung a leak.

The immediate area was secured, but the remainder of the campus was deemed safe for students and staff.

On Monday evening, PG&E notified BCSD that the gas would need to be shut off in order to repair the leak, meaning that for at least the day on Tuesday, nothing that requires gas to operate, including the classroom heaters, will be working.

The notice also says that officials are unable to confirm when repairs will be done and the gas turned back on. At this time, the gas is off and will remain off until the repairs are done. The school is safe for students and staff to be in.

Not all the classrooms at Noble will be affected, as some rely on electric heaters rather than gas, but the district is strongly encouraging parents to ensure their children are dressed warm. The school will provide both breakfast and lunch on Tuesday.

Parents who still have questions or concerns are invited to call the BCSD office at 631-4600.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Light rain expected in areas of Kern County

Drought conditions across Kern County have improved significantly in the last few weeks. According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor data published today, most of Kern County is under moderate drought. However, Eastern Kern County including Tehachapi and desert communities remain under the severe category. High pressure will remain in control keeping us dry and […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Renegade Rip

Free Bussing for all

Following a recent grant, Golden Empire Transit is now providing a free pass for students to use for the Spring 2023 semester. The pass can be used by students from kindergarten through college, including private and vocational schools. The pass is valid for any GET Bus Fixed route and the On-Demand Paratransit; it lasts from January until the end of May, and isn’t limited to only traveling to and from a student’s campus.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

55 customers without power near central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (9:10 p.m.) There are 55 customers without power near central Bakersfield, according to PG&E. The restoration time is now tomorrow morning at 2 a.m. Customers from Palm Street to Oak Street to Western Drive and Bank Street are affected, per PG&E's outage page. You...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Refurbishing work on Rosamond business district street begins

ROSAMOND — Work has begun on Diamond Street, Rosamond’s historical business district, on a maintenance and rehabilitation project on the improvements made as part of a revitalization effort, nearly a decade ago. The project will make the improvements easier to maintain and repair past vandalism, Kern County Second...
ROSAMOND, CA
KGET

Bakersfield police investigating possible threat made at Milan Institute

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department responded to a possible threat at Milan Institute Thursday morning. According to the campus director of the institute, a man walked into the closed campus on F Street at about 10:40 a.m. and announced someone was going to die and walked out. The employees called the police […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

New future begins for detention deputies after pay increase

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dozens of applicants stood in line at a recruitment event Wednesday to sign up to join the Sheriff’s Office as a detention deputy. A day Kern County Detentions Officer Association President Brian Andrews has looked forward to since the board of supervisors approved the 22% pay raise for detention deputies. A […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Second claim filed against Kern County in deadly downtown apartment explosion

A second claim was filed against Kern County this week over last summer’s downtown apartment complex explosion that killed one person while injuring at least two. Attorneys for Patricia Allen filed a claim — a precursor to a lawsuit — asserting negligence was involved in the June 30 gas explosion that rocked Park 20th Apartments. Before abruptly ending the call, a person who answered the phone Wednesday for the law office of Allen’s Ventura-based lawyer, Bruce Paller, would not disclose what type of “negligence” was being alleged or Allen’s whereabouts.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

2 suspects carjack vehicle at gunpoint near Taft: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies are looking for two people who carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint in the Taft area, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. KCSO said the carjacking happened near Taft sometime early Wednesday morning. Deputies said the victim was carjacked at gunpoint and was driven around and later let go […]
TAFT, CA
KGET

Teen girl hit by vehicle Wednesday morning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 15-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning in east Bakersfield, police said. The teen suffered minor to moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital, police said. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at Brown Street and East California Avenue.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Police investigating apparent home invasion in SW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating an apparent home invasion Thursday night in southwest Bakersfield. Officers were called to a home on Limoges Way near Haggin Oaks Park at around 8 p.m. A 17 News photojournalist saw about a dozen law enforcement officials outside the home. Officers were seen entering and exiting the home. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KERO 23 Bakersfield

KERO 23 Bakersfield

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 Bakersfield, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy