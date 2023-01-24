Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave TeamOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in San FranciscoEast Coast TravelerSan Francisco, CA
This San Francisco billionaire is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Francisco, CA
Oakland church seeks volunteers for monthly distribution of food in Lake Merritt areaD.J. EatonOakland, CA
Memphis Grizzlies blow a 10-point lead to the Warriors in the fourth quarter.FYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Related
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission
Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing. While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
KGO
Warriors' James Wiseman (ankle) set to play after missing 11 games
SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman will likely make his return to the court Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies after missing the last 11 games with a left ankle sprain. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Wiseman was questionable for the game following practice Tuesday, and Wiseman...
KGO
NBA Power Rankings: Can the Grizzlies hold their ground without Ja Morant?
The Memphis Grizzlies became the latest NBA team to get a harsh taste of life without its superstar player on Monday. Ja Morant was sidelined by an ankle injury, and the Grizzlies -- a team fresh off of making a run to first place in the West -- proceeded to get blown out by the Sacramento Kings 133-100.
KGO
Sharks take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Hurricanes
San Jose Sharks (14-25-10, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (29-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks aim to stop a three-game slide with a win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Carolina has a 14-5-2 record at home and a 29-9-8 record overall. The...
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Five-star joining Blue Devils because of Grant Hill
Former back-to-back Duke basketball national champ Grant Hill, a legendary Blue Devil small forward (1990-94) whose No. 33 forever hangs from Cameron Indoor Stadium's rafters, is responsible for Montverde Academy (Fla.) power forward Sean Stewart's long-time Blue Devil fandom. Stewart, who ranks ...
KGO
Christian McCaffrey trade from Panthers to 49ers: Inside story
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- In the minutes after the San Francisco 49ers had pulled off the biggest trade of the season, phones started ringing on opposite ends of the country. At around 9:30 p.m. ET on Oct. 20 in the Bay Area, Niners general manager John Lynch had just hung up with Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer after agreeing to swap a haul of draft picks for running back Christian McCaffrey.
Shooting for history: McCallum girls basketball team close to elusive district title
McCallum's Carly Kehn hasn’t a clue about the last time her girls basketball program won a district title, which is understandable since she’s in just her second season as head coach. School officials don’t know, either, considering that the only banner hanging in venerable Don Caldwell Gymnasium recognizes...
KGO
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: 'Zero' chance he's not playing
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- For the second straight day, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey sat out of practice Thursday as he works back from a bruised calf. And while McCaffrey isn't slated to participate in the Niners' Thursday practice, he did speak to the media and offered a simple answer when asked if there was any chance he won't play in Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Comments / 0