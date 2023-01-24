Read full article on original website
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Russell Westbrook was delightfully flabbergasted to receive a rare compliment from a reporter
Nine-time NBA All-Star guard Russell Westbrook hasn’t always had the best relationship with reporters. He has had plenty of heated exchanges with the media while in press conferences during his time in the league. It often seems that he would rather be doing literally anything else than talk to sportswriters.
Yardbarker
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
Anonymous Coach Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bronny James
Earlier this week, On3 Sports spoke with several coaches about the recruitment of Bronny James. "Simply put, Bronny is special, and he possesses the same greatness we see from LeBron," one coach said. Unfortunately, not all of the responses about LeBron James' eldest son have been positive. At ...
sportszion.com
“Congratulations Son!” LeBron James applauds Bronny James getting picked for McDonald’s All-American game rosters
Lebron James’ eldest son, Bronny, has finally followed the path his father created after getting named in the McDonald’s All-American today. McDonald’s All-American Game is one of the most prestigious achievements for a high school basketball player. It was given to all American and Canadian boys and girls who had excelled on their hardwood performance. 20 years ago, the young Lebron was also named in this accomplishment.
How the Suns Can Change Their Season
The Phoenix Suns have won three games in a row, but here's how they can take control of their season moving forward.
FOX Sports
Dallas plays Phoenix after Doncic's 41-point showing
Dallas Mavericks (25-24, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (25-24, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas takes on the Phoenix Suns after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Mavericks' 127-126 loss to the Washington Wizards. The Suns are 19-13 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is...
Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach
Stephen A. Smith put on the shooting clinic of his life to earn his college basketball scholarship. The post Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
sportszion.com
“Rip to the legend Curry” Blazers’ PG Damian Lillard shocked Stephen Curry fans with death news of Warriors’ star
Any death news in the sports industry always causes a stir among fans, no matter how unwell or old the person is. Recently, Portland Trailblazers point guard, Sam Jones shared the similar heartbreaking news that shattered the media even more than we expected. A couple of days ago, the PG...
Torrey Craig finds ways to impact Phoenix Suns even when shot isn't dropping
Cameron Johnson and Torrey Craig were on opposite ends of the Suns' individual scoring spectrum. But Craig made a formidable impact in rebounding and other ways to balance out Johnson's spectacular shooting spree from the tip-off. Johnson (9-of-11 shooting, 6-of-7 from deep, three assists) scorched the Hornets, hitting four straight...
Phoenix Suns: Cameron Payne wants to regain comfort with foot injury
Cameron Payne was wearing a boot on his right foot in street clothes, but he wasn’t as down in the dumps as one might think. “Just knowing that I’m going to be playing,” Payne said. “That’s how I’m dealing with it. Knowing I’m going to be playing soon." Payne will miss his 10th...
Yardbarker
Suns' Cam Payne wins NBA Cares Community Assist award for December
Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne has won the NBA Cares Community Assist award for the month of December, the NBA announced today. The monthly award recognizes a player who best demonstrates the passion that the league and NBA players share for giving back to their communities. "Payne has focused much...
‘The Way It Should Be!’ College Coach Blasted for Criticizing How Savannah James Protects Bronny From Recruiters
An anonymous college coach is under fire for seemingly criticizing the way Savannah James chooses to protect her eldest son from hungry recruiters. On Tuesday, ON3’s NIL 100 released its valuation list which ranks all athletes eligible for name, image, and likeness deals. Bronny James came in at number one with a whopping $7.5 million.
AZFamily
Phoenix Suns Devin Booker surprises Make-A-Wish teen with pregame visit
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Make-A-Wish teenager got a special visit from Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker before tip-off against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night. Booker showed up for a pregame visit for 17-year-old Breanna Amado, who was stunned by the surprise. “What’s up crew?” Booker said as Amado...
Yardbarker
Luka Doncic Sprains Ankle vs. Suns, Will Not Return
PHOENIX -- Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic left Thursday's action against the Phoenix Suns with an apparent left ankle injury. The injury occurred in the opening minutes of the first quarter and he was taken off the court when coach Jason Kidd called a timeout. Already down Christian Wood, the...
Yardbarker
Gameday: Suns Host Struggling Hornets
Spread: Suns -6.5 (SI Sportsbook) The Phoenix Suns will host the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night, again without a majority of their backcourt. Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot) and Landry Shamet (foot) are listed as out while Deandre Ayton (illness) is doubtful to play. The Suns did enjoy the...
Yardbarker
Gameday: Mavericks Hope to Play Spoiler to Suns' Homestand Success
The Phoenix Suns are officially back on track and will look for their fifth win in a row tonight as they face off against the Dallas Mavericks at 8 PM MST. After losing nine out of ten games, the Suns have come back to beat the Brooklyn Nets, Memphis Grizzlies, Indiana Pacers and Charlotte Hornets in consecutive outings. They look to end their five game homestand going undefeated.
Suns’ ownership change gets major update just in time for NBA trade deadline
Mat Ishbia is set to be the next owner of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, with the billionaire mortgage lender’s purchase of a majority stake expected to become official in the next two weeks, sources told ESPN on Wednesday. The Suns and Mercury are valued at $4 billion,...
