GOP Congressman Lists His Injuries After Horror Fall From Florida Roof

By Brett Bachman
 3 days ago
After a bone-shattering fall from his roof last week, Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) announced Monday that he would sidelined for “several weeks” while he recovers from his injuries. Steube shared the first look at his injuries in a brief update on Twitter, which included a photo of himself reclining on a couch while wearing a neck brace. The Florida Republican said he was recovering “from a fractured pelvis, a punctured lung, and several torn ligaments in my neck”—the first accounting of his health issues since he fell off a ladder at his Sarasota home last Wednesday. “While I will be sidelined in Sarasota for several weeks, I will be carrying out as many of my congressional duties as possible, and our DC and district staff continue to be readily available to assist Floridians in FL,” he added. “I’m eager to rejoin my colleagues in Washington as soon as possible!”

Terra Baldwin
2d ago

All of this disgusting and vile behavior by people needs to stop. It doesn't matter if they're red or blue, white or black, man or woman; it only matters that they are okay, having a sage and healthy recovery. I don't like people, but I don't wish harm on them. I have prayed publicly and privately for everyone. Please, stop this nonsense and just be a humane person. I don't wish want Mr. Stube experienced on anyone. a fractured pelvis is extremely painful (I personally know that) and he's blessed to not have (or least I didn't see it listed) a fractured or broken neck. We've all had hindsight moments. I pray Mr. Stube has a safe and healthy recovery.

