Read full article on original website
Related
The Jewish Press
Morocco Sends Battle Tanks to Ukraine
The Moroccan military has sent more than a dozen of its T-72B tanks to the Czech Republic to be refitted and modernized, after which they will be deployed to Ukraine. Nearly 20 tanks were sent from the North African nation to be modernized by the Excalibur Army firm in the Czech town of Sternbeck, for use in Ukraine.
The Jewish Press
2022 Immigration Leads to Decline in Israel’s Jewish Majority
A recent surge in legal immigration has led to a decrease in Israel’s Jewish majority, according to an analysis of data from Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS), Channel 14 reported on Sunday. The Israeli Immigration Policy Center, an NGO established in 2012 to promote immigration policy which...
Jordan, Latvia and Israel Shake Up Diplomatic Corps After “Shadow Diplomats” Investigation
After receiving questions from journalists, governments announced the termination and reviews of honorary consuls tied to controversies or accused of wrongdoing.
New Israeli power broker seeks to rewrite history to justify violence against Palestinians
When a fake charity is uncovered, headlines abound with details of the fraud, while donors are eager to make sure they weren’t one of the victims of the scheme.
The Jewish Press
Antifa is Coming to Israel
In the summer of 2020 Israelis, along with most of the world, watched with shock and horror as riots erupted across the United States following the death of George Floyd. Masked protesters burned shops, destroyed government buildings, and, most chillingly, destroyed manifestations of national memory and history by pulling down statues of “dead white men.”
Putin Losing 'Thousands' Of Soldiers, Says Ukraine President: 'They Just Throw Them Into The Meat Grinder'
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing a lot more soldiers in the war as Russia's unprecedented attacks continued in Kyiv. What Happened: Zelenskyy, in an interview with Sky News, said, "The east is losing a lot of people. They don't care about that." "We count...
25-Year-Old Russian Soldier Jumps 100 Feet To His Death After Being Ordered To Return To Frontlines Of Ukraine War
A Russian soldier is suspected of taking his own life this week shortly after being ordered to return to the frontlines of the war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Mikhail Lyubimov, 25, allegedly jumped from his mother’s tenth-floor apartment one day before he was scheduled to return to the Ukraine combat zone.The young Russian soldier reportedly plummeted more than 100 feet before hitting the ground and dying on impact.According to Daily Mail, Lyubimov, had been suffering from severe panic attacks and started drinking heavily after he initially returned from the war in Ukraine on leave.The soldier’s 43-year-old mother, Natalia Lyubimov, indicated...
Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning
Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
Attacks Against Christian Churches on the Rise in America, According to a Report by a Designated Hate Group.
Evangelical Activist and Lobbying Group Designated as a Hate Group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, the Family Research Council, Released the Report in December. The Family Research Council (FRC) cited at least 420 acts of hostility against U.S. churches between January 2018 and September 2022. Acts of hostility include vandalism, arson, gun-related incidents, bomb threats and more. The frequency of hostile acts against churches generally increased over the course of the last five years.
Iran sentences two teens to death for waging 'enmity against God' in protest against regime
Iran issued two death sentences to teenagers this week who were involved in the nationwide demonstrations and deemed to have waged "enmity against God."
Tampa Bay has a stake in Haiti’s unrest. Here’s why. | Column
Haiti is in crisis. The anarchy — and gang-related violence of killing, kidnapping and rape — is almost unimaginable. And, yet, it’s easy to write off Haiti as a distant issue when Tampa Bay faces so many problems of its own, literally close to home. But whether...
The Jewish Press
1,000-Year-Old Rock Moat, Mysterious Hand Imprint Uncovered near Old City Walls
Elements of ancient Jerusalem’s fortifications and a mysterious hand imprint carved in the rock were uncovered recently at the Israel Antiquities Authority excavations in Jerusalem. The archaeological excavations were carried out along the main Sultan Suleiman Street that runs adjacent to the city walls, ahead of infrastructure works by the Jerusalem Development Corporation Moriah. In the course of the excavations, part of a deep defensive moat that surrounded the city walls, probably dating from the tenth century CE and possibly earlier, was exposed. An unexplained hand imprint was discovered at one spot, carved in the moat wall.
Nigeria bets on Chinese-funded port to drive economic growth
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has marked the opening of a $1.5 billion, Chinese-funded deep seaport in the commercial hub of Lagos that authorities hope will help grow the West African nation’s ailing economy. The Lekki Deep Sea Port is one of the biggest in...
Netanyahu meets Jordan's king in surprise trip amid tension
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a surprise trip to Jordan on Tuesday to meet with King Abdullah II for the first time in over four years, seeking to shore up ties that have strained since he took office at the helm of Israel’s most right-wing government in history. The rare meeting between the leaders, who have long had a rocky relationship, comes as tensions grow over Israel’s new ultranationalist government, which took office late last year. The talks centered around the status of a contested holy site in the Old City of Jerusalem sacred to both...
The Jewish Press
Mired in Crisis, Jordan’s King Demands from Netanyahu a 5th Temple Mount Minaret
Tuesday night’s reports on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah II used archival footage from the two leaders’ previous meeting, in 2018. That’s because the Amman Palace did not release new footage of the meeting. It was the Jordanian’s way of showing how upset they are with Israel.
Russian warship with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles ‘sails towards US and will soon be in strike range’
A RUSSIAN warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles is sailing towards the US coast in a show of strength, reports claim. The guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov has been closely monitored by Nato navies on its maiden voyage armed with 6,670mph Zircon weapons. An unconfirmed Russian Telegram channel...
The Jewish Press
Stop Using The Name “Palestinians”!
Before Israel declared itself an independent state in May 1948, “Palestinians” were a mix of Jews, Christians and Muslims. At the end of the 1948-9 Arab-Israeli War, the region was divided and renamed. There were Israeli Jews, Christians and Muslims, but no longer any “Palestinians,” as the non-Israeli territory fell under Egypt (Gaza) and The Hashemite Kingdom of Transjordan (the west bank of the Jordan River). The term “Palestinians” for the United Nations came to only mean Arab refugees from Israel, who were then living either in Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Gaza and Israel (the term Palestinian refugees inside of Israel was phased out by the global body in 1952).
1st Muslim woman promoted to major in the Israeli military
An army officer who has received both the President’s Award of Excellence and that of the minister of defense, is the first Muslim Arab woman know to become a major in the Israeli Army. Ella Waweya, 33, internationally known as “Captain Ella” (even after her promotion), is the Israeli...
UK condemns 'barbaric' execution of British-Iranian national
LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Britain on Saturday called the execution by Iran of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari a barbaric act, and imposed sanctions on Iran's prosecutor general in response.
The Jewish Press
Appalling Nazi Children’s Board Game ‘Jews Out!’ on Display at TAU
On the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a new exhibition at the Wiener Library for the Study of the Nazi Era and the Holocaust at Tel Aviv University features an appalling children’s board game, “Jews out!” (Juden Raus!). The game was manufactured in Nazi Germany by...
Comments / 0