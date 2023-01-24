ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

2 California kids reunited with family after they were 'kidnapped' in stolen car: What parents must know now

By Nicole Pelletiere
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12 News

Weekend trip to California turns deadly for Arizona woman

MARICOPA, Ariz. — What was supposed to be a fun weekend in California turned deadly for Vanessa Urbina. The 22-year-old drove to San Diego to enjoy the MLK holiday on Friday. Early Sunday morning, she and her boyfriend left a bar, got a flat tire, and were standing on a sidewalk waiting for a rideshare.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Armed Man Steals 8 Bottles of Cough Syrup From CVS: SDPD

A man armed with a knife robbed a CVS pharmacy in Egger Highlands of cough syrup, the San Diego Police Department said Wednesday. Just before 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, a man in his 20s wielding a knife and cloaked in a black ski mask, black pants and a gray hoodie robbed the CVS at 600 Saturn Blvd., according to the SDPD.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Manhunt underway after attempted kidnapping of 9-year-old Poway Unified student

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are searching for a man who attempted to kidnap a 9-year-old girl on Tuesday. The attempted kidnapping happened at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. The child was waiting for her mother to pick her up after school near Shoal Creek Drive and Stoney Gate Place, when a man approached her and told her to follow him, the San Diego Police Department said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Attempted Kidnapping of Girl, 9, Reported in Carmel Mountain Ranch

Authorities were on the lookout Wednesday for a man who reportedly tried to kidnap a 9-year-old girl this week in a Carmel Mountain Ranch-area neighborhood. The child was at Shoal Creek Drive and Stoney Gate Place at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, waiting for her mother to pick her up after school, when the would-be abductor approached her and told her to follow him, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Chula Vista gym faces closure due to homeless problem

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – A boxing promoter in Chula Vista was fighting for the survival of his business in the first month of 2023 after the homeless set up shop in his business’ backyard. Lorenzo Morales said he’d been evicted from his boxing gym and was asked to...
CHULA VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Investigators address recent arrests and gun/narcotic seizures

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Jan. 19, the San Diego Police Dept. serviced multiple search and arrest warrants addressing illegal guns and narcotics in the City of San Diego. On Jan. 24, investigators held a press conference to give the public more information on the arrests. KUSI’s Matt Prichard...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Fox News

Fox News

944K+
Followers
5K+
Post
731M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy