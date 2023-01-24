2 California kids reunited with family after they were 'kidnapped' in stolen car: What parents must know now

Read full article on original website
James Kerwin Has Died: Star of TV's Classic "James at 15" SeriesHerbie J PilatoSan Clemente, CA
California witness reports orange ball of light 'flying oddly'Roger MarshCalifornia State
Former actor of James at 15 and Salem's Lot Lance Kerwin Passes away at 62James PatrickSan Clemente, CA
3 Creative Ways to Sell Your House in EscondidoAlexCapEscondido, CA
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San DiegoDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
Driver arrested in San Diego crash that left Arizona woman dead
SAN DIEGO, CA — A driver was arrested after a crash that left an Arizona woman dead over the weekend. The crash reportedly occurred in an area just north of SeaWorld San Diego. According to a San Diego Police Department log, a woman had been standing on a sidewalk...
2 kids 'kidnapped' in stolen car as cases reportedly spike in America: What parents should know
The Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter brings you trending stories on family, travel, food, neighbors helping neighbors, pets, autos, military veterans, heroes, faith and American values.
Man Argued with Officers, Refused to Step from Vehicle in Video Prior to Fatal Police Shooting
The San Diego Police Department on Thursday released video footage of the fatal shooting by two patrolmen of a gun-toting motorist last week following a pursuit in Barrio Logan. Officers Christopher Aguilar and Jacob Meyers opened fire on Christopher Dearman, 37, in the 2000 block of Logan Avenue on Friday.
Irvine police pursuit ends in San Diego County
A cross-county police pursuit that started in Irvine ended Thursday afternoon near Solana Beach.
Man killed while walking on I-5 identified
A man who was killed after being struck by multiple vehicles while walking on Interstate 5 on Jan. 12 has been identified by authorities.
Weekend trip to California turns deadly for Arizona woman
MARICOPA, Ariz. — What was supposed to be a fun weekend in California turned deadly for Vanessa Urbina. The 22-year-old drove to San Diego to enjoy the MLK holiday on Friday. Early Sunday morning, she and her boyfriend left a bar, got a flat tire, and were standing on a sidewalk waiting for a rideshare.
Motorcyclist killed in Carlsbad crash identified
A motorcyclist who died following a North County crash has been identified, according to medical officials.
San Diego parents raise awareness after son survives fentanyl overdose
The San Diego Sheriff's Department says overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in the county. The department has "Harm Reduction Kits" available at all stations and substations.
Dozens Held in Crackdown on San Diego Crime Syndicate with White Supremist Ties
Local political and law enforcement officials announced dozens of arrests and seizures of an array of guns and illicit drugs as part of a 10-month “takedown” of a large San Diego-area criminal network. The multi-agency effort, dubbed “Operation Red Rider,” sought to dismantle a “well-organized crime syndicate,” San...
Armed Man Steals 8 Bottles of Cough Syrup From CVS: SDPD
A man armed with a knife robbed a CVS pharmacy in Egger Highlands of cough syrup, the San Diego Police Department said Wednesday. Just before 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, a man in his 20s wielding a knife and cloaked in a black ski mask, black pants and a gray hoodie robbed the CVS at 600 Saturn Blvd., according to the SDPD.
Man killed in fiery crash
A driver was killed Wednesday morning in a crash in Murphy Canyon.
Manhunt underway after attempted kidnapping of 9-year-old Poway Unified student
SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are searching for a man who attempted to kidnap a 9-year-old girl on Tuesday. The attempted kidnapping happened at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. The child was waiting for her mother to pick her up after school near Shoal Creek Drive and Stoney Gate Place, when a man approached her and told her to follow him, the San Diego Police Department said.
Attempted Kidnapping of Girl, 9, Reported in Carmel Mountain Ranch
Authorities were on the lookout Wednesday for a man who reportedly tried to kidnap a 9-year-old girl this week in a Carmel Mountain Ranch-area neighborhood. The child was at Shoal Creek Drive and Stoney Gate Place at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, waiting for her mother to pick her up after school, when the would-be abductor approached her and told her to follow him, according to the San Diego Police Department.
California man out on parole arrested for carjacking, kidnapping and home invasion robbery
Police in southern California say a parolee is in custody again after allegedly conducting a carjacking, kidnapping and home invasion robbery last week.
Financial Abuse Is Common. Now There Are Protections For Survivors
Leigh Ferrin knew she had to find a way to help the single mother who called her legal aid office. The mom, who lived near Ferrin’s office in Orange County, had escaped domestic violence and was trying to move on with life — for her child and herself. She was scraping together rent money for the home they shared. She was starting over.
San Diego plotting to tax drivers 'into submission' with new highway mileage toll
San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond says local leaders are trying to tax drivers "into submission" by converting more than 800 freeway miles into toll lanes.
Chula Vista gym faces closure due to homeless problem
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – A boxing promoter in Chula Vista was fighting for the survival of his business in the first month of 2023 after the homeless set up shop in his business’ backyard. Lorenzo Morales said he’d been evicted from his boxing gym and was asked to...
'Operation Red Rider' leads to arrests of SD-area 'crime syndicate' members
The multi-agency effort, dubbed "Operation Red Rider," sought to dismantle a "well-organized crime syndicate," San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said.
Investigators address recent arrests and gun/narcotic seizures
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Jan. 19, the San Diego Police Dept. serviced multiple search and arrest warrants addressing illegal guns and narcotics in the City of San Diego. On Jan. 24, investigators held a press conference to give the public more information on the arrests. KUSI’s Matt Prichard...
